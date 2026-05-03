Taylor Swift-Beloved Brands and Vintage Babydolls Dominated Olivia Rodrigo's 'SNL' Appearance

Olivia Rodrigo has fully embraced Gen Z's favorite dress trend—the babydoll—during her latest music era. For her appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 2, where she served as both host and musical guest, Rodrigo tapped vintage clothing and brands beloved by celebrities like Taylor Swift.

To perform her new single, "Drop Dead," Rodrigo wore an enviable vintage babydoll dress, identified by @styleforoliviar as a 1920s lace and chiffon teddy camiknicker romper in a turquoise shade. The superstar accessorized her vintage babydoll with a pair of Miu Miu's Satin Ballerina Flats in Orchid Pink, which retail for $1,070.

Rodrigo—who is styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo—completed her outfit with a pair of thick white leg warmers.

Article continues below

Olivia Rodrigo performing "Drop Dead" on SNL. (Image credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

For her performance of the brand new song "Begged," Rodrigo wore a delicate light pink chiffon dress featuring ruffled sleeves and an open skirt. The floaty outfit felt perfectly in keeping with the aesthetic for the singer's forthcoming album, You Look Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

Olivia Rodrigo performing new song "Begged" on SNL. (Image credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

For her opening monologue, the "Vampire" singer embraced another pretty pink outfit, this time a custom Nina Ricci strapless dress inspired by the fashion house's Fall 2005 collection.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a custom Nina Ricci dress for her SNL monologue. (Image credit: SNL/NBC)

In one particular sketch, Rodrigo donned a dress from one of Taylor Swift's favorite labels—Dôen's Alamere in Norfolk Plaid, which retails for $398.

She accessorized the mini dress with an Azalea Wang Gisele Denim Trucker Jacket With Faux Fur Cuffs and Collar and Steve Madden's Folie Rust Leather Boots.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Without a doubt, Rodrigo's latest SNL performance cemented the singer's new style era and the influences that have inspired her.

SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY OLIVIA RODRIGO