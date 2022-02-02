Reebok's Stunning Newest Collection With Victoria Beckham Is Here

If you're sick of wearing the same few pairs of leggings and basic sports bras on constant repeat right now, allow me to introduce you to Drop Six, the brand-new collection from Reebok and Victoria Beckham's ongoing partnership. In this case, at least, the old adage rings true: good things come to those who wait. Or more appropriately, good things come to those who follow the same collaborations for years on end.

The very first pieces from Drop Six are available to shop right now on the Reebok website, but a slew of additional pieces—including some seriously cool sneakers!—will be coming later on in February and March. Keeping with Beckham's love of easy-to-style neutrals, this new collection features mostly a muted palette of pale seaspray green and rosy clay colorways that's speckled with pops of electric solar yellow by way of embroidery and punchy logos, evoking memories of a year spent mostly indoors in the British Isles.

The new collection from the two powerhouse brands takes its core inspiration from a more relaxed place than it may have in previous seasons. “At the beginning of the design process I always start with one key piece that references a particular sport. Last season was all about the tennis dress whereas this Drop sees the introduction of a wide-leg basketball warm-up trouser inspired by my travels to the US," Beckham said in a press release announcing the collection.

(Image credit: Reebok. )

And yet, the sporty, wide-leg trousers still feel elevated. The silhouettes in the collection this time around are designed for movement but also keep in line with Beckham's dedication to perfect tailoring. The best-selling VB Cropped Hoody has been reimagined in Drop Six, and now features a jersey lining that promises comfort and warmth. The sleek silhouettes are contrasted with bold, oversized logos printed in 3D embroidery.

A few highlights from this initial release include the aforementioned VB Cropped Hoody in black, the VB Wide Leg Pants, which are available in a washed-out pale green hue, and the VB Seamless Sports Bra outfitted with a mix of Reebok's and Beckham's logos across the front. Want more? You can shop the collection now on Reebok's website, or check out a few of our editor-approved picks below.

VB Cropped Hoody in Black $160 at Reebok Behold the perfect sweatshirt to know and love. This one is outfitted with bright yellow detailing for added oomph.

VB Seamless Bra in Seaspray $80 at Reebok The lightweight design of this sports bra from the new collection makes for hours of comfortable wear.

VB 7/8 Leggings in Black $100 at Reebok A classic pair of black leggings, reimagined the Victoria Beckham way.

VB Windbreaker in Seaspray $200 at Reebok The epitome of sporty-chic fashion, this lightweight windbreaker is great for wearing on your early-morning jog, or just while you run errands.

VB Wide-Leg Pants in Seaspray $160 at Reebok Casual yet cool, these VB Wide-Leg Pants are made for everyday wear.