Fashion month is winding down with what is arguably the most glamorous and highly anticipated week of shows in Paris. There are numerous buzzy debuts happening on the runways (Jonathan Anderson for Dior, Matthew Blazy for Chanel, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga, to name a few) and the creative director merry-go-round is attracting the biggest names in fashion to the City of Light. That means the street style stars are pulling out all the stops to close out the last four weeks of capital "F" fashion, and the hair, makeup, and nail looks are just as dazzling.

True to the roots of the French girl bob, cropped cuts are everywhere this season, with flippy, blunt, and shaggy iterations all making an appearance on fashion's front row. Hair accessories are also seeing plenty of air time during Paris Fashion Week, from beads, bows, scarves, and hair pins—proof that accessorizing from the neck up is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your beauty look. Not to mention, the red hair craze has made its way to France, with a few fiery iterations appearing in the front row at multiple designers.

As for the makeup, that signature French girl je ne sais quoi minimalist look is dominating, with an occasional smokey eye or splash of rosy lipstick on an otherwise bare face. With no shortage of dewy complexions and healthy, flushed cheeks, it's clear that less is more when it comes to your cosmetics in Paris, all in favor of letting your natural luminosity do the talking.

Keep scrolling for the best beauty street style looks from Paris Fashion Week S/S '26.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I cannot even handle this head-to-toe glow, or the crown of curls. This is definitely Paris Fashion Week's chicest afro.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Be like the French girls and put a bow on it. This incredibly chic black velvet style is ideal for any occasion but especially when you're heading to the Dior show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Hair beads are having a moment for the street style set and this cerulean crystal style is just sublime. Paired with the embellished beanie and glasses? Too cute for words.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm not shocked but still supremely delighted to see such a flawless French twist during PFW. It's truly elegance personified.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

May the reign of the braided ponytail never end! It's the perfect addition to this monochrome red look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Okay this bowl-cut-meets-grown-out-pixie looks so painfully cool on this attendee. The nude lip and demi-matte complexion is also *chef's kiss.*

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

These ultra thin eyebrows are working on this show-goer, and her stunning porcelain skin is all the reminding I need to reapply my sunscreen throughout the day.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana is proving the power of a deep side part and side-swept bang.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I've lost count over the number of ponytails we've seen this fashion month and yet I still don't get tired of seeing this low-maintenance style on the fashion set.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This shaggy haircut is all of my dreams for a tousled curly lob. It's so effortlessly Parisian chic, and definitely primed to become one of the top haircut trends of 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Bubble braids for the win! I adore this creative hairstyle with the curly puffs and multiple braids cascading down her back.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

There's never been a better time to be a red head—just ask Pamela Anderson. This fiery shade is so striking, especially against her emerald green sweater.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The blunt bob is thriving in Paris and this black-on-black-on-brunette look is giving me all the inspiration I need to consider a chop for fall.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Want a bob with a bit more volume? Take a cue from this chic fashion week attendee and add a flipped-in edge.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This curly pixie is such a chic statement, pairing perfectly with the strand of oversized pearls and trend-forward windbreaker jacket.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The only thing better than this matte mauve lipstick is the flawless chignon. Would you expect anything less than a perfect bun when you're in France?

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I nominate this blonde flippy bob as the best of the season, especially when it's worn with this fur bolero and a few Starface pimple patches.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I teared up when I first saw this pearl-bedecked cornrow hairstyle. It's so freaking fabulous, and I adore the ultra-femme contrast with the masculine rugby shirt.

(Image credit: Darrell Hunter)

The bold brows, the septum ring, the nude lip, the bangs so sharp they could cut a man. This is how you do an unforgettable PFW beauty moment, my friends.

(Image credit: Darrell Hunter)

The jumbo twists are serving with this stunning hairstyle, but look closer and you'll spot her tortoiseshell nails before sprinting to your local salon.