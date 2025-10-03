Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are probably used to having a lot of eyes on them. The design duo co-founded Proenza Schouler right out of fashion school, and over the next two decades built one of the most exciting, trend-setting brands in the United States. At the start of the year, though, they announced they were stepping back from the label—and were revealed to be Jonathan Anderson's successors at Loewe. (Proenza Schouler's in great hands, with Diotima's Rachel Scott taking over as creative director.)

It's a massive move for the designers, and not just because they're now part of the luxury conglomerate LVMH, which also owns Dior and Louis Vuitton. Anderson transformed the Spanish brand known for its craftsmanship and leather work into a thought-leading, conversation-starting, celebrity-beloved force in fashion. A reliable highlight of his collections: the accessories, which ranged from forever favorites like the Puzzle and the Flamenco bags to instantly-viral sensations like its trompe-l'oeil heels, the stilettos made to look like everything from tennis balls to cracked eggs to squished roses.

At their first show for the brand, McCollough and Hernandez reminded us that, they, too, are certified accessories hit-makers, and are more than up to the challenge. Ready to meet their bags?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For Loewe's Spring 2026 collection, shown during Paris Fashion Week, McCollough and Hernandez wanted to honor and convey the brand's Spanish roots, merging fine craftsmanship with their own sportswear sensibilities. The show notes describe their approach as seeing Loewe "through the lens of clarity and color, sensual physicality, and sunniness." That appears to have led them to the vibrant, colorful optimism of the seaside, as evidenced in the bright towel wrap dresses and coats, the scuba-like glossy leather, the loose wrinkled knits, and the textured leather "denim."

The accessories really drive that inspiration home. The stand-out shoe, for instance, is a kitten-heeled style crafted out of a shiny plastic, in both see-through and colors like black, beige, yellow and mint, that called to mind Polly Pocket's footwear assortment.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

They're paired with contrasting knit inserts—think: a more intentional, directional riff on the ankle sock—that peek out of the upper and on the side. The result: pretty much the chicest take on rain shoes you've ever seen. (Whether they're actually waterproof remains to be seen.)

Image 1 of 5 Shoes on the Loewe Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shoes on the Loewe Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shoes on the Loewe Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shoes on the Loewe Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the bag front, Loewe maintained that balance between the fun and the functional. For the former, there was a riff on the woven bucket bag, embellished with lacquered clam shells, and a translucent oval clutch bag that looked like blown glass, with a tiny golden mouse on the closure. (Remy, is that you?!)

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A series of totes crafted from leather that's been treated to look almost like neoprene, in the tomato red and azure seen across the ready-to-wear, sat squarely in the middle of those boxes.

Image 1 of 3 Bags on the Loewe Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Bags on the Loewe Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Bags on the Loewe Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

McCollough and Hernandez also introduced a new riff on the Loewe Amazona 180, which boasts a handle on one side to casually slouch open and convey that "laid-back attitude," per the release. (Trend alert!)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Handbags are probably going to be one of the more closely-watched categories at Loewe, given McCollough and Hernandez's own contributions to the accessory hall of fame. (The PS1 satchel became one of the first street-style It items, and the duo received the CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year Award for their work at Proenza Schouler in 2009.) See more of the best ones from the Loewe Spring 2026 collection below.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)