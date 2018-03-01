Today's Top Stories
7 Spring Outfits to Start Wearing Now Even Though You're Still Freezing

And wear again (sans layers) next season.

Although the fashion industry is evolving into more of a see-now-buy-now business, as it is, we're still being shown swimsuits in February and down coats in July. That, combined with a near-universal hatred for winter, means we're itching to wear our warm-weather gear now. Here, seven flexible outfits that work for practically any time of year, and exactly how to make them work season to season.

1 The Non-Threatening Version of "Dress Over Pants"
<p>From his&nbsp;extremely wearable, extremely smart pre-fall collection, Phillip Lim brings us perhaps the most doable iteration of the dress-over-pants look yet. Take one long dress, one pair frayed, cropped jeans, and one pair boots a Dickensian orphan might steal from the&nbsp;vicar's niece or something. In the cold, you get extra insulation (could even add tights underneath the denim) and visual interest; in April, remove pants (ahhhh) and coat, keep the shoes.&nbsp;</p>
Shop similar:

Urban Outfitters dress, $40

SHOP IT

Topshop coat, $170

SHOP IT

Dr. Martens boots, $135

SHOP IT

2 The All-Year-Round Mini
<p>People might shy away from exposing their&nbsp;knees to the wintry mix, but the miniskirt is highly adaptable as long as you've got <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/g3430/best-black-tights/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">quality leg-wear</a>, preferably fleece-lined. For now, warm up this shivery-looking DVF ensemble with the aforementioned stockings, a tissue turtleneck under the shirt, less spindly shoes, and a good, long coat.&nbsp;</p>
Shop similar:

Zara shirt, $40

SHOP IT

Ban.do skirt, $194

SHOP IT

Ted Baker coat, $575

SHOP IT

3 The So-Many-Layers-I-Can-Do-Anything Look
<p>Let's break this Gucci masterpiece&nbsp;down, shall we? Closest to the epidermis, we've got a shirt with a gem-encrusted collar, a stripe-y sweater over that, then a bed jacket. With the cable-knit socks and tall boots, that&nbsp;ought to be enough fabric to get you through the changing of the seasons, when you can remove the jumper and tag in a pair of mules.&nbsp;</p>
Shop similar:

Everlane sweater, $38

SHOP IT

Madewell, $148

SHOP IT

4 The Big Pink
<p>We've never met a monochromatic look we didn't like, especially when it's in the pink of un-renovated 1970s bathrooms. Here, Rochas has one of the prettiest old-new outfits a modern girl could wear:&nbsp;a full, pleated skirt, proper-lady blouse, and a double-breasted fur. Nix the chubby and <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/g4061/socks-with-sandals-really/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">socks</a> when temps rise, and maybe mix it up with a slogan T and some sneakers instead.&nbsp;</p>
Shop similar:

Willow & Clay coat, $109

SHOP IT

ASOS skirt, $45

SHOP IT

5 The Layered Slip Dress
<p>Loved the group sittings at <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/a24358/marco-de-vincenzo-designer-interview/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">Marco de Vincenzo</a>, but direct your eyeballs to our friend on the right, who has my next haircut, by the way. Another season-less workhorse, the slip dress can cover all sorts of thermals and ugly long underwear *and* stand on its own (with a pair of slides) when the world is sunny and welcoming once again. As pictured here, it can even make snow boots look cute.</p>
Shop similar:

Rag & Bone slip dress, $175

SHOP IT

Madewell shirt, $20

SHOP IT

6 The Strategic Boots
<p>While we're on the topic of footwear with traction, another popular, practical styling trick we're seeing is the use of boots as a tights replacement/supplement to a dress too abbreviated to stand alone in the cold. Ellery's, seen here, are high-shine (in the style of Now). </p>
Shop similar:

Tom Ford boots, $2,190

SHOP IT

7 The Standard
<p>We don't have to tell you how to wear a top and jeans, but do keep in mind that layering can go both over and under, <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/g4214/party-shoes-socks/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">socks are the new midi rings</a>, and capes, as seen here at Stella Jean, are criminally underrated.&nbsp;</p>
Shop similar:

J.Crew cape, $430

SHOP IT

DL 1961 jeans, $89

SHOP IT

