I’m Living in Linen Right Now—27 Finds I’m Eyeing From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
My hack for beating the heat in style.
The older I get, the more I rely on basics, especially when it comes to building the easiest summer outfits. Breezy, lightweight separates are the only way I can stay comfortable and stylish in the sweltering heat. Thankfully for me and my summer capsule wardrobe, some of the very best fashion deals of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale are linen finds.
For starters, the linen pants Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, calls "the best thing she owns" are on sale for just $49. If that wasn't enough to entice you to snag the linen staple, she also dubbed them the softest option on the market. "They’re casual enough to be worn with a T-shirt, but I also wore them to a formal dinner with my family, and no one batted an eye," she gushes.
But that's not all—I've also rounded up every other chic on-sale linen piece at Nordstrom worth adding to your cart. Whether you're heading on vacation and need a new travel outfit or are simply on the hunt for trendy summer finds that breathe new life into your daily rotation, keep scrolling. Nordstrom's affordable linen selection, which includes chic dresses, sets, bottoms, and more, is too good to pass up. Keep scrolling to shop all the best picks before they sell out.
Nothing says "summer" like a little white sundress does.
Throw this darling dress on with leather sandals for an easy summer outfit.
Because your going-out outfits could use a touch of linen, too.
If I had a European vacation planned, this dress would be at the top of my packing list.
Give your linen rotation a nautical twist with these striped pants.
Olive green is the summer color trend fashion girls can't stop wearing.
The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong, so test it out while you can at a discount.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.