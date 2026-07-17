Zendaya and Tom Holland Prove Opposites Attract With Their Date Night Looks

On July 16, red carpet events in New York read like a who's who of Hollywood's most stylish couples. First, Jalen and Ali Brunson and Ciara and Russell Wilson matched each other's energy at the TIME100 Sports Gala. Then, Zendaya and Tom Holland delivered contrasting date-night outfits for dinner in Greenwich Village.

To celebrate the theatrical release of The Odyssey, the married couple traded red carpet gowns and tuxedos for somewhat off-duty outfits. While Holland looked casually cool in a navy crewneck and blue jeans, Zendaya styled a fresh-off-the-runway little black dress from Elie Saab's Fall 2026 fashion show.

The crinkled-taffeta midi's dark color marked a departure from The Odyssey press tour, which featured Law Roach-styled white looks from Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy. The LBD's sleeveless, plunging-neckline bodice and wrap-style skirt, however, mirrored Ancient Greek garments. (For context, the Emmy winner plays Athena, the goddess of war and wisdom, in Christopher Nolan's film.)

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Zendaya and Tom Holland rushed to their NYC hotel in contrasting date night outfits. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In true Zendaya style, she didn't debut the Elie Saab dress without taking some creative liberties in the accessory department. She traded the runway peep-toe pumps for her favorite Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos. Z also skipped the short leather gloves seen on the catwalk, flaunting her east-west engagement ring from Jessica McCormack (and Holland, of course), instead.

A model wore Zendaya's LBD on the Elie Saab Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Christian Louboutin 120mm So Kate Patent Pointed-Toe Pumps $945 at Neiman Marcus

Zendaya and Holland aren't your average newlyweds. Months after they said "I do," the co-stars embarked on joint press tours for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. They walked various Spider-Man red carpets together in Madrid, Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Paris, and London. But once they shifted into Odyssey mode, there have been few Zendaya and Holland brush-ins on the international red carpet (full cast photos with fellow actors like Charlize Theron and Anne Hathaway, aside).

It's safe to assume the duo will resume their Spider-Man duties in the coming days, before the superhero film releases on July 31. Knowing the booked-and-busy actors, they'll deliver more power-couple outfit inspiration then. (Zendaya and Holland aren't afraid to style the same shades, as proven by matching burgundy and all-black looks.)

While you await their next hand-in-hand sighting, shop a slew of Zendaya-inspired LBDs below.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors