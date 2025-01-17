32 Celebrities Who Perfected Maternity Style on the Red Carpet
Take note.
Once upon a time, maternity style was highly specific. Billowy layers, neutral patterns, an empire waist—you know what I'm talking about. But today, pregnancy dressing is cooler than ever, thanks to scene-stealing maternity looks from celebrities like Sofia Richie Grainge and Rihanna. Along with other celebrities, Richie Grainge and Rihanna expanded what's considered "maternity wear" by wearing whatever they felt good in—including at formal red carpet events. Ahead, the most breathtaking maternity outfits on the red carpet.
Jennifer Garner
Here at the Primetime Emmys in 2005, Jennifer Garner shows of the beauty of a precisely tailored red carpet dress. Satin and silk are stunning for showing off a pregnant shape, particularly when fitted. This was around the time that red carpet maternity was beginning to become more experimental.
Zoë Saldaña
Here at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Hollywood costume opening party in 2014, Zoë Saldaña looks incredible, and incredibly comfortable, in this flowy bubblegum pink gown. It's Louis Vuitton, with a matching Dior clutch, and it's wonderfully playful.
Adriana Lima
In one of many daring maternity looks on this list, Adriana Lima attends a Top Gun: Maverick screening at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It's custom Balmain, and a cool study in contrast: the gown itself has full coverage, including a small train, but then the fabric stops right at the abdomen!
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner gave us some deeply cool maternity looks—which is in keeping with her personal style—so it made sense that her 2022 Met Gala appearance would be just as rad. Coordinating with then-husband Joe Jonas, this is from the Louis Vuitton archives and adds impressive sparkle.
Blake Lively
Here appearing at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Blake Lively takes pregnancy dressing and adds her signature glam and colorful style. She actually wore a whole series of outfits during her time there, but this Atelier Versace plays with shape, proportion, and scope (especially with that train).
Zawe Ashton
Zawe Ashton, who got engaged to Tom Hiddleston in 2022, delivered their first child in October of that year. This August event (a Mr. Malcolm's List pre-release screening) allows for a gorgeous "daytime event" maternity style that is nevertheless red carpet ready.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Natalie Portman
Here attending the FOX and FX's 2017 Golden Globe Awards Afterparty, Natalie Portman shows off two modern pregnancy red carpet trends: using a bright, vivid color (in this case a bright canary yellow), and picking a column dress that makes a cool shape.
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, attends the Gruner & Jahr Spa Awards in 2019 with a characteristically bright dress. This is Alex Perry, and the long trailing sleeves add an extra dose of structure and length to an already upscale gown.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens announced to the world that she was pregnant by walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet and proudly showing off her bump. The Vera Wang Couture gown proves that a tailored, sculpted fit works beautifully in pregnancy, and makes for an extremely streamlined red carpet look.
Gwen Stefani
Back before it was more mainstream, Gwen Stefani was choosing pregnancy outfits—on and off the red carpet—that didn't ever compromise her cool-girl style. This dip-dye ombre leopard dress (at the 2007 Grammys) looks exactly like her regular style, just maternity!
Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay is beaming at the 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards. It's a common misconception that you can't wear white in pregnancy; like any other light color, it just needs to be tailored effectively and made of high-quality material. If you look closely, you'll see tiny polka dots on the dress!
Karlie Kloss
As befitting a supermodel, Karlie Kloss gives the same level of drama to her pregnancy looks as she does to all her other outfits. This is at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and this gorgeous mustard color Christian Dior is Grecian, etheral, and gorgeous. I also looove the thin veil over her face.
Liv Tyler
Attending the ELLE Style Awards 2016, Liv Tyler leans in on her maternity style with this simple, fitted, royal blue gown. Fun fact: her friend Stella McCartney both designed the gown and presented her with that evening's award. Friends help friends feel their best when they're pregnant!
