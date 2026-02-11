Coach shoppers at Marie Claire have sensed a pattern in creative director Stuart Vevers's shows: Each season's respective It-bag debuts within the first ten runway looks. For instance, Fall 2025's Empire Carryall 34 emerged as soon as Look 4, while Spring 2026's Kisslock Barrel opened the show. On February 11, Coach Fall 2026 continued the tradition, welcoming the Kisslock Frame Bag 30 to the family right away in Look 1.

Half-way through the first day of New York Fashion Week, locals and visitors alike shifted their focus to Vevers's 44-piece collection, featuring patchwork blazers, letterman jackets-turned-tops, and Bermuda shorts aplenty. Once lights illuminated the runway inside Cipriani, viewers—both in person and online—instantly came face-to-face with the Kisslock Barrel's successor: the Kisslock Frame Bag.

Not a single model carried it as intended: by the singular, spaghetti-thin strap. Instead, they scrunched up the buttery-soft leather like yesterday's newspaper, folding the shoulder strap and supple main compartment in on themselves. The metal frame became the only sharp feature among a sea of slouch. Grabbing the Kisslock Frame at its center gave the new design the nostalgic charm of archival Coach bags. (Think: the TikTok-famous ones you'd score while thrifting.) It seems Vevers purposefully presented it this way, as an homage to its circa-1969 roots.

Even against an all-black outfit, the Coach Kisslock Frame Bag stood out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See nearly every Fall 2026 model with a Coach Kisslock Frame Bag in hand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually, when a designer's runway show debuts a new purse, it won't hit shelves until months later. For instance, Jonathan Anderson's new Dior Book Tote dropped in Jan. 2026, eight months after it premiered on the Men's Spring 2026 catwalk. Coach's Kisslock Frame Bag, on the other hand, punctually joined the online catalog in time with the first stomp of a model's sneakers.

Vevers wasted no time dropping five fresh-off-the-runway colors online, including black, chocolate brown, coral red, and sky blue, all crafted from glove-tanned leather. With only 515 Kisslock Frames in stock, they're destined to sell out. It doesn't help that the elongated east-west silhouette, kiss-lock closure, and detachable shoulder strap are unlike any Coach bag on the market right now. Vevers based the Fall 2026 hero piece on the 56-year-old Cashin Carry, designed by Coach's first lead designer, Bonnie Cashin.

The once-$35 Cashin Carry featured near-identical metal frame clasps, plus a 11.75" long, albeit compact, 4" high body. Now, each vintage-inspired Kisslock Frame retails for $350, making it one of Coach's most affordable recent releases. (The Empire Carryall and Kisslock Barrel went live at $650 and $525, respectively.)

Coach Kisslock Frame Bag 30 $350 at Coach

Kiss-lock closures have been Coach's calling card since Bonnie Cashin released her namesake bag. Vevers first picked up where Cashin left off with the Large Kisslock Frame Bag; an impossible-to-miss Spring 2025 show-stealer. Look 9 introduced the comically-oversize clutch, in all its strapless yet structured glory. A larger-than-life kiss-lock bridged the familiar glove-tanned leather, except in black, burgundy, white, pink, green, and more. (The anti-zipper even appeared on heart, dinosaur, and teddy bear-shaped clutches.)

Since then, the best-seller has sold out at least three times. Fans are still begging Vevers for another restock. "Please don't get upset with me in the comments if this sells out quickly (again)," the designer wrote on Instagram before last July's restock. Spoiler: It disappeared in minutes.

The oversize Kisslock clutch got its first close-up on the Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The kiss-lock closure stretched onto even more avant-garde styles. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

By Spring 2026, Vevers made up for the Large Kisslock's extinction with its little sister: the Kisslock Barrel Bag. Miniature yellow-gold closures returned on the sidewalls of each duffle-shaped, suede or leather tote, of which there was no shortage in the 47-look show. Though the silhouettes couldn't be more different, the Large Kisslock and the Kisslock Barrel shared the same fate: They, too, aren't shoppable anymore.

Meet the circa-Spring 2026 Kisslock Barrel Bag. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Unfortunately, we blinked and this kisslock-centric style sold out, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Should the Kisslock Frame Bag inevitably sell out after the runway show, don't fret: Coach stocked the site with Spring 2026 jackets that'll fill the Kisslock-shaped hole in your closet (and heart). Introducing four 1950s-inspired Varsity Jackets, two in wool and two in leather, straight from Vevers's hours-old line. Like the Kisslock Frames, however, "once they're gone, they're gone." (Coach's words, not mine.) Only two jackets are available per silhouette.

No matter which style ends up in your cart, you can't go wrong with the New York label's current class of designs. Coach recently scored a top 10 spot in fashion search engine Lyst's Q4 2025 "Hottest Brands" roundup, after all. If you're one of the lucky Kisslock Frame Bag winners, congratulations. If not, come back after Coach's Spring 2027 show next fall. Knowing Vevers, he'll have another brand-new It bag all set to sell out.