I’m Living in Linen Right Now—27 Finds I’m Eyeing From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

My hack for beating the heat in style.

woman wearing white linen set, checkered bag, and sunglasses standing in front of concrete wall
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

The older I get, the more I rely on basics, especially when it comes to building the easiest summer outfits. Breezy, lightweight separates are the only way I can stay comfortable and stylish in the sweltering heat. Thankfully for me and my summer capsule wardrobe, some of the very best fashion deals of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale are linen finds.

For starters, the linen pants Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, calls "the best thing she owns" are on sale for just $49. If that wasn't enough to entice you to snag the linen staple, she also dubbed them the softest option on the market. "They’re casual enough to be worn with a T-shirt, but I also wore them to a formal dinner with my family, and no one batted an eye," she gushes.

Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla tests the Alex Mill Riley Pants in Linen

Julia Marzovilla wears the Caslon Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants.

(Image credit: Future)

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

But that's not all—I've also rounded up every other chic on-sale linen piece at Nordstrom worth adding to your cart. Whether you're heading on vacation and need a new travel outfit or are simply on the hunt for trendy summer finds that breathe new life into your daily rotation, keep scrolling. Nordstrom's affordable linen selection, which includes chic dresses, sets, bottoms, and more, is too good to pass up. Keep scrolling to shop all the best picks before they sell out.

Melanie Belted Linen Minidress
Splendid
Melanie Belted Linen Minidress (Was $158)

Nothing says "summer" like a little white sundress does.

Tempoli Linen Blazer
MANGO
Tempoli Linen Blazer (Was $160)

This chocolate brown blazer oozes rich-girl energy.

Cotton On, Women's Haven Wide Leg Pant
Cotton On
Women's Haven Wide Leg Pant (Were $50)

I'm tempted to grab every shade these easy-going pants come in.

Lark Minidress
Petal & Pup
Lark Minidress (Was $99)

Screaming at how adorable this pick is.

Alex Mill, Lauren Long Sleeve Linen Wrap Dress
Alex Mill
Lauren Long Sleeve Linen Wrap Dress (Was $255)

Throw this darling dress on with leather sandals for an easy summer outfit.

MANGO, Bari One-Shoulder Linen Blend Top
MANGO
Bari One-Shoulder Linen Blend Top (Was $60)

Because your going-out outfits could use a touch of linen, too.

Waist Tie Linen Blend Skirt
Caslon
Waist Tie Linen Blend Skirt (Was $90)

I'm convinced this wrap skirt will look great on anyone.

Favorite Daughter, The Josette Linen Slipdress
Favorite Daughter
The Josette Linen Slipdress (Was $248)

For any special occasions on your calendar, consider this pretty slip dress.

Lila Linen Jacket
Reformation
Lila Linen Jacket (Was $268)

A linen jacket is just what you need to conquer tricky transitional temps.

Relaxed Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
NYDJ
Relaxed Pleated Linen Blend Shorts (Were $69)

I'm on board the Bermuda shorts trend.

Montana Contrast Sleeveless Linen Sheath Minidress
Ever New
Montana Contrast Sleeveless Linen Sheath Minidress (Was $160)

If I had a European vacation planned, this dress would be at the top of my packing list.

Novelty Linen Blend Camp Shirt
Treasure & Bond
Novelty Linen Blend Camp Shirt (Was $70)

I love this button-down for casual days.

Stripe Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants
Caslon
Stripe Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants (Were

Give your linen rotation a nautical twist with these striped pants.

Caslon, Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

Caslon
Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

You can style this button-down shirt in so many different ways.

Petal & Pup, Maia Strapless Linen Blend Top
Petal & Pup
Maia Strapless Linen Blend Top (Was $69)

Olive green is the summer color trend fashion girls can't stop wearing.

WAYF, Giulia Strapless Linen Blend Midi Sundress (Was $118)

WAYF
Giulia Strapless Linen Blend Midi Sundress (Was $118)

The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong, so test it out while you can at a discount.

Strapless Linen Maxi Dress
Topshop
Strapless Linen Maxi Dress (Was $95)

This dress looks so much more expensive than its under-$100 price tag.

Straight Leg Linen Pants
MANGO
Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $100)

These polished trousers will quickly become the backbone of your summer work wardrobe.

Madewell, Linen Maxi Slip Skirt
Madewell
Linen Maxi Slip Skirt (Was $128)

How gorgeous is this tomato red shade?

Petal & Pup, Kayt Strapless Linen Blend Maxi Sundress
Petal & Pup
Kayt Strapless Linen Blend Maxi Sundress (Was $109)

This dress comes in four shades, but this expensive-looking chocolate brown color is my favorite.

Tie Front Linen Blend Top
Open Edit
Tie Front Linen Blend Top (Was $70)

Dare to bare a little peek of skin in this top.

Linen Cargo Pants
MANGO
Linen Cargo Pants (Were $100)

Cargo pockets give these linen pants even more of a laidback feel.

Printed Twist Shoulder Minidress
Topshop
Printed Twist Shoulder Minidress (Was $85)

Have you seen a dress more perfect for you beach vacation than this one?

Marnie Tank & Wide Leg Pants Linen Set
Petal & Pup
Marnie Tank & Wide Leg Pants Linen Set (Was $89)

Pack this set for vacation to maximize your suitcase space.

Naked Wardrobe, Linen Suiting Shorts
Naked Wardrobe
Linen Suiting Shorts (Were $78)

Long shorts feel very cool-girl coded.

Zamore Sleeveless Tie Waist Midi Dress
MANGO
Zamore Sleeveless Tie Waist Midi Dress (Was $90)

The next time you don't know what to wear to work in the heat, this dress will do the trick.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.