I'm a firm believer in the power of the right accessories, and I bet any fashion girl would say the same. A pair of chunky hoops, a luxe-looking watch, or an on-trend silk scarf has the power to take any summer outfit to the next level. That's why I'm using the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to pick up a few rich-looking accessories to upgrade my minimalist wardrobe.

Out of all of the best Anniversary Sale fashion deals—like the chicest linen pieces to the luxurious-looking sneakers—the retailer's discounted accessories are at the top of my shopping list. Why, you might ask? Because the on-sale options I've spotted will instantly elevate my summer style while fitting my budget.

For a rundown on all of the expensive-looking picks I'm currently eyeing at Nordstrom, keep scrolling. The under-$150 designer bags, sunglasses, jewelry, and more below will polish off your vacation outfits, as well as the rest of your summer wardrobe, for that matter. I also found enough designer finds from the sale to spruce up your look if you're looking to splurge.