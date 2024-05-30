Despite her royal status, Queen Letizia of Spain takes a casual approach to power dressing. Even in a room full of Europe's elites, she almost always trusts in sleek and simple silhouettes to carry her throughout the day. In her recent appearance, Letizia opted for two of her favorite wardrobe pieces: a tailored suit and white sneakers.
The Queen was spotted attending a meeting at the Royal Collections Gallery on Thursday, May 30. For the occasion, she wore a crisp blue linen suit. The co-ord featured a fitted blazer and slightly cropped trousers. (Exact credits for her look hadn't been shared at press time.)
The former journalist coordinated the lightweight two-piece with a white lace camisole underneath and a pair of matching white lace-up sneakers. (From afar, they looked like Superga's under-$100 canvas pair.) She kept her accessories to a minimum, throwing on medium-sized gold hoop earrings and a gold ring.
Beauty-wise, Queen Letizia wore her brunette hair down with a side part and loose waves. She accentuated her bushy brows and applied pink eyeshadow and matching glossy pink lips to complete her look.
Like other European royals, Queen Letizia is well-loved for her personal style. Some of her unforgettable fashion moments include midi-length dresses, monochrome pairings, pops of color, and a good pantsuit (as seen in her latest appearance). But what stands out most from the Queen's wardrobe is her unapologetic embrace of toned-down outfits. Many of her wardrobe choices resemble those of Meghan Markle, both of whom are at the forefront of high-low dressing in royal circles.
Even at the top of the Spanish hierarchy and with an expensive jewelry collection—which includes her £25,000 engagement ring—Letizia usually opts out of flaunting very pricey pieces for most of her public appearances. Her reason behind ditching her Suárez wedding band gifted to her by King Felipe, for instance, is reportedly because of the endless handshaking that comes with her job. Understandable!
With the Spanish royal always on the go, perhaps her constant choice to lean on more casual styles has much to do with simply staying comfortable throughout the day. After all, a little goes a long way, even on the fashion front.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Take cues from Queen Letizia this season and shop similar suits and sneakers, ahead.
Shop Queen Letizia's Suit and Sneakers
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Everything To Pack for Your Summer Travel Capsule Wardrobe
Simplify your suitcase with elevated linen sets, lightweight layers, breezy dresses, and more.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
I Love Timeless Fashion—Here's What's Chicest From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Elevated selects.
By Bobby Schuessler Published
-
Nordstrom's Epic Half-Yearly Sale Is Officially Here—55 Chic Items You Won't Regret
Hello, discounts.
By Bobby Schuessler Published
-
Gigi Hadid Elevates a Sweet White Sundress With a Reigning It-Sneaker
Hint: an It-sneaker is involved.
By India Roby Published
-
Selena Gomez Test Drives Two Vibrant Color Trends While Filming in New York City
She's a fashion multitasker.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Emily Ratajkowski Pairs a Semi-Sheer, Boho Sundress and Cherry Red Sneakers
Summer-ready and supermodel-approved.
By India Roby Last updated
-
Of Course Dua Lipa's Tour Travel Outfits Spotlight the No-Pants Trend
The singer shared recent photos of a trip to Tokyo with the pantsless look on display.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Teams Her Minimalist Gray Work Dress With a Rare Crocodile Birkin Bag
When she brings her Birkin, she means business.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Puts Color Theory to Work in a Tie-Dye Gucci Top and Matching Bag
The singer brightened up her usual sweatsuits with Gucci tie-dye.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Gives Her Casual Date Night Style a Relaxed, Music Festival Makeover
The supermodel kept things comfortable for a weekend with Bradley Cooper.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Understated Black Loafers Are the Surprising Key to Her Maternity Style
The model and Rhode founder has worn them dozens of times.
By Julia Marzovilla Published