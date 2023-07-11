Since the pandemic forced us all into our homes, I've found a new appreciation for quality loungewear. For nearly two years, I, along with the rest of the world, sat inside my home day after day and my old pajamas just weren't cutting it. So, armed with too much time to spare and a shopping habit, I went to work upgrading my loungewear collection and I haven't turned back since. Chalk it up to expensive taste, but I still believe loungewear is worth investing in. It is the clothing you want to feel the most at ease in, after all.

However, I also believe in never buying things at full price, which is why Amazon Prime Day is like my Super Bowl. For weeks, I've been hard at work uncovering which items on my wishlist will go on sale, including sunglasses, swimsuits, and, of course, loungewear. If you're as sale-obsessed as me, you've been waiting for Prime Day to snatch up some new pieces, and thankfully it's finally here.

Scroll on to shop some of the very best deals on top-notch loungewear Amazon has to offer. From Alo Yoga leggings to the coziest of Barefoot Dreams' sweaters, upgrading your loungewear collection is as easy (and affordable) as can be, thanks to Prime Day.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan (Was $134) $84 at Amazon Chic lounge dressing doesn't get much easier than this caftan by Barefoot Dreams. Just like the brand's ultra-comfy blankets, this caftan will wrap you up in cozy softness. When you do need to leave the house, you can easily dress this up with sandals and chunky jewelry.

Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging (Was $128) $77 at Amazon Alo Yoga's leggings are top-notch thanks to their supportive and flattering material, so when you find a pair you'd better scoop them up. This camo-printed pair would be a cool addition to your leggings collection, especially if you're used to basic black leggings.

L*Space Women's Skipper Shorts (Was $114) $86 at Amazon Say hello to your new favorite summer shorts. Made of a cotton-linen blend, these nautical shorts look and feel just like a pair of boxers—perfect for days lounging at home. If you do need to leave the house, just through on a button-down shirt and you're instantly put together.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Weekend Wrap - Heathered One Size (Was $106) $89 at Amazon This wrap is the next best thing to wearing a blanket. Throw it over your shoulders for an instant cozy vibe while still looking chic. It also doubles as a shawl, scarf, or blanket, meaning it's the perfect item to take with you on all of your summer travels.

Spanx Seamless Leggings for Women Tummy Control (Was $68) $54 at Amazon As far as leggings go, seamless fabrics are the best for lounging. This pair from Spanx will keep you sucked in (especially in the tummy area) with light compression, but will also move with you. With these seamless, shaping leggings, you'll be just as comfy on the couch as you would at yoga.

THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Hoodies Half Zip Long Sleeve Fleece Crop Pullover Sweatshirts (Was $40) $31 at Amazon It seems like everyone I know has this luxe-looking pullover, and it's easy to see why. It's perfectly cropped, comes in plenty of neutral and fun colors, and is warm and cozy on the inside. A ton of reviewers commented on how expensive this hoodie looks, too.

Norma Kamali Women's Elephant Pants (Was $150) $128 at Amazon If your plans involve laying on the couch followed by happy hour drinks, these are the pants for you. Made from a lightweight, slinky jersey fabric, you'll barely feel like you have any pants on with these. Throw on a crop top and cool sneakers for an effortless look.

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back-Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater (Was $45) $36 at Amazon Amazon's in-house label, The Drop, holds up just as well as other luxury loungewear brands. Case in point: this cute sweater set. Reviewers say the material is so soft, plus it's lightweight enough to wear in the summer.

The Drop Women's Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant (Was $45) $36 at Amazon Throw on these pants with the sweater above for an easy one-and-done look. Not only can you wear the two pieces together, but you can mix and match with other pieces in your closet easily, meaning you get more bang for your buck.

adidas Women's Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair) with Arch Compression (Was $16) $13 at Amazon Yes, socks are a necessary part of any loungewear wardrobe. Whether you're at home, working out at the gym, or on your morning commute, a good pair of socks will make a world of difference. These have extra cushioning on the arches for all-day comfort, plus they would look so trendy with chunky sneakers.

Norma Kamali Women's Spat Leggings (Was $135) $103 at Amazon These split-hem leggings are just as chic as they are comfortable. They look and feel just like your gym leggings, but the split detail takes them up a notch. Choose a classic pair or opt for a fun shade like cobalt blue or red.

Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Vapor Short (Was $84) $40 at Amazon At over $40 off, these shorts are a steal worth grabbing. When it's too hot out for leggings, you can always catch me in a pair of biker shorts, so I immediately added these to my cart. It's made with the same lifting, ultra-light material as the leggings above, so you'll be set for every season.

adidas Originals Women's Tee (Was $30) $15 at Amazon For just $15, you can score this cute cropped tee that you'll turn to time and time again. Wear it with sweatpants for a night in or pair it with the bike shorts above and slide sandals for an off-duty look.

Natori Women's Shangri-La Solid Knit Gown Nightgown (Was $78) $48 at Amazon I'm willing to bet you're in need of a pajama upgrade, and there's no better time than Prime Day. If you're a nightgown girly, might I suggest this cozy pick from Natori? It'll keep you cool during hot summer nights and reviewers say it's so comfortable, it's like sleeping naked.

Natori Shangri La Long Robe with Kimono Sleeves (Was $98) $70 at Amazon Make your night attire a full look with the matching robe. With this lightweight robe, you get all of the coverage and warmth without any extra bulk. Reviews also say it washes very well, so this robe is built to last.