Reese Witherspoon Gets a Head Start on Fall 2024's Wide-Leg Denim Trend
It's not even September, but stars are dusting off their blue jeans.
We've still got another good month of summer, but celebrities are already dusting off their denim. Over the weekend, Katie Holmes wore a navy blue scoop-neck T-shirt tucked into a pair of ultra-wide blue jeans. And yesterday, Reese Witherspoon followed suit in a soon-to-be-major fall 2024 denim trend.
The actress was photographed on location for The Morning Show on Tuesday, July 30, flaunting a pair of light-wash, wide-leg jeans. Witherspoon dressed up the denim with a dark navy blazer, black suede bootie heels, a black Saint Laurent medium quilted leather shoulder bag, and a simple gold chain necklace. It's unclear whether the outfit is a Witherspoon original or belongs to her Morning Show character Bradley Jackson. The polished, norm-core business casual could go either way.
Last week, Marie Claire predicted the biggest denim trends of fall 2024. Among them were dark washes, baggy fits, skintight silhouettes, mixed materials, and extra wide legs. Hot weather be damned, the stars are getting an early start trying each one. Meghan Markle paired her Lady Dior bag with a pair of cuffed, classic high-waisted blue jeans and a crisp white button-down just last week. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez opted for her favorite denim trend—sweatpant-like baggy denim—plus a tweed blazer and Birkin bag. Last month, Blake Lively pitched a new denim trend in $19,000 cut-out Valentino jeans. (Jury's out on whether this one will catch on.)
This is the logical next step from the divisive revival of "jorts," a return to the basics. Let us be grateful. Scroll down to shop wide-leg jeans, inspired by Witherspoon (or Bradley Jackson).
Shop the Fall 2024 Wide-Leg Denim Trend Inspired by Reese Witherspoon
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
