We've still got another good month of summer, but celebrities are already dusting off their denim. Over the weekend, Katie Holmes wore a navy blue scoop-neck T-shirt tucked into a pair of ultra-wide blue jeans. And yesterday, Reese Witherspoon followed suit in a soon-to-be-major fall 2024 denim trend.

It's still summer, but Reese Witherspoon is getting a head start on the fall 2024 wide-leg jean trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress was photographed on location for The Morning Show on Tuesday, July 30, flaunting a pair of light-wash, wide-leg jeans. Witherspoon dressed up the denim with a dark navy blazer, black suede bootie heels, a black Saint Laurent medium quilted leather shoulder bag, and a simple gold chain necklace. It's unclear whether the outfit is a Witherspoon original or belongs to her Morning Show character Bradley Jackson. The polished, norm-core business casual could go either way.

Reese Witherspoon dresses down a blazer with wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, Marie Claire predicted the biggest denim trends of fall 2024. Among them were dark washes, baggy fits, skintight silhouettes, mixed materials, and extra wide legs. Hot weather be damned, the stars are getting an early start trying each one. Meghan Markle paired her Lady Dior bag with a pair of cuffed, classic high-waisted blue jeans and a crisp white button-down just last week. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez opted for her favorite denim trend—sweatpant-like baggy denim—plus a tweed blazer and Birkin bag. Last month, Blake Lively pitched a new denim trend in $19,000 cut-out Valentino jeans. (Jury's out on whether this one will catch on.)

This is the logical next step from the divisive revival of "jorts," a return to the basics. Let us be grateful. Scroll down to shop wide-leg jeans, inspired by Witherspoon (or Bradley Jackson).

Blake Lively pitches a fall denim trend in $19,000 Valentino jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

