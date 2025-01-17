32 Celebrities Who Perfected Maternity Style on the Red Carpet

Once upon a time, maternity style was highly specific. Billowy layers, neutral patterns, an empire waist—you know what I'm talking about. But today, pregnancy dressing is cooler than ever, thanks to scene-stealing maternity looks from celebrities like Sofia Richie Grainge and Rihanna. Along with other celebrities, Richie Grainge and Rihanna expanded what's considered "maternity wear" by wearing whatever they felt good in—including at formal red carpet events. Ahead, the most breathtaking maternity outfits on the red carpet.

Jennifer Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here at the Primetime Emmys in 2005, Jennifer Garner shows of the beauty of a precisely tailored red carpet dress. Satin and silk are stunning for showing off a pregnant shape, particularly when fitted. This was around the time that red carpet maternity was beginning to become more experimental.

Zoë Saldaña

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Hollywood costume opening party in 2014, Zoë Saldaña looks incredible, and incredibly comfortable, in this flowy bubblegum pink gown. It's Louis Vuitton, with a matching Dior clutch, and it's wonderfully playful.

Adriana Lima

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of many daring maternity looks on this list, Adriana Lima attends a Top Gun: Maverick screening at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It's custom Balmain, and a cool study in contrast: the gown itself has full coverage, including a small train, but then the fabric stops right at the abdomen!

Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Turner gave us some deeply cool maternity looks—which is in keeping with her personal style—so it made sense that her 2022 Met Gala appearance would be just as rad. Coordinating with then-husband Joe Jonas, this is from the Louis Vuitton archives and adds impressive sparkle.

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here appearing at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Blake Lively takes pregnancy dressing and adds her signature glam and colorful style. She actually wore a whole series of outfits during her time there, but this Atelier Versace plays with shape, proportion, and scope (especially with that train).

Zawe Ashton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zawe Ashton, who got engaged to Tom Hiddleston in 2022, delivered their first child in October of that year. This August event (a Mr. Malcolm's List pre-release screening) allows for a gorgeous "daytime event" maternity style that is nevertheless red carpet ready.

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here attending the FOX and FX's 2017 Golden Globe Awards Afterparty, Natalie Portman shows off two modern pregnancy red carpet trends: using a bright, vivid color (in this case a bright canary yellow), and picking a column dress that makes a cool shape.

Miranda Kerr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miranda Kerr, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, attends the Gruner & Jahr Spa Awards in 2019 with a characteristically bright dress. This is Alex Perry, and the long trailing sleeves add an extra dose of structure and length to an already upscale gown.

Vanessa Hudgens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens announced to the world that she was pregnant by walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet and proudly showing off her bump. The Vera Wang Couture gown proves that a tailored, sculpted fit works beautifully in pregnancy, and makes for an extremely streamlined red carpet look.

Gwen Stefani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back before it was more mainstream, Gwen Stefani was choosing pregnancy outfits—on and off the red carpet—that didn't ever compromise her cool-girl style. This dip-dye ombre leopard dress (at the 2007 Grammys) looks exactly like her regular style, just maternity!

Mariska Hargitay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mariska Hargitay is beaming at the 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards. It's a common misconception that you can't wear white in pregnancy; like any other light color, it just needs to be tailored effectively and made of high-quality material. If you look closely, you'll see tiny polka dots on the dress!

Karlie Kloss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As befitting a supermodel, Karlie Kloss gives the same level of drama to her pregnancy looks as she does to all her other outfits. This is at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and this gorgeous mustard color Christian Dior is Grecian, etheral, and gorgeous. I also looove the thin veil over her face.

Liv Tyler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the ELLE Style Awards 2016, Liv Tyler leans in on her maternity style with this simple, fitted, royal blue gown. Fun fact: her friend Stella McCartney both designed the gown and presented her with that evening's award. Friends help friends feel their best when they're pregnant!

Serena Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of pregnancy announcements have occurred on the red carpet, and Serena William's appearance at the 2023 Met Gala was one such revelation. This Gucci look both shows off her shape and adds some glamorous details. (Karlie Kloss also announced her pregnancy at this event!)

Chanel Iman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here attending the 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards, Chanel Iman shows that a great red carpet pregnancy look doesn't have to be fancy or intricate: just a simple, one-shouldered, brightly colored gown. You can't see it from this angle, but the slit is also impressively high.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow has always had smart intuition when it comes to style. This is the 2006 Golden Globes, and this Balenciaga gown looks stylish enough to almost seem like non-maternity clothing (whether this actually is or not, a high-waisted dress like this is perfect for such purposes).

