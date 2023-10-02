Paris Hilton Had a Barbie Moment With Sister Nicky at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Rothschild are seen outside Valentino during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild had a winning sister style moment at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

For the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, Paris fully embodied Margot Robbie's Barbie, wearing hot pink Valentino from head to toe. She showed up in a short-sleeved, bouclé mini dress, paired with pointed stilettos, and one of the brand's iconic logo-clad bags. She finished the look with white cat-eye sunglasses, and a carefully coiffed high pony tail.

Nicky went for a sort of matching look, but toned down the Barbie vibes in a long-sleeved embellished red shift dress, red stilettos, and the same bag as her sister but in all-over patterned canvas.

Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Rothschild are seen outside Valentino during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty)

Valentino Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Paris Hilton and Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful attend the Stella McCartney in Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France
Sharing a star-factor video of the two sisters posing for the cameras in their outfits on Instagram, Nicky wrote, "Valentino Barbie vibes"

Fans were obsessed with the ladies' looks. One person wrote, "You are 100% a real life Barbie."

Someone else said, "hiltons never miss"

Another comment read, "Icons only."

And this wasn't the Hiltons' only—ahem—slay in Paris this year. They also sat front row at Stella McCartney on Monday, posing next to none other than Vogue European editorial director Edward Enninful.

For that show, both women opted for satin dresses, Nicky's long-sleeved and pussy-bowed in teal, and Paris' cutout, asymmetric and lacy in off-white.

If you ask me, this cements them as fashion royalty once and for all.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Paris Hilton and Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful attend the Stella McCartney in Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)
