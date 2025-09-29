If you know me well, or even just in passing, you’ve probably caught me in a Canadian tuxedo—not once, not twice, but often. It’s my go-to fall outfit. I own ten-plus denim shirts (yes, really), and I treat denim like a religion. I believe in tradition, quality, and the kind of heritage you can only find in vintage Levi’s or denim brands that honor the legacy of the fabric, like Paige Reifler’s Mother, Re/done, and a new favorite of mine, Our Legacy.

But it wasn’t always cool to double up on denim. Growing up, Canadian tuxedos had a bad rep. They were labeled "lazy," unsophisticated, or tacky. (Cue that iconic image of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards.)

But here’s what’s wild: Every time I wear one now—let’s call it once or twice a month—I get compliments. Not just “you look cute” in a passing way, either. I’m talking compliments you’d expect if I were in The Row or wearing the season’s It piece. All it is… denim. A shirt I’ve owned for years. A pair of jeans I’ve worn a hundred times. An easy look I threw together in two minutes, not because I was trying to impress, but because I didn’t know what else to wear.

I swear by double denim for most occasions. (Image credit: Madison Utendahl)

That’s the power of the Canadian tuxedo. It’s democratic. It's accessible and so timeless. Most of us already own the key pieces: a great pair of jeans, a chambray or denim button-down, maybe in a different wash. You can wear it with a white tank top underneath, or drape a cardigan over your shoulders. Add a belt, a boot, a simple flat or loafer, and suddenly, it’s a whole look.

It works at the office. It works at brunch. It works for dates, travel days, workshops, client meetings, and yes, it even works when you're running late and feeling overwhelmed in your closet, thinking, I hate all my clothes!

A Canadian tuxedo even worked for my BURNT Substack event. (Image credit: Madison Utendahl)

Don’t know where to begin? Well, you can grab a phenomenal denim shirt across so many different price points. On the high end, I am obsessed with Kallmeyer and currently have their Benet Shirt in my cart. Dôen also makes a great Linnea Shirt that has a beautiful wash to it. For a lower price point and still great quality, I swear by Isto, a brand based in Portugal. And believe it or not, I’ve been rocking a Good American denim shirt and a men's shirt from J.Crew for years.

Long story short: What was once considered a boring-day outfit is now my most reliable feel-good uniform. It makes me feel cool, put together, and oddly luxe. I swear, once you try it, you’ll see it too.

