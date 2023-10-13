Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The leaves are changing colors, the air is brisk, and pumpkin spice flavors are in every café—we're in the thick of fall, people. While I couldn't be happier to pull out my fall wardrobe, I can't help but think about what's around the corner. As fashion people here at MC, we're always looking toward the future, and soon our eyes are going to be set on holiday party dressing. With multiple holiday festivities and even winter weddings on the horizon come November, it's time to start locking your event attire. It's never too early to plan, right? Thankfully, there's no better time than the present with Neiman Marcus throwing a sale that's almost too good to be true.

From now until October 16, Neiman Marcus is offering 25 percent off all sale items, which amounts to upwards of 80 percent off. We're talking designer finds for hundreds of dollars off their original prices, and when occasionwear can get pricy, this sale is too good to pass up. To jumpstart your holiday shopping, we found 14 standout party dresses, heels, and bags from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Zac Posen, and more.

Vince Long-Sleeve Side-Twist Midi Dress (Was $295) $108 at Neiman Marcus Party dressing doesn't have to mean revealing. With a simple dress like this, you have the opportunity to really let your accessories and beauty look shine. I suggest going big with platform sandals, statement earrings, and an updo. Then once the party season is over, this dress can easily be re-worn for dinner dates or even to the office.

Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Hollywood Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals (Was $495) $182 at Neiman Marcus Celebrities from Jennifer Lawrence and Jenna Ortega to Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have all sported the Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandal on the red carpet, so now's the time to snap the celeb-loved style while it's on sale. Because these ankle-strap platforms are a classic style, you can wear them to all of your holiday parties without a fuss for years to come. I can practically guarantee you'll feel sexy and confident as soon as you step into them.

Zac Posen Draped One-Shoulder Fringe Mini Dress (Was $690) $129 at Neiman Marcus I couldn't help but let out a giant gasp when I saw this dress. The fun one-shoulder silhouette is nothing short of gorgeous and the fringe texture only makes it even more interesting to look at. This Zac Posen number is giving Serena van der Woodsen, especially paired with platform sandals. For $129, I'd consider that a steal.

Proenza Schouler 4-Buckle High-Heel Slide Sandals (Was $795) $292 at Neiman Marcus Forget holiday parties, I would wear these Proenza Schouler sandals every single day if I could. The square toe is incredibly chic, and I love how the tiny silver buckles add a touch of edginess. For anyone who's not the best at walking in heels (myself included), these beauties sport a thicker heel that's under 4 inches, a more practical option than spiky stilettos.

Benedetta Bruzziches Your Best Friend Crystal Shoulder Bag (Was $380) $140 at Neiman Marcus As the name suggests, this bag will be your best friend at a party or night out. Firstly, it's just big enough to carry all of your essentials (i.e. phone, credit cards, and lip gloss) on a night out. And with so much bling, it'll certainly add the wow factor to your look. You also have two options to wear it: as a clutch or as a crossbody bag with its long rhinestone strap.

Michael Kors Collection Bracelet-Sleeve H-line Paneled Mini Dress (Was $1890) $395 at Neiman Marcus If your holiday plans include an office party, you're going to need something a bit more conservative, so might I recommend this Michael Kors pick? This poppy red shade screams "festive" and the A-line silhouette is still flattering without being revealing. The cropped sleeves also give you the opportunity to really go crazy with accessories.

ALAIA Grommet Leather Crisscross Platform Sandals (Was $1290) $487 at Neiman Marcus Please take a moment to notice the sale price on these sandals. With an extra 25 percent off, you're getting over $800 off on these beauties. And what beauties these sandals are. The grommet detailing on these platforms make them even more badass than they already are. To make your legs look miles long, I suggest pairing these ALAIA heels with a mini dress.

FRAME Crochet Feather-Trim Midi Dress (Was $678) $379 at Neiman Marcus If there's two things that can instantly turn a look party-ready, it's the color black and feathers. While the silhouette may be simple, it's the details on this dress that make it special. It's made of a crochet knit, has a trim full of feathers, and just wait until you see the back. All in all, this dress is begging to be your next party look.

Cinq A Sept Christel One-Shoulder Asymmetric Silk Midi Dress (Was $595) $333 at Neiman Marcus For a party look that's a little more fun, this dress is the way to go. The wavy print is nothing short of eye-catching, plus the ruffle asymmetric hemline and one-shoulder top make this silk dress even more unique. The real draw here, though, is the draping detail. It's perfectly placed along the midsection to flatter any body type.

Simon Miller Puffin Mini Crystal Shoulder Bag (Was $595) $291 at Neiman Marcus I've always been a fan of Simon Miller bags, but now even more so since holiday parties have become more of a fixture in my life. They always have the coolest shapes, fun textures, and designs that scream "party." This bedazzled bag is now different. This rhinestone-embellished pick would complete any party look, whether you opt to wear it as a shoulder bag or carry it like a top-handle.

Santa Brands Black Diamonds Rhinestone Maxi Dress (Was $948) $348 at Neiman Marcus An all-mesh dress might sound intimidating, but trust me, it's a lot more wearable than you think. You can opt for a bodysuit if you prefer a little more coverage, or go with a separate bra and panties for a sexier vibe. You can even change up the color of your underwear for a totally different look. However you choose to style this sheer dress, you're going to dazzle all night long.

A.L.C. Renzo II Sleeveless Pleated Midi Dress (Was $595) $333 at Neiman Marcus Sure, something black and sparkly might be the first thing that comes to mind for party dressing, but this purple dress proves there's more than one avenue to go. This flirty dress looks like it was plucked right out of a '70s disco club, making it the perfect number to dance all night in. Keep up the '70s theme with mega-platforms and metallic jewelry.

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Iridescent Scallop Pumps (Was $495) $182 at Neiman Marcus I have found Cinderella's glass slippers in real life and they come from none other than Stuart Weitzman for under $200 no less. Complete with a chic pointed toe, scallop edges, and shimmery iridescent shade, these heels are fit for a Disney princess and your holiday festivities. Just make sure you don't leave one behind at your ball.