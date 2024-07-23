Meghan Markle Carries a Subtle Nod to Princess Diana—Her Lady Dior Bag—With Jeans and a White Button-Down
She's held the meaningful accessory close since at least 2021.
Meghan Markle's wardrobe has been full of meaningful references this month. First, to her own wedding reception gown through the white Oscar de la Renta halter dress she wore to the 2024 ESPY Awards. Now, to husband Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, through her custom Lady Dior handbag.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex joined actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley for a casual Italian lunch in Montecito, California, on Sunday, July 21. The former royal and current American Riviera Orchard founder was photographed leaving the restaurant in an outfit full of her California-cool basics. (Pictures of her look were posted on the social media platform X.) She paired a white button-down from her favorite basics brand, Anine Bing, with New York-based label La Ligne's straight-leg jeans and oversize Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. Markle kept things relaxed by rolling up her shirt's sleeves and unbuttoning her shirt to her sternum.
The poignant touch came from her handbag, a miniature version of the Dior bag named for Princess Diana that's known as the Lady D-Lite. Markle's top-handle style is custom-embroidered with "DSSOS," short for "Duchess of Sussex."
Her little black Dior bag set the tone for more elevated accessories to contrast her classic jeans and white button-down. Markle also wore a pair of cap-toe Chanel ballet flats, plus a custom gold necklace by the jeweler Ariel Gordon.
Markle's bite-sized Lady Dior bag has figured into her on- and off-duty wardrobe for the past three years (at least). She first carried it alongside Prince Harry to the Global Citizen concert in New York City's Central Park in 2021. Her styling for that engagement was even more formal than her weekend power lunch's, featuring a white Valentino mini dress and black pointed-toe pumps.
Any time a royal (or former royal) carries Dior's Lady Dior style, it's hard to overlook as a reference to Princess Diana. The royal first carried a black version of the quilted, top-handle style in 1995 after it was gifted to her by former French first lady Bernadette Chirac, according to reports from the FT and Tatler. She toted the bag so often, the house of Dior decided to name the style "Lady Dior" in her honor, in 1996. 200,000 units of the bag were sold in its first two years of production, and it remains a must-have among women from Hollywood to Buckingham Palace.
Speaking of Buckingham Palace: Queen Camilla carried a blush pink version of the Lady Dior bag twice in a row this month: first to attend a Wimbledon match and then for an official visit to Wales. The styling choice raised eyebrows in royal-watching circles, considering that it's named for then-Prince Charles's wife. Camilla had an extramarital affair with Prince Charles for several years before their respective marriages ended; they were eventually married in 2005.
On Meghan Markle's arm, the bag looks more like a touching tribute to the mother-in-law she never knew.
This weekend's casual Lady Dior sighting won't be the last royal fans see of Meghan Markle in the near future. Markle recently wrapped filming on her new Netflix cookery show, filmed close by her Montecito home. Sources say she "really enjoyed being back in front of the camera." And for her return to the screen, there's no doubt she'll make more meaningful fashion choices with input from her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
