7 Spring Outfits to Start Wearing Now Even Though You're Still Freezing

And wear again (sans layers) next season.
Although the fashion industry is evolving into more of a see-now-buy-now business, as it is, we're still being shown swimsuits in February and down coats in July. That, combined with a near-universal hatred for winter, means we're itching to wear our warm-weather gear now. Here, seven flexible outfits that work for practically any time of year, and exactly how to make them work season to season.
Take one long dress, one pair frayed, cropped jeans, and one pair boots a Dickensian orphan might steal from the vicar's niece. In the cold, you get extra insulation (could even add tights underneath the denim) and visual interest; in April, remove pants (ahhhh) and coat, keep the shoes.
Shop similar:
Urban Outfitters dress, $40
Topshop coat, $170
Dr. Martens boots, $135
People might shy away from exposing their knees to the wintry mix, but the miniskirt is highly adaptable as long as you've got quality leg-wear, preferably fleece-lined. For now, warm up this shivery-looking DVF ensemble with the aforementioned stockings, a tissue turtleneck under the shirt, less spindly shoes, and a good, long coat.
Shop similar:
Zara shirt, $40
Ban.do skirt, $194
Ted Baker coat, $575
Let's break this Gucci masterpiece down, shall we? Closest to the epidermis, we've got a shirt with a gem-encrusted collar, a stripe-y sweater over that, then a bed jacket. With the cable-knit socks and tall boots, that ought to be enough fabric to get you through the changing of the seasons, when you can remove the knitwear and tag in a pair of mules.
Shop similar:
Everlane sweater, $38
Madewell, $148
We've never met a monochromatic look we didn't like, especially when it's in the pink of un-renovated 1970s bathrooms. Here, Rochas has one of the prettiest old-new outfits a modern girl could wear: a full, pleated skirt, proper-lady blouse, and a double-breasted fur. Nix the coat and socks when temps rise, and maybe mix it up with a slogan T and some sneakers instead.
Shop similar:
Willow & Clay coat, $109
ASOS skirt, $45
Direct your eyeballs to our friend on the right: Another season-less workhorse, the slip dress can cover all sorts of thermals and ugly long underwear and stand on its own (with a pair of slides) when the world is sunny and welcoming once again. As pictured here, it can even make snow boots look cute.
Shop similar:
Rag & Bone slip dress, $175
Madewell shirt, $20
While we're on the topic of footwear with traction, another popular, practical styling trick we're seeing is the use of boots as a tights replacement/supplement paired with a dress too short to stand alone in the cold. Ellery's, seen here, are high-shine.
Shop similar:
Tom Ford boots, $2,190
We don't have to tell you how to wear a top and jeans, but do keep in mind that layering can go both over and under, socks are the new midi rings, and capes are criminally underrated.
Shop similar:
J.Crew cape, $430
DL 1961 jeans, $89