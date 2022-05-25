If there's one thing Marie Claire editors love, it's a good sale. We will never pass up on the chance to buy some of our favorite pieces at a discounted price, but if we were forced to pick our favorite time of year to shop, it would be over Memorial Day Weekend. We've already talked about the best Memorial Day Weekend beauty sales , but keep scrolling to check out the top fashion sales taking place over the long weekend, too.

If you’re in the mood for a new summer wedding guest dress, scroll down to shop brands like Ramy Brook or retailers like REVOLVE. Or, if you’re using Memorial Day Weekend as the perfect excuse to pick up a brand-new pair of jeans for summer 2022—denim shorts are officially grown-up approved now!—head right to brands like Warp & Weft or DL1961. I’ve even chosen my most favorite sneakers of 2022 from brands like KOIO and P448, so there’s plenty of trendy summer footwear to shop here, too. And, because weekend trips are very much happening in 2022, you’ll need the best weekender bags from brands like Calpak, which is featured here on this list, too.

Ahead, you'll find a comprehensive list of every single one of our most favorite sites, the various discounts they'll be offering this year, and a few hand-selected pieces that will be marked down. Plus, we'll be updating this with new sales as they crop up, so make sure to check back here over the next few days to see what's new.

Best Clothing Sales

REVOLVE

There will be two sales on REVOLVE's site for Memorial Day Weekend, so there's double the reason to head to the retailer. Both will offer up to 50% off and neither will require the use of a code: The former will run on May 27 and will offer up to 50% off, while the offical Memorial Day Sale will run on May 30.

Madewell

Madewell shoppers will enjoy 25% off their entire purchase plus an extra 25% off sale styles on the site. The discount will run from May 20 through May 26, so you have time to decide on your favorite pieces before you add them to your cart.

Donni

DONNI has gone viral for their super-cozy range of loungewear that can also be styled on days not spent on the couch or in front of the TV. Sale items are discounted an additional 25% (including jewelry!) with code MDW from May 27 through May 30.

Simon Miller

Simon Miller will have two sales over Memorial Day Weekend. The larger Summer Sale will give shoppers up to 60% off and runs for nearly a month, from May 19 until June 30. The dedicated Memorial Day Sale will give you 15% off sitewide (with a few exlusions) with the code TAKE15 on May 30.

Ramy Brook

In need of a new summer wedding guest outfit? You can shop Ramy Brook's sale section with an additioanl 25% off with code MEMORIAL25 from May 24 until May 30th.

Dia & Co

Dia & Co is running a buy-more-save-more-type sale from May 26 until May 30, If you spend $150, you'll get 25% off. If you spend $250, you'll receive a 30% discount on your entire order. Finally, if you spend $400, you'll get 35% off.

Michael Stars

Time to stock up on a few new tees! Michael Stars will be offering an extra 25% off all of their sale styles with the code MD25 from May 26 until May 31.

RAILS

Select pieces from Rails' summery lineup will be available at a 30% discount with the code MD30. The deal will run from May 25 until May 30.

Girlfriend Collective

In need of a new pair of leggings? Girlfriend Collective's selection comes in an unbeatable size range, and now their prices are even bettter. If you spend $125, you'll get 15% off your order. If you spend $200, you'll get a 20% discount. Finally, if you spend $250, you'll receive 25% off your order. The promotion automatically applies at checkout, so you won't need a code to access the savings.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary will be giving all shoppers an additional 30% off all of their sale items with the code SUMMER30. You'll be able to snag the discounted pieces at a better rate from May 26 until May 30.

Everlane

Sustainable favorite Everlane will be giving shoppers a discount of 25% or more on select men's and women's pieces this Memorial Day Weekend. The sale will be running from May 26 until May 30.

Best Denim Sales

Warp + Weft

I love Warp + Weft's selection of reasonably-priced, sustainably-made denim. The site is offering 40% off full-price styles with code MEMORIALDAY40, as well as 70% off of the items included in the Warehoue Sale. Both sales will be running from May 26 until May 30.

