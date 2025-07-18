Am I tempted to channel Jennifer Lawrence's summer-proof jeans? Of course—it's J.Law. But every July like clockwork, I swear off denim trends indefinitely. Not even Lawrence's baggiest of baggy jeans could replace my lightweight lace-trimmed bottoms.

Turns out, my denim antidote agrees with the celebrity style calendar. Lace-trimmed skirts and shorts have won over my favorite fashion muses for summer 2025, even Lawrence herself. Why now? "They’re the perfect mix of comfortable and polished for summer: lightweight, breathable, and effortlessly feminine," Micaela Erlanger, celebrity stylist to Kelly Clarkson and Lupita Nyong'o, tells me over email.

Erlanger credits lace's popularity to the revival of '90s nostalgia. "It's all about softness, texture, and ease," three themes still dominating '90s-esque minimalism today. "Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer are embracing more fluid, expressive pieces, and lace adds a subtle, elevated touch without trying too hard," the expert adds.

This slow but steady rise began in the mid-2010s, when lace-trimmed everything was synonymous with Phoebe Philo's Céline era. The designer's Spring/Summer 2016 collection has stood the test of time, echoing in Spring 2025 designs from Versace, The Row, Saint Laurent, and Dries Van Noten.

A Spring 2016 Celine collection kicked off a lace-trimmed obsession that's still echoing throughout fashion today. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wore a lace-trimmed skirt on the Dries Van Noten Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The key here is "vintage charm." If your mom would've worn the lace-trim look as an underskirt back in the day, you're on the right track. Lawrence and Kravitz are loyal to skirts, but stars like Bel Powley are giving lacy shorts a go. At Glastonbury, the actor's lace barely peeked out from underneath an oversize band tee, a tomboy-ish duo beloved by fashion girls everywhere.

While the trends are similar, Erlanger says shorts versus skirts give off totally different energies. "Shorts are more playful and cool, with that off-duty, easygoing vibe, while skirts feel romantic and polished." So, be sure to style accordingly. Wearing a skirt? Erlanger recommends a button-down and strappy heels to "keep it crisp." For shorts, follow Powley's lead with a vintage tee and sleek sandals.

Ahead, see which celebrities are leading the lace-trimmed charge this summer. If inspiration strikes, shop their styles while you're at it.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer Lawrence's Slip Skirts

In June, Jennifer traded jeans for a lace-trimmed skirt and a matching tunic. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Since J.Law styled a lace-trimmed skirt with a matching tunic in June, I've copied the combo three times (and I'm not done yet). Her vintage graphic tee would look just as chic with shorts, so maybe she'll swap out her skirt soon. To finish, Lawrence's Manolo Blahniks tapped into the toe-ring sandal trend with ease.

Not even a week prior, Lawrence debuted the black version of her ivory slip, courtesy of The Row. She's a walking ad for the brand, so her skirt (unsurprisingly) sold out in minutes. Luckily for me, there are similar styles on the market. At $60, this Urban Revivo version is a small fraction of The Row's $1,150 price tag.

A few days prior, she pulled off a similar black version. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Urban Revivo Fashion Irregular Lace Hem A-Line Skirts $59.90 at urbanrevivo.com

Zoë Kravitz's Lace-Trimmed Looks

In March, Zoë got ahead of the lacy skirt streak. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Just like me, Kravitz is anti-jeans (at least in the summer). Instead, she's making room for more divisive alternatives, like track shorts and lace skirts. The ride-or-die The Row girl owns Lawrence's Irene Skirt, also in black. In March, the Blink Twice director paired it with The Row's coordinating Kilari Top, which also features a lace hem.

That same week, Kravitz brought the trend to Saint Laurent's Fall 2025 show. Lined with lace atop the neckline and the skirt's hem, she freed the nip in the silk wrap dress, also from Saint Laurent. Shockingly, her exact slip is still available to shop, if you can spare $4,900.

Zoë styled a lacy mini dress at the Saint Laurent Fall 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Kravitz has repeatedly proven, Saint Laurent's catalog offers no shortage of lace-trimmed looks. In March, this plunging LWD felt both luxe and lingerie-inspired, as the ribbed bodice hugged Kravitz's frame. While roaming Paris, she layered an oversize blazer on top for an even sultrier finish.

Zoë's lace affinity continued through March with a luxe LWD. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Shanina Shaik's Lace-Trimmed Mini

Shanina arrived at Cannes in an of-the-moment mini skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shanina Shaik was one to watch at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. This lace-trimmed mini, for one, immediately secured a spot on my mood board. Alongside a black T-shirt and ballet flats, it's become my new Friday night uniform.

fleur du mal James Lace Slip Skirt $295 at Revolve

Bel Powley's Lace-Trimmed Shorts

Bel was all smiles at Glastonbury in lace-trimmed shorts. (Image credit: @belpowley)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl actor is right up there with my favorite fashion influencers, whether Powley's at Wimbledon or Glastonbury. At the latter festival, she turned heads in lace-trimmed silk shorts, plus an oversize band tee—the most foolproof of summer sets.

Sienna Miller's Lace-Trimmed Maxi

The Chloé Fall 2025 show hosted Sienna in boho-chic lace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller showcased a lace-trimmed skirt way back in Feb. 2024 at the Chloé Fall/Winter 2024 show. The longtime Chloé girl embodied the boho-chic aesthetic in an asymmetrical style, alongside an oversize leather bomber jacket, and the platform wedges seen 'round the world.

ASOS Lace and Ruffle Chiffon Maxi Skirt in Cream $64.99 at ASOS (USA)

Martha Hunt's Two-Tone Lace Look

In May, Martha shimmered in a lacy mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martha Hunt's lace-trimmed mini is from Nensi Dojaka, but blink and you'll mistake it for Philo's Spring 2016 collection. So, if the Celine show is up your alley, shop the model's metallic moment below.