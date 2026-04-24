I'm Dreaming of a Beach Vacation—18 On-Sale Finds I'd Pack In My Suitcase

From linen pants to bikinis.

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Dominique Ruotolo is seen arriving Paraiso Miami Swim Week on May 29, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GC Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

I may have just gotten back from a European vacation, but that's not going to stop me from thinking about the beach. I spent two weeks exploring cobblestone streets and old landmarks, and now I want to sit back and relax—preferably in a chic bikini near the ocean. While I can't hop on an airplane just yet, I can dream up the perfect (and budget-friendly!) beach vacation packing list.

When I'm on a tropical getaway, my vacation style is all about comfort and versatility. That typically translates to breezy linen pieces I can mix and match along with easygoing accessories that work with every outfit. Of course, I always pack plenty of beachy dresses for low-effort, high-reward looks.

As a way to manifest a future beach trip, I perused the sale sections of my favorite retailers for the under-$100 items I'd bring along. Ahead, I'm sharing my curation of beach-ready finds for your next getaway. And if you don't have a vacation on your calendar, don't worry—summer is just right around the corner.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.