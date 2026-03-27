Gucci's Borsetto Bag Puts the East-West Trend Back On the Map
Dua Lipa, Kate Moss, and more were drawn toward its '90s-nostalgia factor.
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Marie Claire called the east-west the "It-bag shape that defined 2024," yet, Demna Gvasalia's latest Gucci bag as creative director proved the trend is still firmly on the map. Given the silhouette's staying power, it's no surprise the Gucci Borsetto is winning 2026's battle of celebrity-beloved It bags.
To know the Gucci Borsetto is to know the root Italian words: It's a fusion of borsa (bag) and morsetto (horsebit). Demna's interpretation, which released with his surprise Spring 2026 collection, couldn't have been a more straightforward manifestation of the Italian phrase. Both the medium and large Borsetto Boston bags feature two elongated shoulder straps with a rectangular, zip-top tote sculpted from soft leather, suede, or monogrammed GG canvas. There's also a crossbody strap, but most Gucci girls leave it at home.
The four-figure design may be brand new, but it's steeped in the label's legacy. It wouldn't be Gucci's take on the east-west trend without the iconic red-and-green "Web" stripe and the 73-year-old horsebit emblem. Both motifs were hot ticket items when they debuted, and during Tom Ford's '90s tenure as creative director. But why enlist in a Ford-era, secondhand bidding war when Demna blended the best of both worlds—noughties nostalgia and brand-new textiles—into one hero piece?Article continues below
A handbag that's just as functional as it is recognizable was bound to become a collector's item among Hollywood's finest. Even so, no one could've predicted its overnight sensation status. Despite just launching in February, the Gucci Borsetto has already joined the closets of Dua Lipa, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, and more.
Dua Lipa's Gucci Borsetto made its Instagram debut on March 10, when she carried the "Dark Brown Suede" color clutch-style on top of The Attico's bomber jacket, a sheer feather-trimmed dress, and peekaboo underwear. The pop star hid the bag's horsebit and "Web" stripe under her shoulder, but its chocolatey suede and yellow gold hardware confirmed it was indeed the Borsetto.
Tyla, on the other hand, displayed her slightly-smaller Borsetto front and center. Why wouldn't she? It amplified her outfit's early-aughts aesthetic. By Paris Fashion Week, she paired the medium brown bag with an equally-nostalgic bandeau top and lace-up, army green capri pants.
Meanwhile in Milan, Demi Moore and stylist Brad Goreski had no issues tracking down a leather jacket, straight-leg jeans, and medium-sized Gucci Borsetto. The bag's horsebit emblem complemented the hardware atop her pointy Gucci pumps.
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Back on L.A.'s street style scene, Kate Moss broke in the larger leather bag a month before starring in Gucci's Borsetto campaign. She styled it similarly, with black on top and '90s-esque cigarette jeans on the bottom. By the time the "Beauty and the Bag" photoshoot rolled around, Moss became acquainted with the monogram canvas and brown suede variations. Knowing Gucci, the latter two could be in her closet as we speak.
Speaking of the bigger Gucci Borsetto, it's become the go-to everyday bag for some of fashion's buzziest insiders, including Paris Hilton. Where else would she debut Demna's It bag than at his first runway show as lead designer? She chose the same black, $3,450 carry-all as Kate Moss. The tomato-red shade of her long-sleeve dress brought out the bag's matching stripe.
Supermodels Alex Consani and Vittoria Cerretti are proud large Borsetto babes, too. Two weeks before she strutted down Demna's Gucci runway, Consani modeled the east-west Borsetto in New York City. Like other A-list fans, she leaned into the bag's noughties vibe with flared, light-wash jeans and a cropped bomber jacket.
Within weeks, Vittoria Ceretti followed Consani's lead. The blueprint for Italian girl dressing looked undeniably fierce with the Gucci Borsetto in tow.
The Gucci Borsetto's celebrity clientele proves the east-west trend is so back, and for good this time. With this amount of instant approval, Demna has no choice but to make the Spring 2026 style a signature in his core collection. If that's the case, you'll have plenty of time to save up and splurge when you're ready. Don't worry, east-west silhouettes like this—especially ones with such a wide range of fans—aren't going anywhere.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.