Serena Williams
A number of pregnancy announcements have occurred on the red carpet, and Serena William's appearance at the 2023 Met Gala was one such revelation. This Gucci look both shows off her shape and adds some glamorous details. (Karlie Kloss also announced her pregnancy at this event!)
Chanel Iman
Here attending the 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards, Chanel Iman shows that a great red carpet pregnancy look doesn't have to be fancy or intricate: just a simple, one-shouldered, brightly colored gown. You can't see it from this angle, but the slit is also impressively high.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow has always had smart intuition when it comes to style. This is the 2006 Golden Globes, and this Balenciaga gown looks stylish enough to almost seem like non-maternity clothing (whether this actually is or not, a high-waisted dress like this is perfect for such purposes).
Suki Waterhouse
In one of the more delightful fashion moments from 2024, Suki Waterhouse arrived at the Emmy Awards, very pregnant, wearing a Valentino dress that was essentially backless and open on the sides. Not only did she look amazing, but my favorite part might actually be the bottom bow.
Rihanna
What a treat it was to watch Rihanna—who's always had her own, distinctive style—evolve her look in pregnancy without losing an ounce of edge. This was at the 2023 Academy Awards; if you're unfamiliar, the Oscars have a strict dress code, and Rihanna was formal in a brown Alaïa strap dress but, naturally, had a sheer bodysuit to round out the look.
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz is adorable here in a simple black dress at the 2006 Academy Awards (attending with then-husband Darren Aronofsky). It's really that perfect combination between dressed up and comfortable, with a straightforward construction and gentle a-line shape.
Jun Ichikawa
Japanese actor Jun Ichikawa is a vision in emerald green at the Rome Film Fest 2021 (and this was way before the color experienced a resurgence in popularity, thanks to Wicked). Because satin and silk don't have a ton of stretch, this gown was expertly tailored and fits perfectly.
Ciara
Who says a pregnancy look can't have some drama? Ciara, here at the 2016 American Music Awards, looks like the fashion equivalent of a black and white cookie (meant profoundly as a compliment) in a custom Stephane Rolland with a drop waist and asymmetric hem. Gorgeous.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
This look on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks like the platonic ideal of red carpet gowns (she's at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party). This shimmery custom Versace draws the eye upward with the uneven straps and is perfectly fitted to her, even adding a few extra inches by extending to the floor.
Beyoncé
While this certainly wasn't Beyoncé's only pregnancy look, it's probably my favorite. This is the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011, and the look is just so rich in color and texture. The orange Lanvin gown is stunning, obv, but the diamond and emerald jewelry elevate it to a truly iconic look.
Nicole Kidman
If you look at these red carpet photos of Nicole Kidman with Keith Urban cradling her bump and just generally looking over the moon, it's a very sweet throwback moment. This is the 2008 CMT Music Awards, and the ruching at the front of the gown provides a perfect maternity shape.
Amal Clooney
Attending the Cesar Film Awards 2017 with husband George Clooney, Amal Clooney is characteristically perfect in her red carpet dressing. Amal's gown is custom white Atelier Versace with a feathered ombre train on bottom, and it would be hard to pick a better formal gown.
Heidi Klum
This is at the 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards, and it might have been the exact moment when I realized maternity dressing could be so alluring. Heidi Klum is stunning in this one-shoulder dress, which has a high slit on one side, providing just the right amount of structure while still looking quite comfortable.
Angelina Jolie
It helps to have a very enthusiastic hype man (Jack Black, on our left, standing in for Vanna White as he presents Angelina Jolie at the Kung Fu Panda premiere), but Jolie's Max Azria dress doesn't need anything to make it better. Fun fact: she mailed it to Jack Black's (also pregnant) wife afterwards!
Jodie Turner-Smith
In a word, Jodie Turner-Smith's pregnancy style was...incredible. She didn't attend this event (the Queen & Slim UK premiere) with then-husband Joshua Jackson, but this gorgeous eggshell column dress has its own perfect accessory—that thick gold collar necklace—and a gorgeous beige topper as the finishing touch.
