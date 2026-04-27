Jennifer Lopez has never limited Hermès bag styling to just stilettos. Name a shoe trend—flip-flops, Ugg boots, or any chunky It-sneaker—and J.Lo has already demonstrated the two are compatible. On April 26, Lopez added another set of seemingly opposite styles to her Hermès repertoire: platform boots and the Kelly basket bag.

The Hermès Kelly collector spent Sunday afternoon shopping in Los Angeles with one of her rarest renditions in tow. She started her spring outfit on a wallet-friendly note, in House of CB's $225 Elia Sundress. But her Hermès's Picnic 35 Wicker Kelly quickly boosted her outfit to five-figure status. Its signature, trapezoidal shape was crafted from rattan-colored wicker, before classic leather took over the top-flap, the short, singular handle, and a vertical panel down the front and back.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted mid-shopping spree in a Hermès Kelly Basket bag and familiar platform boots. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Pre-owned Hermès Picnic purses retail for $40,000, while matching wicker Birkins would set shoppers back at least $78,000. Believe it or not, the former is affordable compared to other Kelly bags on Lopez's Hermès shelf. The Marry Me actor's crocodile Kelly reportedly cost her $80,000 in late 2024, but being her airport bag, she's certainly getting her money's worth.

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Hermés Wicker Kelly Picnic 35 Handbag $40,000 at REVOLVE

Christian Louboutin pumps are to Zendaya what platform heels are to Jennifer Lopez: stuck like glue to her soles. This year, similar platforms have already towered over three of Lopez's Birkin bags. Few pairs add as much height to her final 'fit as Sunday's chestnut brown knee-highs from Coach, though. Each wooden block heel must've stretched five inches high, complementing the profile of her toe-boxes' slightly-shorter platforms.

Statement stitching down the shafts matched Lopez's Frye Campus 14 boots—though they're much shorter, at 1.5 inches. For Lopez, her new pair is considered low-profile, especially compared to last fall's six-inch Saint Laurent Nico Booties.

It's no surprise Lopez's circa-2022 Hermès Kelly Wicker rejoined her street style rotation this season: The find thrives in the late-spring and early-summer months. Three Aprils ago, Lopez wore the picnic-proof purse with the same Coach boots, plus a multi-color dress from Zimmermann. By her July 2024 trip to the Hamptons, the Kelly returned alongside sky-high espadrilles and flared jeans. From what we know, Lopez has yet to take it on an actual picnic. Now's her chance.

Shop Basket Bags and Platform Boots Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

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TOPICS Jennifer Lopez