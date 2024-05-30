Despite her royal status, Queen Letizia of Spain takes a casual approach to power dressing. Even in a room full of Europe's elites, she almost always trusts in sleek and simple silhouettes to carry her throughout the day. In her recent appearance, Letizia opted for two of her favorite wardrobe pieces: a tailored suit and white sneakers.

The Queen was spotted attending a meeting at the Royal Collections Gallery on Thursday, May 30. For the occasion, she wore a crisp blue linen suit. The co-ord featured a fitted blazer and slightly cropped trousers. (Exact credits for her look hadn't been shared at press time.)

Queen Letizia attended a meeting at the Royal Collections Gallery in a matching blue suit with a white lace camisole underneath. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former journalist coordinated the lightweight two-piece with a white lace camisole underneath and a pair of matching white lace-up sneakers. (From afar, they looked like Superga's under-$100 canvas pair.) She kept her accessories to a minimum, throwing on medium-sized gold hoop earrings and a gold ring.

Instead of heels, the Spanish Queen went the comfortable route wearing a pair of white lace-up sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beauty-wise, Queen Letizia wore her brunette hair down with a side part and loose waves. She accentuated her bushy brows and applied pink eyeshadow and matching glossy pink lips to complete her look.

Queen Letizia completed her business-casual outfit with simple gold accessories and a glossy pink lip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like other European royals, Queen Letizia is well-loved for her personal style. Some of her unforgettable fashion moments include midi-length dresses, monochrome pairings, pops of color, and a good pantsuit (as seen in her latest appearance). But what stands out most from the Queen's wardrobe is her unapologetic embrace of toned-down outfits. Many of her wardrobe choices resemble those of Meghan Markle, both of whom are at the forefront of high-low dressing in royal circles.

Even at the top of the Spanish hierarchy and with an expensive jewelry collection—which includes her £25,000 engagement ring—Letizia usually opts out of flaunting very pricey pieces for most of her public appearances. Her reason behind ditching her Suárez wedding band gifted to her by King Felipe, for instance, is reportedly because of the endless handshaking that comes with her job. Understandable!

With the Spanish royal always on the go, perhaps her constant choice to lean on more casual styles has much to do with simply staying comfortable throughout the day. After all, a little goes a long way, even on the fashion front.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take cues from Queen Letizia this season and shop similar suits and sneakers, ahead.

Shop Queen Letizia's Suit and Sneakers

Open Edit Linen Blend Blazer $90 at Nordstrom