Jennifer Lawrence
At the 2024 Governor's Awards, Jennifer Lawrence graced us with a gorgeous chocolate brown gown. It's Bottega Veneta with gold accents and a ton of perfect draping, but what I love most is the subtle theming that carries through the whole outfit (note how her earrings are the same shape!).
Keira Knightley
Had I ever attended a red carpet event while pregnant, I would have wanted to be wearing exactly this dress. Keira Knightley is at the 2015 Academy Awards, and this tulle Valentino, decorated with flowers and black script, is the perfect balance of delicate and substantial.
Kerry Washington
Cutouts, bare skin, and deep slits are pretty par for the course in red carpet maternity. But this custom Brandon Maxwell gown on Kerry Washington, with the side slits under her bust and down her side, remains as gorgeous and edgy as when she wore it (to the 2016 Primetime Emmys).
Rihanna
Let's never forget that Rihanna arrived at the 2023 Met Gala, very late, while pregnant, dressed as a bouquet of white roses (or a rose bush? I cannot be sure). The hood cape opened up to reveal a gorgeous white gown (everything was Valentino Haute Couture). Perfection. No notes!
Katherine’s a contributing syndications editor at Marie Claire who covers fashion, culture, and lifestyle. In her role, she writes stories that are syndicated by MSN and other outlets. She’s been a full-time freelancer for over a decade and has had roles with Cosmopolitan (where she covered lifestyle, culture, and fashion SEO content) and Bustle (where she was their movies and culture writer). She has bylines in New York Times, Parents, InStyle, Refinery29, and elsewhere. Her work has also been syndicated by ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, Good Housekeeping, and Women’s Health, among others. In addition to her stories reaching millions of readers, content she's written and edited has qualified for a Bell Ringer Award and received a Communicator Award.
Katherine has a BA in English and art history from the University of Notre Dame and an MA in art business from the Sotheby's Institute of Art (with a focus on marketing/communications). She covers a wide breadth of topics: she's written about how to find the very best petite jeans, how sustainable travel has found its footing on Instagram, and what it's like to be a professional advice-giver in the modern world. Her personal essays have run the gamut from learning to dress as a queer woman to navigating food allergies as a mom. She also has deep knowledge of SEO/EATT, affiliate revenue, commerce, and social media; she regularly edits the work of other writers. She speaks at writing-related events and podcasts about freelancing and journalism, mentors students and other new writers, and consults on coursework. Currently, Katherine lives in Boston with her husband and two kids, and you can follow her on Instagram. If you're wondering about her last name, it’s “I go to dinner,” not “Her huge ego,” but she responds to both.
-
Kate Moss and Lila Moss Prove Slinky Black Birthday Outfits Are for Any Generation
The mother-daughter duo radiated elegance at a London party.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Pregnant Princess Beatrice Could Follow in Her Mom's Footsteps With This Sweet Royal Baby Naming Tradition
The possibilities are endless.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
2025’s Major Sneaker Trends Lean Into Unapologetic Personal Style
2024 was all about under-the-radar looks, but this year will change that.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
The Coolest Shoes to Ever Grace the Oscars Red Carpet
From towering platforms and dainty heels to custom Air Jordans.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
The 32 Most Stunning Emmys Style Moments
Talk about making an entrance.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Coolest Boots to Ever Grace the Red Carpet
Bold, stylish, and—more often than not—sky-high.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Just 32 Photos of Celebrities in Killer Pantsuits
What more do you need?
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
The 32 Most Out-There Shoes to Ever Grace the Red Carpet
Including—of course—Lady Gaga's meat shoes.
By Amanda Mitchell Published
-
The Most Iconic and Unforgettable Fashion Week Collections
They stirred conversation, shook up norms, and, in some cases, rewrote the entire fashion playbook.
By Amanda Mitchell Published
-
32 Breathtaking Photos of Celebrities in Vintage Versace
'90s pieces in particular are having a moment.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
32 Classic Celebrity Street Style Moments
For the next time you can't figure out what to wear.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published