These Under-$150 Accessories From Nordstrom Instantly Make My Summer Outfits Look So Rich
I'm stocking up during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
I'm a firm believer in the power of the right accessories, and I bet any fashion girl would say the same. A pair of chunky hoops, a luxe-looking watch, or an on-trend silk scarf has the power to take any summer outfit to the next level. That's why I'm using the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to pick up a few rich-looking accessories to upgrade my minimalist wardrobe.
Out of all of the best Anniversary Sale fashion deals—like the chicest linen pieces to the luxurious-looking sneakers—the retailer's discounted accessories are at the top of my shopping list. Why, you might ask? Because the on-sale options I've spotted will instantly elevate my summer style while fitting my budget.
For a rundown on all of the expensive-looking picks I'm currently eyeing at Nordstrom, keep scrolling. The under-$150 designer bags, sunglasses, jewelry, and more below will polish off your vacation outfits, as well as the rest of your summer wardrobe, for that matter. I also found enough designer finds from the sale to spruce up your look if you're looking to splurge.
Every fashion girl I know is wearing anklets this summer, and I'm on board with the look.
This is the most affordable I've seen Ray-Ban sunglasses at in a long time.
Imagine how cool this scarf would look with your bikini (or styled as a belt).
Everyone needs a classic black shoulder bag in their rotation.
I wear earrings from the affordable jewelry brand Jenny Bird on a near-daily basis, so rest assured, these are well worth adding to your cart.
If you're in need of a new laptop bag, it doesn't get much better than this roomy leather tote.
If you're into summer's seashell and pearl jewelry trends, this necklace is a must-have.
I can personally attest that this is a great beach bag.
I could easily see these retro-inspired sunglasses become my most-worn pair.
This is the woven clutch to add to your vacation packing list.
A cashmere scarf will come in handy not just in cold weather, but on your travels, too.
This crossbody bag would make for the ideal travel purse.
This leopard print scarf is neutral enough for year-round styling.
I could easily see Bella Hadid rocking these sunglasses.
This is the kind of bracelet you'll never want to take off.
