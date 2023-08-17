Nordstrom Has Mastered Fall Dressing—These Pieces Are Helping Me Get My Wardrobe Ready

They’re the chicest finds.

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Mira Thekdi)
published

My entire fashion persona can be described in two words: fall dressing. There are summer people, and there are cold-weather people, and I am the latter. I take pride in my foolproof fall outfit roster and look forward to the day I can pack away my thin linen pieces and tank tops to make room for cozy knits and cardigans.

In preparation for the new season, I had a look at the Nordstrom new-arrivals section, and I was pleasantly surprised. Cardigans in muted seasonal hues, crisp shirts, and gorgeous tailored trousers are making the cut for my fall capsule wardrobe. Keep scrolling for all the sweater-weather inspo I’ve racked up.

Vince Rib Polo Cardigan

You can’t have a fall wardrobe without a rib-knit polo.

Favorite Daughter Oversize Cable Knit Sweater

Some say cable-knit sweaters are too basic. I disagree.  

Free People Free-est Freya Short Sleeve Sweater & Pull-On Pants Set

I already bought this cozy Free People set in multiple colors. 

Nike Cortez Sneaker

I’m packing away my flats for more cold weather–appropriate shoes, including these ’70s-style Nike Cortez Sneakers.

Kut From the Kloth Meg Fab Ab High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Crafted from low-stretch denim, these Kut from the Kloth jeans are the perfect casual fall pant.

Reformation Fantino Recycled Cashmere Blend Cardigan

A yarn-mix sweater blended with recycled and traditional cashmere—say less.

Topshop Oversize Pullover Sweater

Topshop always comes through with seasonal staples. This pullover sweater is made from plush yet lightweight yarn and completed with dropped shoulders and side slits.

ASOS Relaxed Fit Stripe Satin Button-Up Shirt

A striped satin shirt had to make the cut, too. 

Saint Laurent Small Le 5 à 7 Leather Hobo

I love a tote bag, and the Saint Laurent hobo tote in this seasonal olive color screams fall. 

All in Favor Corduroy Colorblock Shirt

This is a bit of a rogue pick for me, but I can think of so many ways to style this color-block corduroy shirt.

ASOS Stripe Wide Leg Drawstring Pants

It’s giving pajama pants, and I’m all here for it.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Cardigan

Another cashmere piece I’m loving is this classic gray cropped cardigan from Reformation. 

Naked Wardrobe Oversize Button-Up Shirt

Naked Wardrobe is becoming a new favorite of mine.

ASOS Raw Hem Crop Straight Leg Jeans

These ASOS straight-leg jeans cut off at just the right length thanks to the raw hem.

Longchamp Small Le Pliage Energy Recycled Canvas Crossbody Bag

My all-time favorite bag in a new colorway.

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat

The Sam Edleman Mary Janes are going to be my only fall flats this year.

Mother The Hustler Roller Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Another denim savior thanks to Mother.

Veja Rio Branco Sneaker

Veja can do no wrong in my eyes. These sneakers are just further proof.

Treasure & Bond Speckled Relaxed Fit Sweater

I missed out on the speckled Ganni sweater a couple of seasons ago, and honestly, this Treasure & Bond piece is giving the same vibe.

Open Edit Wide Leg Suit Trousers

These will be seeing several visits to the office. 

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

