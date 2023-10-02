Paris Hilton Had a Barbie Moment With Sister Nicky at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild had a winning sister style moment at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
For the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, Paris fully embodied Margot Robbie's Barbie, wearing hot pink Valentino from head to toe. She showed up in a short-sleeved, bouclé mini dress, paired with pointed stilettos, and one of the brand's iconic logo-clad bags. She finished the look with white cat-eye sunglasses, and a carefully coiffed high pony tail.
Nicky went for a sort of matching look, but toned down the Barbie vibes in a long-sleeved embellished red shift dress, red stilettos, and the same bag as her sister but in all-over patterned canvas.
Sharing a star-factor video of the two sisters posing for the cameras in their outfits on Instagram, Nicky wrote, "Valentino Barbie vibes"
Fans were obsessed with the ladies' looks. One person wrote, "You are 100% a real life Barbie."
Someone else said, "hiltons never miss"
Another comment read, "Icons only."
And this wasn't the Hiltons' only—ahem—slay in Paris this year. They also sat front row at Stella McCartney on Monday, posing next to none other than Vogue European editorial director Edward Enninful.
For that show, both women opted for satin dresses, Nicky's long-sleeved and pussy-bowed in teal, and Paris' cutout, asymmetric and lacy in off-white.
If you ask me, this cements them as fashion royalty once and for all.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
