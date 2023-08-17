Nordstrom Has Mastered Fall Dressing—These Pieces Are Helping Me Get My Wardrobe Ready

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
My entire fashion persona can be described in two words: fall dressing. There are summer people, and there are cold-weather people, and I am the latter. I take pride in my foolproof fall outfit roster and look forward to the day I can pack away my thin linen pieces and tank tops to make room for cozy knits and cardigans.
In preparation for the new season, I had a look at the Nordstrom new-arrivals section, and I was pleasantly surprised. Cardigans in muted seasonal hues, crisp shirts, and gorgeous tailored trousers are making the cut for my fall capsule wardrobe. Keep scrolling for all the sweater-weather inspo I’ve racked up.
Some say cable-knit sweaters are too basic. I disagree.
I already bought this cozy Free People set in multiple colors.
I’m packing away my flats for more cold weather–appropriate shoes, including these ’70s-style Nike Cortez Sneakers.
Crafted from low-stretch denim, these Kut from the Kloth jeans are the perfect casual fall pant.
A yarn-mix sweater blended with recycled and traditional cashmere—say less.
Topshop always comes through with seasonal staples. This pullover sweater is made from plush yet lightweight yarn and completed with dropped shoulders and side slits.
I love a tote bag, and the Saint Laurent hobo tote in this seasonal olive color screams fall.
This is a bit of a rogue pick for me, but I can think of so many ways to style this color-block corduroy shirt.
Another cashmere piece I’m loving is this classic gray cropped cardigan from Reformation.
These ASOS straight-leg jeans cut off at just the right length thanks to the raw hem.
My all-time favorite bag in a new colorway.
The Sam Edleman Mary Janes are going to be my only fall flats this year.
I missed out on the speckled Ganni sweater a couple of seasons ago, and honestly, this Treasure & Bond piece is giving the same vibe.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
