Victoria Beckham is known for her sophisticated, feminine designs and her Posh history, so to speak. And now, the fashion designer, makeup mogul, and former Spice Girl is bringing her talents to the popular Spanish fashion label Mango in a limited-time, affordable collaboration.

Beckham's capsule collection, revealed online today, will be available later this month, on April 23. The line will combine her high-fashion style, "classic British luxury," and Mango's trend-forward approach. Translated into garments, these influences manifest in tailored pieces, feminine dresses, knitwear, statement bags, shoes, and accessories, according to a release from the brand. (Exact prices and sizes for the capsule haven't been shared quite yet, but the brand told WWD prices will be higher than average to reflect the collection's quality.)

Mango x Victoria Beckham is the latest in a series of collaborations the high street brand has released for its 40th anniversary. Previously, it has designed collections ranging from a line of minimalist workwear with influencer Pernille Teisbaek, to a capsule of beachy vacationwear with SIMONMILLER.

Victoria Beckham x Mango will feature carefully-tailored pieces, feminine dresses, knitwear, statement bags, shoes, and accessories. (Image credit: Mango)

So far, sneak peeks of the collection are keen on crisp whites and breezy fabrics—all the staples for summer work outfits, with some sexy twists. Beckham and Mango shared a photo on Instagram featuring a model seated poolside in a matching white set: pleated, high-waisted trousers and an oversized boxy blazer with nothing underneath except for a long, blue-grey beaded necklace. The model also wears burgundy leather sandals with a toe strap.

Another promotional image shows a model emerging from the water in a white dress, ruched on the sides and slit up the front with a plunging halter neckline. For jewelry, she wears a stack of silver and gold chains on her wrist and one earring, a long sparkly string with a small gold ball on the end.

A post shared by MANGO A photo posted by mango on

One thing's for sure: Posh Spice was hands-on throughout the collaboration's development. Working between London and Barcelona, Beckham and the Mango team created a lineup the designer describes as "sensual, considered, and feminine."

With muted tones and easygoing silhouettes, Beckham told WWD she wanted to capture Jane Birkin's effortlessly undone personal style. “I have always played with both the feminine and masculine and want to offer an effortless women’s wardrobe that is versatile and wearable,” Beckham said.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an earlier interview about building her businesses with Vogue France, Beckham admitted that, "If I didn’t do this, I don’t know what I would do."

By the time this collaboration lands in shoppers' closets, they won't know how they dressed without it, either.

This post will be updated with more information about the collection as it becomes available.