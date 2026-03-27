Marie Claire called the east-west the "It-bag shape that defined 2024," yet, Demna Gvasalia's latest Gucci bag as creative director proved the trend is still firmly on the map. Given the silhouette's staying power, it's no surprise the Gucci Borsetto is winning 2026's battle of celebrity-beloved It bags.

To know the Gucci Borsetto is to know the root Italian words: It's a fusion of borsa (bag) and morsetto (horsebit). Demna's interpretation, which released with his surprise Spring 2026 collection, couldn't have been a more straightforward manifestation of the Italian phrase. Both the medium and large Borsetto Boston bags feature two elongated shoulder straps with a rectangular, zip-top tote sculpted from soft leather, suede, or monogrammed GG canvas. There's also a crossbody strap, but most Gucci girls leave it at home.

The four-figure design may be brand new, but it's steeped in the label's legacy. It wouldn't be Gucci's take on the east-west trend without the iconic red-and-green "Web" stripe and the 73-year-old horsebit emblem. Both motifs were hot ticket items when they debuted, and during Tom Ford's '90s tenure as creative director. But why enlist in a Ford-era, secondhand bidding war when Demna blended the best of both worlds—noughties nostalgia and brand-new textiles—into one hero piece?

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A handbag that's just as functional as it is recognizable was bound to become a collector's item among Hollywood's finest. Even so, no one could've predicted its overnight sensation status. Despite just launching in February, the Gucci Borsetto has already joined the closets of Dua Lipa, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, and more.

Dua Lipa's Gucci Borsetto Bag was first spotted on Instagram. (Image credit: @dualipa)

Dua Lipa's Gucci Borsetto made its Instagram debut on March 10, when she carried the "Dark Brown Suede" color clutch-style on top of The Attico's bomber jacket, a sheer feather-trimmed dress, and peekaboo underwear. The pop star hid the bag's horsebit and "Web" stripe under her shoulder, but its chocolatey suede and yellow gold hardware confirmed it was indeed the Borsetto.

Tyla, on the other hand, displayed her slightly-smaller Borsetto front and center. Why wouldn't she? It amplified her outfit's early-aughts aesthetic. By Paris Fashion Week, she paired the medium brown bag with an equally-nostalgic bandeau top and lace-up, army green capri pants.

The "Water" singer added the Gucci Borsetto Bag to her closet with ease. (Image credit: Gucci)

Meanwhile in Milan, Demi Moore and stylist Brad Goreski had no issues tracking down a leather jacket, straight-leg jeans, and medium-sized Gucci Borsetto. The bag's horsebit emblem complemented the hardware atop her pointy Gucci pumps.

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Back on L.A.'s street style scene, Kate Moss broke in the larger leather bag a month before starring in Gucci's Borsetto campaign. She styled it similarly, with black on top and '90s-esque cigarette jeans on the bottom. By the time the "Beauty and the Bag" photoshoot rolled around, Moss became acquainted with the monogram canvas and brown suede variations. Knowing Gucci, the latter two could be in her closet as we speak.

Demi Moore looked every bit the Gucci poster girl in the Borsetto Bag. (Image credit: Gucci)

Kate Moss's cover was blown by the Gucci Borsetto Bag in L.A. (Image credit: Gucci)

Gucci Borsetto Medium Boston Bag $3,100 at Gucci

Speaking of the bigger Gucci Borsetto, it's become the go-to everyday bag for some of fashion's buzziest insiders, including Paris Hilton. Where else would she debut Demna's It bag than at his first runway show as lead designer? She chose the same black, $3,450 carry-all as Kate Moss. The tomato-red shade of her long-sleeve dress brought out the bag's matching stripe.

Paris Hilton attended the Gucci show with the Borsetto Bag as her plus-one. (Image credit: Gucci)

Supermodels Alex Consani and Vittoria Cerretti are proud large Borsetto babes, too. Two weeks before she strutted down Demna's Gucci runway, Consani modeled the east-west Borsetto in New York City. Like other A-list fans, she leaned into the bag's noughties vibe with flared, light-wash jeans and a cropped bomber jacket.

Within weeks, Vittoria Ceretti followed Consani's lead. The blueprint for Italian girl dressing looked undeniably fierce with the Gucci Borsetto in tow.

Alex Consani was photographed in Y2K-coded jeans and Gucci's Borsetto. (Image credit: Gucci)

Vittoria Ceretti was spotted in Milan, looking every bit the ultimate Italian girl with the Gucci Borsetto. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci Borsetto Large Boston Bag $3,450 at Gucci

The Gucci Borsetto's celebrity clientele proves the east-west trend is so back, and for good this time. With this amount of instant approval, Demna has no choice but to make the Spring 2026 style a signature in his core collection. If that's the case, you'll have plenty of time to save up and splurge when you're ready. Don't worry, east-west silhouettes like this—especially ones with such a wide range of fans—aren't going anywhere.