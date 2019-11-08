Hats don't get nearly enough love compared to shoes or handbags. Perhaps because they're misunderstood? So we're here to explain the difference between a fedora and a panama hat, and why we're #TeamBucketHats. Like the perfect pair of earrings or that statement bag that ties a look together, the right hat can offer that same finished feeling. The next time your ensemble is looking a little blah, spice it up with one of the six hat style options ahead.

