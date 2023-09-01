Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Labor Day weekend is officially here, and while I'm packing up my bikinis and summer dresses for one last hurrah, I'm very much looking forward to returning home to properly usher in the fall season. In just a few short weeks the air will turn crisp and cool, meaning my wardrobe will revolve around my coziest pieces. When fall comes around, there's really nothing more important to me wardrobe-wise than being comfy, which is why I place heavy emphasis on amazing loungewear.

Before peak cozy season hits, however, it's not a bad idea to get our loungewear collection in order, and what better way to do so than with a sale? Labor Day weekend is the time to shop for fall, and if you ask me, Nordstrom's sale selection of comfy pieces is truly unmatched. We're talking the softest of loungewear sets, silky smooth PJs, insanely cool athleisure pieces, and Insta-worthy tops and bottoms all at up to 60 percent off. I've taken the liberty of rounding up all of the top-rated cozy pieces worth your time and money, here, but don't wait too long to fill your cart—the sale ends September 12 and items are going quick!

BP. Cozy Rib Oversize Pajama Top (Was $39) $31 at Nordstrom In just a few short months the weather is going to turn cold and dreary, and when it does, this is the pajama top I'm looking to wear. Reviewers say it's soft and cozy, yet still lightweight enough to be breathable. It's cute enough to wear out on errands, too.

BP. Cozy Rib Flared Pants (Was $45) $36 at Nordstrom A sure way to make the above top look elevated is to get the matching pants. Complete with the pants, I can picture nearly every winter night curled up in this set around the fireplace with a hot cup of cocoa. These pants are just as soft and cozy as the shirt and feature a roomy fit, yet still keep a flattering shape.

Sweaty Betty Melody Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt (Was $138) $55 at Nordstrom Sure, this top-rated sweatshirt is snuggly enough to lounge around at home all day in, but it's too cool to not wear out. Whether you're heading to the gym, going grocery shopping, or hanging with friends, this sweatshirt elevates your basic pullover and leggings look. Reviews also note it's warm enough to wear alone, yet also works as a warmer layer on chillier days.

Felina Adrienne Printed Satin Chemise (Was $49) $28 at Nordstrom If you want to feel like a million bucks in an instant, go to bed wearing this chemise. The rich shades of this chemise (it also comes in bright tones like sapphire, turquoise, and lime) along with the fun prints scream wealth in the best way possible. We also appreciate the added dose of sexiness with the low, strappy back. Shop the matching robe.

Nordstrom Classic Silk Pajamas (Was $199) $159 at Nordstrom In terms of luxurious pajamas, it doesn't get much better than 100 percent silk. Once you start sleeping in these silky smooth pjs, which feel totally lightweight and airy no matter the season, we doubt you'll ever go back to cotton. Choose from this pretty blue shade or opt for something brighter like poppy red or peach.

In Bloom by Jonquil Philipa Lace Trim Satin Wrap (Was $66) $50 at Nordstrom Oftentimes I find myself lounging in my bathtub towel after a shower for what feels like hours. Those times are just one of the many instances when I would use this pretty robe. It feels silky against the skin and is definitely the more elevated choice in post-bath attire. The lace on the back is cute feminine touch, too.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix High Waist Fleece Sweatpants (Was $70) $36 at Nike I'm honestly shocked that so many of shades are still in stock because they are seriously good. These are the kind of pants to throw on when you have to run errands on an extra chilly day, thanks to its thick, cozy fleece. They also have a cool shape that would perfectly pair with your sneakers.

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Ruched Rib Nightgown (Was $69) $55 at Nordstrom This nightgown could've fooled me for a basic everyday dress. In fact, one reviewer wrote that it's "worthy of adding a jeans jacket and jewelry to go out and no one would know it’s lounge wear." If you do chose to wear this dress to bed, you'll stay cool and comfy thanks to it ultra-lightweight material.

Natori Himalaya Pajamas (Was $180) $120 at Nordstrom Natori pajamas are notoriously soft and luxurious-feeling, so you should jump at the chance to buy a set when they are on sale. While we wouldn't blame you for keeping these to yourself, this cozy set would also make for a good gift. The notched collar and button-down top is a classic style that anyone will appreciate.

Nordstrom Washable Silk Short Pajamas (Was $99) $50 at Nordstrom If you're a hot sleeper and the traditional long pants and shirt PJs sound like a nightmare to you, meet your sleepwear match. Made with 100 percent silk, you'll still get that luxurious feel but will stay comfy and cool. This set gets bonus points for being machine washable, plus the top could even work as a dressy blouse.

Sleeper Party Double Feather Pajamas (Was $390) $170 at Nordstrom While feathers don't seem like the most practical detail on pajamas, they certainly up the wow factor. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Brie Larson, and Suki Waterhouse love these party-ready sets and now's the time to score a pair for yourself at over $200 off. I personally adore this pink colorway, but the other six on-sale colors and prints are tempting, too.

REVERIE Maya Cotton Pajamas (Was $69) $48 at Nordstrom How adorable are these pajamas? The cherry-print on these sweet PJs are simply to die for. The ruched peplum top also feels particularly of-the-moment as the trend is officially back within the fashion set. Simply put, I wouldn't be too bothered if I had to answer the front door in this set.

Sweaty Betty Women's After Class Relaxed Hoodie (Was $78) $20 at Nordstrom Everyone needs a throw-on-and-go kind of hoodie and this is that hoodie. It has a relaxed fit and deep v neckline, making it easy to throw over any kind of top you have on. It would also make for a great hoodie to keep at your office when the AC is blasting a bit too much. Choose from a neutral olive, stormy blue, or go bright with coral pink.

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Flare Pants (Was $69) $48 at Nordstrom Whenever I have errands to run and still want to look put together, I'll throw on some flair leggings. The look is still just as comfy as other leggings or sweatpants, but they feel a bit more elevated, especially if you pair them with cool sneakers and a sweater. These also have handy pockets, plus reviewers say they are thick enough to wear in the cooler months.

Open Edit Satin Tunic Pajamas (Was $69) $55 at Nordstrom If I were to imagine what Rapunzel wears to bed, this is the pajama set that would come to mind. The flowy tunic top paired with the wide-legged bottoms looks regal enough for a Disney princess. The breezy style will also keep you cool at night—just take a look at the vented back of the top.