DL1961

Another Memorial Day Weekend, another amazing denim sale to shop. Select styles from Dl1961's range of celebrity-approved range (Blake Lively is a fan!) will be on sale for up to 40% off with the code MEMORIALDAY20 from May 22 until May 30.

Joe's Jeans

Longtime denim favorite Joe's Jeans will be holding their Memorial Day Weekend sale from May 26 until May 31 this year. The sale will offer 30% off select full-price styles with the promo code HELLOSUMMER.

Good American

Khloe Kardashian's denim and apparel brand Good American will be offering 20% off sitewide as well as an additional 40% off sale items from May 26 until May 31. You can accesss the sales with the code MAY20.

FRAME

FRAME is offering 25% off their sale items starting May 25 through May 30 as a part of their massive Memorial Day Weekend sale. That means you can pick up a new pair of their editor-approved jeans or one of their always stylish ready-to-wear options.

Best Shoe Sales

P448

Colorful sneaker brand P448 is currently offering 30% off select styles. The sale actually started on May 12 and is ongoing, so take a browse through their fun selection this Memorial Day Weekend.

Marc Fisher LTD

Take 30% off of your next sitewide purchase from Marc Fisher LTD this Memorial Day Weekeend. The sale will be running from May 26 until May 29. Sandals in particular will be discounted 50% off too, so it's time to update your collection.

KOIO

White sneakers are a summer staple, and KOIO makes some of the best on the market. The brand will be offering 25% off select styles from May 26 until May 30, giving you the perfect oppertunity to find your new favorite pair.



Best Swimwear Sales

ViX Paula Hermanny

Sale items from Vix Paula Hermanny's range of sexy swimwear range will be available for an extra 20% off from May 27 through May 30 with the code MDAY22, so it's worth checking out if you've never owened something from the brand before.

Vitamin A

If you've been eyeing a suit from Vitamin A, now is the time to add it to your cart because there's two sales with the same code: you can save up to 70% off on select styles and you'll be able to get an extra 25% off sale items with the code EXTRA25 from May 24 until May 31.

MIKOH

Sustainable swimwear brand MIKOH has become known amoungst the fashion crowd for their sleek silhouttes and easy-to-love colorways. The sister-founded brand is offering 25% off sitewide with the code MEMORIAL25 from May 26 to May 31. However, the sale excludes the MIKOH's MINI range, as well as their summer collection.

Best Intimates + Sleepwear Sales

Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde is founded on the pillars of comfort, fair pricing, and charity: 1% of their proceeds go to Girls Inc. This year, you can shop the entire site for 25% off with the code FLASH25. Better yet, you’ll earn 200 loyalty points–which equals $20 off a future purchase–if you spend $125 or more. The deal runs from May 28 until May 30.

Eberjey

Yes, you need a nice pair of the best matching pajamas. Luckily, Eberjey is offering up to 40% off select styles with code SUMMER from May 27 until May 30.

Best Accessories Sales

Lele Sadoughi

Fashion fans have been obsessed with Lele Sadoughi's range of glitzy headbands and other playful pieces since forever. There will be tons of new marksdowns, and then sale items will be discounted by 20%. The sale will last from May 27 until May 30.

Strathberry

You look like you could use a new summer handbag. Strathberry's legions of USc customers will be able to receive 20% off select items from the Summer Edition Collection from May 26 until May 31.

CALPAK

Going somewhere? CALPAK is offering, up to 40% off their entire site from May 26 until June 1. Luggage will also be on sale, so now's the time to pick up a fancy new suitcase for your next summer weekend away.

Kendra Scott

Jewelry favotrite Kendra Scott is offering 20% off piece or 25% off two or more pieces this Memorial Day. The sale excludes gift cards, watches, engagement rings, the Champagne & Chanel collection, and the give-back pieces. Catch the sale from May 26 until May 30.

Aurate New York

Swap your old gold chain necklace for a new one from Aurate New York this summer. The brand's Memorial Day Weekend sale began on May 19 and will run until May 25. Shoppers will get 25% off their order, so it's a great time to try out something new.

