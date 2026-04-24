NYC It Girls Don't Lie: The Soft Loafers Trend Will Replace Even the Comfiest Sneakers
The less structure, the better.
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Spring 2026 shoe trends have significantly transformed my taste in loafers. Gone are the days of accepting my blister-ridden fate in a structured, tough-to-break-in shape. The rise of the soft loafers trend in celebrity street style has been a gift to my soles and my shoe rack.
The Row's Canal loafer—defined by high vamps, thin rubber soles, and supple calfskin—is the leader of the A-list's soft loafer revolution. Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Elle Fanning, Sofia Richie Grainge, and more own the exact same slides.
Zoë Kravitz is the latest to flaunt the slipper-adjacent loafers—though they were slightly overshadowed when she debuted a diamond ring around that finger. But on April 22, Kravitz made sure her chocolate brown suede pair got a moment in the spotlight when she styled them with a coordinating jacket in New York City.Article continues below
Earlier this month, fellow minimalist Zendaya declared The Row's cozy-chic shoes travel-friendly, too. The black, patent leather Canals joined Z on her flight out of JFK airport after a nonstop The Drama press tour. Much like Kravitz, the Emmy winner doubled up on The Row pulls with a single-breasted trench coat. Its camel-colored canvas endorsed another Spring 2026 trend entirely.
The soft loafer trend isn't limited to one designer, though. Gigi Hadid got in on the foot-friendly action with ruched leather loafers from Miu Miu. Every element—including the monogrammed uppers, the elasticized heels, and slim treads—could be pancaked for easy storage. The $1,120 model comes in chocolate, black, and ivory. But by pairing the (sold-out) burgundy shade with a navy-collared barn jacket, she endorsed a rising color combination alongside a comfort-first footwear silhouette.
Jennifer Lawrence also prefers soft loafers that sample a spring color trend. Butter yellow suede decorated the unstructured silhouette of her on-sale The Row Vincits. These offer all the comfort-first features of orthopedic shoes, plus the insider appeal of a fashion girl-approved label.
J.Law adores styling them with equally-effortless, sweatpants-adjacent trousers, like the drawstring pants she wore on April 16. And with strawberry red on top, and powder pink on the bottom, butter yellow is suddenly back for round two.
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I wish I could tell Kravitz, Zendaya, Hadid, and Lawrence they saved my soles from another season of tolerating blisters for fashion's sake. I haven't had to use one band-aid on my ankles this spring, and I don't expect to. I never imagined a style seen on Tod's, Loro Piana, Maison Margiela, and Fendi's spring runways would prioritize comfort without neglecting style. Needless to say, I'm sold.
Shop the Soft Loafers Trend Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.