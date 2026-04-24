I'm Dreaming of a Beach Vacation—18 On-Sale Finds I'd Pack In My Suitcase
From linen pants to bikinis.
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I may have just gotten back from a European vacation, but that's not going to stop me from thinking about the beach. I spent two weeks exploring cobblestone streets and old landmarks, and now I want to sit back and relax—preferably in a chic bikini near the ocean. While I can't hop on an airplane just yet, I can dream up the perfect (and budget-friendly!) beach vacation packing list.
When I'm on a tropical getaway, my vacation style is all about comfort and versatility. That typically translates to breezy linen pieces I can mix and match along with easygoing accessories that work with every outfit. Of course, I always pack plenty of beachy dresses for low-effort, high-reward looks.
As a way to manifest a future beach trip, I perused the sale sections of my favorite retailers for the under-$100 items I'd bring along. Ahead, I'm sharing my curation of beach-ready finds for your next getaway. And if you don't have a vacation on your calendar, don't worry—summer is just right around the corner.Article continues below
This breezy button-down shirt can be styled in a million different ways. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
J.Crew's swimsuits are unmatched, plus this one doubles as a chic bodysuit. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Linen pants are a must-have on any beach vacation. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Madewell styled this white tank with Bermuda shorts and toe-ring sandals, and it's a look I want to recreate immediately. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
For beach days, shopping trips, traveling, and everything in between. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
For sunset walks on the beach. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
I also pack at least one long dress for fancy dinners. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
I'm a big fan of Abercrombie & Fitch's bra-free line. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
What's a beach vacation without a trusted pair of sunglasses? Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
I've been obsessing over this trendy blue shade recently. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
You could easily dress this linen skirt up or down for any occasion. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
This polo would make for the coolest bathing suit cover-up. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
A white dress screams "vacation." Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
My mom and sister swear by Old Navy's linen pieces. Save even more with one of our Old Navy promo codes.
Flip-flops are back and better than ever for 2026. Save even more with one of our Steve Madden promo codes.
Don't sleep on Urban Outfitters for fun vacation dresses. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.
This bikini was practically made for showing off on Instagram. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
This is another white dress on my vacation wishlist. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.