Fashion people had a lot of big questions heading into Jonathan Anderson's Spring 2026 Dior debut. How many references would he make to the ghosts of Diors past? (Many.) Would celebrity ambassadors like Jennifer Lawrence, Jisoo, and Anya Taylor-Joy stay loyal to the brand's front row? (Yes.) And for the collectors in the crowd: What would be the defining Dior shoe and bag of the Anderson era?

Turns out, Anderson wasn't going to settle for answering that last one with just a handful of hero styles—not even a continuation of the novel-inspired book totes he released at the Dior Men show over the summer. (Those had generated near-instant hype, and landed on Lawrence and Rihanna's arms.) Instead, he offered as many twists on kitten heels and top-handle bags as there were "characters" represented in the runway ready-to-wear.

A guest carries one of Jonathan Anderson's reimagined book totes to the Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Creative directors have come and gone in the house's 79-year history, but Dior's status as a destination for hit accessories has been a constant. Its most iconic pieces are so distinctive—the Saddle and Lady bag among them—you don't even need to say "Dior" to know from whence they came.

Spring 2026 picked up on that tradition with a slate of shoes and bags that riffed on the Dior ribbon and silver hardware clasps. Ladies-who-lunch bags have a single drop handle and a boxy compartment punctuated with a teeny tiny bow; they dangled from the models' hands while they marched in pointed-toe kitten heels with a paper cut-out heart floating above the toe box.

Ladylike square bags featured a single top handle and a sturdy, pasta-sized bow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Things took a turn for the deliciously loud when Anderson introduced brand-agnostic classics like the two-tone leather loafer and the black, business-chic pump. The former were slapped with a baroque, gilded gold mirror engraved with "Dior"; the latter announced their maker with a "C" and "D" stamped on each toe. Styled with glossy, quilted shoulder bags that could fit a laptop (or a second Dior bag), these logo-maxxing options spoke to the crowd that historically shouts their designer allegiances to the world.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New Dior also had a few accessory moments that were unapologetically pretty on their own—but rendered slightly off-kilter in the overall styling. (I can just hear an eventual owner calling a pair of the heels her "Miss Diors" without necessarily realizing that's a branded entity.) Lilac plaid and peony pink slingbacks set with itty-bitty bows were matched to mustard yellow popcorn bags and geometric capes. The same square-toe bow silhouette was also presented in flat form, splashed with a shocking shade of pistachio green and paired to a burgundy leather bag.

Unexpected color combinations could be found on runways from Dries Van Noten to Tibi, too, but they came from mixing and matching the ready-to-wear. Here, they're more of an accessory-driven exclamation point.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In his tenure at Loewe, Anderson had a penchant for shoes that didn't look like shoes at all. Think: pumps with heels in the shape of a semi-flaccid balloon or a cracked-open egg. That same sense of humor was toned down ever-so-slightly at Dior, though it's still present, if you know where to look. Shoppers who lean into accessories that are more "statement" than "stately" will line up for the mules, which are embellished with a gigantic 3-D rosette, blooming from a spiral of plaid fabric and set with a teeny-tiny "CD" charm. It's a literal interpretation of putting spring in your step.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's one more Dior accessory that hasn't been mentioned quite yet: the "imploding" hats paired with every third look. These Jack Sparrow-meets-Galliano toppers might not as easily layer into an outfit as, say, a burgundy quilted bag. But, you must admit: The biggest fashion personality you know is probably daydreaming about ways to wear one off the runway right now.