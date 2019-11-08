From a beanie to a fedora.
Hats don't get nearly enough love compared to shoes or handbags. Perhaps because they're misunderstood? So we're here to explain the difference between a fedora and a panama hat, and why we're #TeamBucketHats. Like the perfect pair of earrings or that statement bag that ties a look together, the right hat can offer that same finished feeling. The next time your ensemble is looking a little blah, spice it up with one of the six hat style options ahead.
The name draws itself from the fabric cap originally worn by baseball players, but now you'll find street style stars rocking the style on their days off. An adjustable strap at the back plus a curved brim that sticks out are this hat's defining features.
A black-and-white houndstooth print livens up this baseball cap, taking it from game day attire to an everyday accessory. Wear when your outfit is missing that something-something.
Hat fanatics take their collection very seriously, so it won't be complete without this luxurious safety pin style from Versace. The accessory features an adjustable flip-clasp fastening of Medusa at the back while the pin can be detached for a simpler look.
A reversible fleece baseball cap guaranteed to keep your head warm as you watch the game. When your outfit needs a little color, flip to the yellow side. Want to play it cool? Stick to the tonal black.
A knit cap of variable slouchiness that be worn a few ways, including but not limited to, high on the back of the head, down over the ears with the brim turned up, or all the way down in an effort to brave the cold (the most functional of hats!). They're even office appropriate.
A fancy beanie for a fancy person. This Fendi accessory has an all-over logo print no one can miss in the crowd.
Practical and warm, this 100 percent wool beanie does the job without attracting too much attention to your head. It'll be your everyday winter piece thanks to the versatile gray coloring.
A mustard-colored knit wool beanie that'll suit everyone, from the outdoorsy gal to the one who sits by the fireplace making s'mores. A good option to have to break up your black and gray hats.
No longer reserved for caricatures of French people, this jaunty chapeau has made its way into the popular fashion lexicon, thanks to brands like Gucci and Dior. If only there were a universally known measurement at which you could angle a beret to take it from "poseur" to "rakish." Checking Instagram for inspo.
Berets can be sophisticated and feel a bit stuffy, but not this one. Adorned with cat ears for a playful approach, this Maison Michel option is just the thing to make your outfits stand out.
Sparkle and shine in this Saint Laurent crystal beret that catches the light at every turn. It's just the right piece to top off a black minidress with tights or a t-shirt and jeans.
This soft cashmere beret is meant for wearing now as you hold that pumpkin-spice latte and admire the fall foliage. A transitional accessory that's just as easy to style as a scarf.
After bucket hats went down Dior's fall/winter 2019 runway, the '90s accessory came back strong and the fervor hasn't died down since. The style has been made from every material from shearing to PVC and is the perfect little topper for winter or summer.
Your vacation starter pack: this lime-green bucket hat, a white sun dress, cat-eye sunglasses, and sandals. Pull this over your face to shield yourself in the hot afternoon sun as you tan.
Cords are in this season, whether it be pants or a jacket. A corduroy bucket hat might just be what you need to ease yourself into this trend.
Made in Italy, this leather bucket hat offers a cool alternative to your wool beanie for the season. Style with a trench coat or furry coat.
Panama hats and fedoras might look the same at first glance, but the difference is in the material. A fedora is always made of felt while panama hats are made from lightweight woven materials like the leaves of a jipijapa plant (if it's legit). Fedoras work with every outfit, so you have nothing to lose.
Make your fall ensembles slightly dressier with a dark-hued wool fedora. This style also comes in beige if you're looking for a lighter color to go with your white sweater.
For days where you want to challenge yourself style wise, dress up your look with this feathery fedora. It's definitely your "look at me hat," so own it.
A classic fedora if there ever was one. Pair with a trench coat and brown liquor, of course.
A traditional sun hat, like the name insinuates, protects and shields your face and head from the heat. The accessory can be made from any material, like leaves or nylon that's both breathable and moisture-wicking, while the brim width can be from two to four inches wide. Technically speaking, you can use any hat as your "sun" hat though but with so many cute options available, invest in a proper protective head gear.
Sun hats can be stylish and functional too as this Eugenia Kim piece proves. Wear with denim cutoffs or a floral maxi dress.
You like your sun hat on the smaller side, so opt for this straw Panama style. Pull a Meghan Markle and wear yours with a white button-up and jeans.
A pair of pretty detachable straps keeps your hat from flying away at the beach or park. This one looks especially sweet when paired with a ruffle jumpsuit or dress.
