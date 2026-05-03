Taylor Swift-Beloved Brands and Vintage Babydolls Dominated Olivia Rodrigo's 'SNL' Appearance
The "Drop Dead" singer's third album has a dreamy style aesthetic.
Olivia Rodrigo has fully embraced Gen Z's favorite dress trend—the babydoll—during her latest music era. For her appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 2, where she served as both host and musical guest, Rodrigo tapped vintage clothing and brands beloved by celebrities like Taylor Swift.
To perform her new single, "Drop Dead," Rodrigo wore an enviable vintage babydoll dress, identified by @styleforoliviar as a 1920s lace and chiffon teddy camiknicker romper in a turquoise shade. The superstar accessorized her vintage babydoll with a pair of Miu Miu's Satin Ballerina Flats in Orchid Pink, which retail for $1,070.
Rodrigo—who is styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo—completed her outfit with a pair of thick white leg warmers.Article continues below
For her performance of the brand new song "Begged," Rodrigo wore a delicate light pink chiffon dress featuring ruffled sleeves and an open skirt. The floaty outfit felt perfectly in keeping with the aesthetic for the singer's forthcoming album, You Look Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.
For her opening monologue, the "Vampire" singer embraced another pretty pink outfit, this time a custom Nina Ricci strapless dress inspired by the fashion house's Fall 2005 collection.
In one particular sketch, Rodrigo donned a dress from one of Taylor Swift's favorite labels—Dôen's Alamere in Norfolk Plaid, which retails for $398.
She accessorized the mini dress with an Azalea Wang Gisele Denim Trucker Jacket With Faux Fur Cuffs and Collar and Steve Madden's Folie Rust Leather Boots.
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Without a doubt, Rodrigo's latest SNL performance cemented the singer's new style era and the influences that have inspired her.
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY OLIVIA RODRIGO
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.