Suki Waterhouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In one of the more delightful fashion moments from 2024, Suki Waterhouse arrived at the Emmy Awards, very pregnant, wearing a Valentino dress that was essentially backless and open on the sides. Not only did she look amazing, but my favorite part might actually be the bottom bow.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What a treat it was to watch Rihanna—who's always had her own, distinctive style—evolve her look in pregnancy without losing an ounce of edge. This was at the 2023 Academy Awards; if you're unfamiliar, the Oscars have a strict dress code, and Rihanna was formal in a brown Alaïa strap dress but, naturally, had a sheer bodysuit to round out the look.

Rachel Weisz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Weisz is adorable here in a simple black dress at the 2006 Academy Awards (attending with then-husband Darren Aronofsky). It's really that perfect combination between dressed up and comfortable, with a straightforward construction and gentle a-line shape.

Jun Ichikawa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Japanese actor Jun Ichikawa is a vision in emerald green at the Rome Film Fest 2021 (and this was way before the color experienced a resurgence in popularity, thanks to Wicked). Because satin and silk don't have a ton of stretch, this gown was expertly tailored and fits perfectly.

Ciara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who says a pregnancy look can't have some drama? Ciara, here at the 2016 American Music Awards, looks like the fashion equivalent of a black and white cookie (meant profoundly as a compliment) in a custom Stephane Rolland with a drop waist and asymmetric hem. Gorgeous.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks like the platonic ideal of red carpet gowns (she's at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party). This shimmery custom Versace draws the eye upward with the uneven straps and is perfectly fitted to her, even adding a few extra inches by extending to the floor.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this certainly wasn't Beyoncé's only pregnancy look, it's probably my favorite. This is the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011, and the look is just so rich in color and texture. The orange Lanvin gown is stunning, obv, but the diamond and emerald jewelry elevate it to a truly iconic look.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you look at these red carpet photos of Nicole Kidman with Keith Urban cradling her bump and just generally looking over the moon, it's a very sweet throwback moment. This is the 2008 CMT Music Awards, and the ruching at the front of the gown provides a perfect maternity shape.

Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the Cesar Film Awards 2017 with husband George Clooney, Amal Clooney is characteristically perfect in her red carpet dressing. Amal's gown is custom white Atelier Versace with a feathered ombre train on bottom, and it would be hard to pick a better formal gown.

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is at the 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards, and it might have been the exact moment when I realized maternity dressing could be so alluring. Heidi Klum is stunning in this one-shoulder dress, which has a high slit on one side, providing just the right amount of structure while still looking quite comfortable.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It helps to have a very enthusiastic hype man (Jack Black, on our left, standing in for Vanna White as he presents Angelina Jolie at the Kung Fu Panda premiere), but Jolie's Max Azria dress doesn't need anything to make it better. Fun fact: she mailed it to Jack Black's (also pregnant) wife afterwards!

Jodie Turner-Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a word, Jodie Turner-Smith's pregnancy style was...incredible. She didn't attend this event (the Queen & Slim UK premiere) with then-husband Joshua Jackson, but this gorgeous eggshell column dress has its own perfect accessory—that thick gold collar necklace—and a gorgeous beige topper as the finishing touch.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2024 Governor's Awards, Jennifer Lawrence graced us with a gorgeous chocolate brown gown. It's Bottega Veneta with gold accents and a ton of perfect draping, but what I love most is the subtle theming that carries through the whole outfit (note how her earrings are the same shape!).

Keira Knightley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Had I ever attended a red carpet event while pregnant, I would have wanted to be wearing exactly this dress. Keira Knightley is at the 2015 Academy Awards, and this tulle Valentino, decorated with flowers and black script, is the perfect balance of delicate and substantial.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cutouts, bare skin, and deep slits are pretty par for the course in red carpet maternity. But this custom Brandon Maxwell gown on Kerry Washington, with the side slits under her bust and down her side, remains as gorgeous and edgy as when she wore it (to the 2016 Primetime Emmys).

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's never forget that Rihanna arrived at the 2023 Met Gala, very late, while pregnant, dressed as a bouquet of white roses (or a rose bush? I cannot be sure). The hood cape opened up to reveal a gorgeous white gown (everything was Valentino Haute Couture). Perfection. No notes!