Princess Kate Wears a Royal-Approved, Purple Safiyaa Dress During Surprise Wimbledon Appearance
Kate Middleton appeared alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews.
She's back! Princess Kate returned to Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews.
For her triumphant return to the oldest and arguably most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, Kate Middleton choose a regal-looking, purple Safiyaa dress featuring a ruched bodice and softly flared skirt.
The color of Princess Kate's dress was no-doubt intentional—not only is purple a historically regal color adorned by centuries of monarchs, it is also closely associated with Wimbledon and its iconic purple and green logo.
To accessorize her Wimbledon-worthy fit, the Princess of Wales wore a pair of Sabine Hoop earrings from British independent jeweler By Pariah.
Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore an adorable blue-and-white polka-dot dress, highlighted by a matching blue bow perfectly placed in her hair.
Her sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews, appeared alongside the mother-daughter duo wearing a white and pink, floral Peony Teaberry dress by Beulah London, featuring a striking frill overlay.
As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club—a role Princess Kate received in 2016 courtesy of the late Queen Elizabeth—it's customary for the Princess of Wales to attend both the men's and women's finals.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
This year, due to her ongoing preventative treatment for an unspecified type of cancer, Middleton missed the women's final, but is thankfully in attendance to watch the men's finals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.
At the end of the match, the Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner, as is customary.
Last year, Middleton decided to wear a trio of only green dresses to the tournament—a mint green Balmain blazer with a white pleated skirt and heels, a tennis ball green Self Portrait dress, and a Roland Mouret dress in emerald green.
To the surprise of no one, the choice to wear green-only outfits was another significant fashion decision as it's not only the Princess of Wales' favorite color but it paid homage to the other official Wimbledon color, "Wimbledon green."
Princess Kate has taken a step back from royal life since announcing she has been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments in private and alongside her immediate family.
Recent reports indicated that while Middleton very much wanted to attend this year's Wimbledon Championships, the decision was ultimately going to come down to her husband, Prince William, who to the surprise of some was not in attendance.
"William controls this household, and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this, because he’s the one that protects the family—fiercely,” former royal butler Paul Burrell—who worked for the royal family for 21 years—told The Sun. “There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle.”
On Saturday, July 13, Kensington Palace confirmed Middleton would, in fact, watch the men's finals in person.
Middleton's Wimbledon appearance marks only her second, official public outing this year. In June, the royal made her highly-anticipated return to the public eye during this year's Trooping the Colour, wearing a white, long-sleeve dress by Jenny Packham with an exaggerated contrasting ribbon tied at her collar. She paired her dress with a white, angled hat by Philip Treacy.
Middleton's appearance at this year's Wimbledon was not only a welcomed treat for those in the crowd and spectators watching around the world, but likely for the Princess of Wales herself, who has long been a fan of the sport and the tournament in particular.
"It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself—it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game," Middleton said of Wimbledon in the 2017 BBC documentary titled Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon.
"It hasn’t changed, either. I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Hamptons Store to Go Summer Dress Shopping
The singer and actress perused dresses alongside her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's House Listing Proves "They Really Want to Move the Property," Celebrity Realtor Claims
Rumors that the couple is headed for a divorce have only escalated since the pair put their marital home on the market.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Princess Anne Says She "Can't Remember a Single Thing" About Her Horse-Related Accident
The royal made her first public appearance since her hospitalization last month.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kaia Gerber Delivers a Timeless Summer Outfit Formula in a Dreamy LBD and Ballet Flats
She paired it with her all-time favorite flats.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Borrows Ryan Reynolds's Floral Shirt—and Styles It With $1,102 Versace Heels
And pairs it with $1,102 Versace heels.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Margot Robbie Debuts Her Maternity Style at Wimbledon in the Whimsical Polka Dot Dress Trend
She debuted her new look in the stands at Wimbledon.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Pairs the Silver Ballet Flat Micro-Trend With Sheer Zebra Pajamas
The Fenty mogul styled the rising trend with semi-sheer pajamas.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Revives a Long-Lost Sneaker Trend With a Wimbledon White Set
And serving Wimbledon white while she's at it.
By India Roby Published
-
Meghan Markle Radiates Elegance in a White Halter Gown at the 2024 ESPY Awards
She skipped the red carpet but shined in the audience.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Serena Williams Serves a Gold Medal-Worthy Armani Gown on the ESPY Awards 2024 Red Carpet
She's the host with the most style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Proves Tucking an Adidas Soccer Jersey Into Jean Shorts Looks Surprisingly Chic
She makes sportswear look chicer than usual.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated