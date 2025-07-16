The Flats I Reach for Instead of Sneakers—Meet My Rothy’s Must-Haves
Read my writing for any amount of time and you’ll see I love a trendy sneaker (or five) and keep several affordable pairs in my everyday rotation. However, there’s another underrated hero style in my collection that I've been quietly wearing just as often—if not more—since I got them: the Rothy’s Mary Jane ballet flat. The $159 style is on sale for less than $100 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, so there's never been a better time to trust my judgment and buy them ASAP.
The massive sale event, which started on July 12 and runs through August 3, features thousands of pairs of discounted shoes, including plenty of sneakers. Still, the Rothy’s Mary Jane is one recommendation I wholeheartedly endorse. I see them as a must-buy if you love comfortable, under-$100 shoes that will last and stay trendy through any season.
My journey to falling in love with Rothy’s shoes began in the Marie Claire office in 2021, when Digital Director Jenny Hollander spent a good part of our weekly meeting telling me how much she loved her pointed-toe pair. Her claims (that they were comfortable enough for 14-hour wear, didn’t cause blisters, and were endlessly versatile) stuck with me for years. Still, it wasn’t until I put my preferred style to the test that I realized she was right—and that the Mary Janes would quickly become my go-to ballet flat, requiring no fuss.
Let this be your reminder to grab a pair of machine-washable flats during the big sale. The best styles are selling quickly, so shop now while you can. Or, keep scrolling to explore other equally cute and comfortable options from the same brand that are also on sale. If you're looking to upgrade your entire routine during the Nordstrom sale, be sure to check out our guides for the best vacation-ready outfits, travel essentials, luxe beauty devices, Beauty Director-approved finds, and more.
