Worth It: Loewe's Gradient Puzzle Bag

As a brand founded by a group of artisans in Madrid, Loewe (prounced lo-weh-vay) has remained dedicated to the craft of leather making for more than 175 years.

Once the designer of choice for the Spanish monarchy and iconic American cinema stars like Ava Gardner, the brand has continued to champion the importance of marrying technical knowledge with excellent craftsmanship.

Jonathan Anderson, creative director of the brand since 2013, has kept the Loewe legacy strong with his covetable handbag designs, including the Puzzle bag, which Anderson added to Loewe's handbag roster in the spring of 2015. Handcrafted in Spain, the puzzle design comprises nine precisely cut leather pieces to form a geometric cube-like shape.

For summer 2022, Loewe and Anderson introduced three new puzzle bag hues with a unique gradient effect, inspired by the psychedelic sunsets of Ibiza, and enhancing the bag's distinct geometric lines. Available in small and mini styles, each bag has a customizable crossbody strap and a functional zip pocket on the backside.

