These Under-$150 Accessories From Nordstrom Instantly Make My Summer Outfits Look So Rich

I'm stocking up during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Woman wearing sunglasses, black button-down shirt and carrying handbag
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

I'm a firm believer in the power of the right accessories, and I bet any fashion girl would say the same. A pair of chunky hoops, a luxe-looking watch, or an on-trend silk scarf has the power to take any summer outfit to the next level. That's why I'm using the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to pick up a few rich-looking accessories to upgrade my minimalist wardrobe.

Out of all of the best Anniversary Sale fashion deals—like the chicest linen pieces to the luxurious-looking sneakers—the retailer's discounted accessories are at the top of my shopping list. Why, you might ask? Because the on-sale options I've spotted will instantly elevate my summer style while fitting my budget.

For a rundown on all of the expensive-looking picks I'm currently eyeing at Nordstrom, keep scrolling. The under-$150 designer bags, sunglasses, jewelry, and more below will polish off your vacation outfits, as well as the rest of your summer wardrobe, for that matter. I also found enough designer finds from the sale to spruce up your look if you're looking to splurge.

Jane Mesh Strap Watch, 23mm
Breda
Jane Mesh Strap Watch, 23mm (Was $195)

An elegant watch like this will instantly make your outfit look richer, regardless of what else you're wearing.

18k Gold Plate Sterling Silver Diamond Cut Anklet
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver
18k Gold Plate Sterling Silver Diamond Cut Anklet (Was $48)

Every fashion girl I know is wearing anklets this summer, and I'm on board with the look.

53mm Pillow Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
53mm Pillow Sunglasses (Were $151)

This is the most affordable I've seen Ray-Ban sunglasses at in a long time.

Nordstrom, Botanical Print Square Silk Scarf
Nordstrom
Botanical Print Square Silk Scarf (Was $69)

Imagine how cool this scarf would look with your bikini (or styled as a belt).

Loraine Flap Shoulder Bag
Sam Edelman
Loraine Flap Shoulder Bag (Was $175)

Everyone needs a classic black shoulder bag in their rotation.

Full Volume Hoop Earrings
Jenny Bird
Full Volume Hoop Earrings (Were $138)

I wear earrings from the affordable jewelry brand Jenny Bird on a near-daily basis, so rest assured, these are well worth adding to your cart.

Michele Cat-Eye Italian Acetate Sunglasses
Italic
Michele Cat-Eye Italian Acetate Sunglasses (Were $99)

I saw my friend wear these oval sunglasses and now I'm desperate to add them to my own collection.

Bridgehampton Tote
Donna Karan New York
Bridgehampton Tote (Was $298)

If you're in need of a new laptop bag, it doesn't get much better than this roomy leather tote.

Gold Twist Ring - Rope Slim
Ana Luisa
Gold Twist Ring - Rope Slim (Was $65)

This would make a fine addition to your everyday ring stack.

Capri Freshwater Pearl Disc Pendant Necklace
Monica Vinader
Capri Freshwater Pearl Disc Pendant Necklace (Was $180)

If you're into summer's seashell and pearl jewelry trends, this necklace is a must-have.

Two-Tone Bangle Set
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver
Two-Tone Bangle Set (Was $85)

Why choose one metal when this set includes both?

AllSaints, Allington Paper Straw Tote
AllSaints
Allington Paper Straw Tote (Was $199)

I can personally attest that this is a great beach bag.

Aimee 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Aimee 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses (Were $150)

I could easily see these retro-inspired sunglasses become my most-worn pair.

Tapered Huggie Hoop Earrings
Monica Vinader
Tapered Huggie Hoop Earrings (Were $98)

I love Monica Vinader for its minimalist jewelry range.

Natural Fiber Frame Clutch
MANGO
Natural Fiber Frame Clutch (Was $100)

This is the woven clutch to add to your vacation packing list.

Textured Cashmere Scarf
Nordstrom
Textured Cashmere Scarf (Was $129)

A cashmere scarf will come in handy not just in cold weather, but on your travels, too.

Kennedy Mini Crocodile Print Leather Belt
B-Low the Belt
Kennedy Mini Crocodile Print Leather Belt (Was $128)

Consider this your new everyday belt to wear with everything.

Rebecca Minkoff, Megan Grained Leather East/west Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Megan Grained Leather East/west Crossbody Bag (Was $198)

This crossbody bag would make for the ideal travel purse.

Nordstrom, Leopard Print Square Silk Scarf
Nordstrom
Leopard Print Square Silk Scarf (Was $69)

This leopard print scarf is neutral enough for year-round styling.

Loraine Leather Shoulder Bag
Sam Edelman
Loraine Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $195)

If you prefer cream over black bags, I suggest adding this pick to your cart ASAP.

Kai 56mm Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Kai 56mm Oval Sunglasses (Were $151)

I could easily see Bella Hadid rocking these sunglasses.

Woven Leather Shoulder Bag
MANGO
Woven Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $229)

I've had my eye on this versatile bag for a long time now, so thank you, Nordstrom, for marking it over half off.

Monica Vinader, Deco Link Chain Bracelet
Monica Vinader
Deco Link Chain Bracelet (Was $150)

This is the kind of bracelet you'll never want to take off.

Loraine Top Handle Bag
Sam Edelman
Loraine Top Handle Bag (Was $165)

A top-handle bag never fails to look polished.

Set of 2 Demi Fine Bangle Bracelets
Nordstrom
Set of 2 Demi Fine Bangle Bracelets (Was $90)

I love how easy to style this set of bangles is.

Relic Square Bracelet Watch, 16mm
BREDA
Relic Square Bracelet Watch, 16mm (Was $195)

As a lover of mixed-metal jewelry, this watch has my name written all over it.

Linda Large Faux Leather Tote
JW PEI
Linda Large Faux Leather Tote (Was $200)

Cargo bags are trending hard right now.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.