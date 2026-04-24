I may have just gotten back from a European vacation, but that's not going to stop me from thinking about the beach. I spent two weeks exploring cobblestone streets and old landmarks, and now I want to sit back and relax—preferably in a chic bikini near the ocean. While I can't hop on an airplane just yet, I can dream up the perfect (and budget-friendly!) beach vacation packing list.

When I'm on a tropical getaway, my vacation style is all about comfort and versatility. That typically translates to breezy linen pieces I can mix and match along with easygoing accessories that work with every outfit. Of course, I always pack plenty of beachy dresses for low-effort, high-reward looks.

As a way to manifest a future beach trip, I perused the sale sections of my favorite retailers for the under-$100 items I'd bring along. Ahead, I'm sharing my curation of beach-ready finds for your next getaway. And if you don't have a vacation on your calendar, don't worry—summer is just right around the corner.

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