Three Royal Rulebreakers Who Share the Same September Birthday

When it comes to royal birthdays, September 15 is one day full of celebrations across Europe and the United States alike. And while three famous royals were all born on the same day, they also share a penchant for living out their roles on their own terms.

Prince Harry—who will celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 15—might be the most well-known of the trio when it comes to breaking the royal rulebook, but he shares his special day with both a queen and a future prince consort who have paved their own paths.

Ahead, take a look at how these three Virgo royals have shaken up palace life.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry was presented with a custom cake to celebrate his 39th birthday at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry—who was born on Sept. 15, 1984 to Princess Diana and King Charles III, then Prince Charles—has always been known for his cheeky personality and love of adventure.

Of course, everyone knows the story of how he married American actress Meghan Markle in 2018 and later resigned as a senior member of the British Royal Family after the couple experienced racism and tabloid abuse in the U.K.

And while he ruffled feathers with his 2020 Oprah Winfrey interview and subsequent memoir, "Spare," the Duke of Sussex told the BBC that he was moving forward with a "fresh perspective on life" thanks to his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now a resident of Montecito, Calif., Prince Harry is focused on charity work, including his Archewell Foundation and organizations like The Halo Trust, which his mother supported in the years before her death.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world," he told the BBC in a statement ahead of his 40th birthday.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia breaks the rules when it comes to queenly dressing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's queen is also a Sept. 15 baby—and her approach to monarchy is anything but uptight.

Born Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano in 1972, the now-queen consort, who was an accomplished broadcast journalist, married her first husband in 1998 but divorced in 1999.

She then went on to meet the future King of Spain, Prince Felipe, and managed to carry on a secret romance with the royal, shocking the Spanish public when their engagement was announced in 2003.

The former newswoman then made history by becoming the first Spanish queen to have been born a commoner.

While you might have seen Queen Elizabeth in traditional wool coat dresses and elegant hats, Queen Letizia tends to take inspiration from her journalism days and leans into a more modern working woman approach to her role.

From relatable high-street finds from Zara to sleek Carolina Herrera numbers, the mom of two routinely makes headlines for her sophisticated style. She even channeled Kate Moss in a slinky silver slipdress at the 2024 Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest.

Prince Daniel of Sweden

Prince Daniel went from commoner to future prince consort in the blink of an eye. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Westling's story reads right out of a romance novel.

The personal trainer-turned-prince met his wife, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, when he was working with her at a Stockholm gym.

Ironically, Daniel was born on Sept. 15, 1973—the same day his future father-in-law, King Carl XVI Gustaf, took the Swedish throne. As he came from an everyday background—his mother worked at a post office—his 2009 engagement to the future Queen of Sweden caused quite a stir in royal circles.

However, this commoner is now a well-loved member of the Swedish royal family and a father to son Prince Oscar and daughter Princess Estelle, who will become Sweden's future queen one day.

As for his charity work, the Swedish court's website states that Daniel "is involved in issues related to entrepreneurship and the health of children and young people," and he's managed to put his former career as a personal trainer to use in his royal duties.

In addition to his other commitments, he created Prince Daniel's Race, an annual event "with the aim of inspiring and encouraging children and young people to exercise more."