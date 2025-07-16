The older I get, the more I rely on basics, especially when it comes to building the easiest summer outfits. Breezy, lightweight separates are the only way I can stay comfortable and stylish in the sweltering heat. Thankfully for me and my summer capsule wardrobe, some of the very best fashion deals of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale are linen finds.

For starters, the linen pants Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, calls "the best thing she owns" are on sale for just $49. If that wasn't enough to entice you to snag the linen staple, she also dubbed them the softest option on the market. "They’re casual enough to be worn with a T-shirt, but I also wore them to a formal dinner with my family, and no one batted an eye," she gushes.

Julia Marzovilla wears the Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants. (Image credit: Future)

Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70) $49 at Nordstrom

But that's not all—I've also rounded up every other chic on-sale linen piece at Nordstrom worth adding to your cart. Whether you're heading on vacation and need a new travel outfit or are simply on the hunt for trendy summer finds that breathe new life into your daily rotation, keep scrolling. Nordstrom's affordable linen selection, which includes chic dresses, sets, bottoms, and more, is too good to pass up. Keep scrolling to shop all the best picks before they sell out.