Nordstrom Has Mastered Fall Dressing—These Pieces Are Helping Me Get My Wardrobe Ready

My entire fashion persona can be described in two words: fall dressing. There are summer people, and there are cold-weather people, and I am the latter. I take pride in my foolproof fall outfit roster and look forward to the day I can pack away my thin linen pieces and tank tops to make room for cozy knits and cardigans.

In preparation for the new season, I had a look at the Nordstrom new-arrivals section, and I was pleasantly surprised. Cardigans in muted seasonal hues, crisp shirts, and gorgeous tailored trousers are making the cut for my fall capsule wardrobe. Keep scrolling for all the sweater-weather inspo I’ve racked up.

Vince Rib Polo Cardigan $395 at Nordstrom You can’t have a fall wardrobe without a rib-knit polo.

Favorite Daughter Oversize Cable Knit Sweater $378 at Nordstrom Some say cable-knit sweaters are too basic. I disagree.

Free People Free-est Freya Short Sleeve Sweater & Pull-On Pants Set $128 at Nordstrom I already bought this cozy Free People set in multiple colors.

Nike Cortez Sneaker $85 at Nordstrom I’m packing away my flats for more cold weather–appropriate shoes, including these ’70s-style Nike Cortez Sneakers.

Kut From the Kloth Meg Fab Ab High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $99 at Nordstrom Crafted from low-stretch denim, these Kut from the Kloth jeans are the perfect casual fall pant.

Reformation Fantino Recycled Cashmere Blend Cardigan $328 at Nordstrom A yarn-mix sweater blended with recycled and traditional cashmere—say less.

Topshop Oversize Pullover Sweater $72 at Nordstrom Topshop always comes through with seasonal staples. This pullover sweater is made from plush yet lightweight yarn and completed with dropped shoulders and side slits.

ASOS Relaxed Fit Stripe Satin Button-Up Shirt $42 at Nordstrom A striped satin shirt had to make the cut, too.

Saint Laurent Small Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo $2,650 at Nordstrom I love a tote bag, and the Saint Laurent hobo tote in this seasonal olive color screams fall.

All in Favor Corduroy Colorblock Shirt $69 at Nordstrom This is a bit of a rogue pick for me, but I can think of so many ways to style this color-block corduroy shirt.

ASOS Stripe Wide Leg Drawstring Pants $40 at Nordstrom It’s giving pajama pants, and I’m all here for it.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan $198 at Nordstrom Another cashmere piece I’m loving is this classic gray cropped cardigan from Reformation.

Naked Wardrobe Oversize Button-Up Shirt $78 at Nordstrom Naked Wardrobe is becoming a new favorite of mine.

ASOS Raw Hem Crop Straight Leg Jeans $42 at Nordstrom These ASOS straight-leg jeans cut off at just the right length thanks to the raw hem.

Longchamp Small Le Pliage Energy Recycled Canvas Crossbody Bag $210 at Nordstrom My all-time favorite bag in a new colorway.

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat $130 at Nordstrom The Sam Edleman Mary Janes are going to be my only fall flats this year.

Mother The Hustler Roller Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $258 at Nordstrom Another denim savior thanks to Mother.

Veja Rio Branco Sneaker $170 at Nordstrom Veja can do no wrong in my eyes. These sneakers are just further proof.

Treasure & Bond Speckled Relaxed Fit Sweater $69 at Nordstrom I missed out on the speckled Ganni sweater a couple of seasons ago, and honestly, this Treasure & Bond piece is giving the same vibe.