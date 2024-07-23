Meghan Markle Carries a Subtle Nod to Princess Diana—Her Lady Dior Bag—With Jeans and a White Button-Down

She's held the meaningful accessory close since at least 2021.

Meghan Markle attends an event with her hair up in a twist with gold earrings and a gold necklace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan Markle's wardrobe has been full of meaningful references this month. First, to her own wedding reception gown through the white Oscar de la Renta halter dress she wore to the 2024 ESPY Awards. Now, to husband Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, through her custom Lady Dior handbag.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex joined actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley for a casual Italian lunch in Montecito, California, on Sunday, July 21. The former royal and current American Riviera Orchard founder was photographed leaving the restaurant in an outfit full of her California-cool basics. (Pictures of her look were posted on the social media platform X.) She paired a white button-down from her favorite basics brand, Anine Bing, with New York-based label La Ligne's straight-leg jeans and oversize Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses. Markle kept things relaxed by rolling up her shirt's sleeves and unbuttoning her shirt to her sternum.

The poignant touch came from her handbag, a miniature version of the Dior bag named for Princess Diana that's known as the Lady D-Lite. Markle's top-handle style is custom-embroidered with "DSSOS," short for "Duchess of Sussex."

Mika Cotton-Poplin Shirt
ANINE BING Mika Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Molly High-Rise Straight Jean
La Ligne Molly High-Rise Straight Jean

Ray-Ban Unisex Adult Rb3025 Classic Sunglasses, Gold/grey Green, 55 Mm Us
Ray-Ban Unisex Adult Rb3025 Classic Sunglasses

a black Dior bag in front of a plain backdrop
Dior Lady D-Lite Bag

Her little black Dior bag set the tone for more elevated accessories to contrast her classic jeans and white button-down. Markle also wore a pair of cap-toe Chanel ballet flats, plus a custom gold necklace by the jeweler Ariel Gordon.

Ariel Gordon Imperial Disc Pendant Necklace
Ariel Gordon Imperial Disc Pendant Necklace

Chanel Ballet Flats
Chanel Ballet Flats

Markle's bite-sized Lady Dior bag has figured into her on- and off-duty wardrobe for the past three years (at least). She first carried it alongside Prince Harry to the Global Citizen concert in New York City's Central Park in 2021. Her styling for that engagement was even more formal than her weekend power lunch's, featuring a white Valentino mini dress and black pointed-toe pumps.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave the Global Citizens Festival concert where Markle wears a Valentino dress and her Lady Dior bag in tribute to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle previously carried her customized version of the bag to the 2021 Global Citizen Concert with a Valentino dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any time a royal (or former royal) carries Dior's Lady Dior style, it's hard to overlook as a reference to Princess Diana. The royal first carried a black version of the quilted, top-handle style in 1995 after it was gifted to her by former French first lady Bernadette Chirac, according to reports from the FT and Tatler. She toted the bag so often, the house of Dior decided to name the style "Lady Dior" in her honor, in 1996. 200,000 units of the bag were sold in its first two years of production, and it remains a must-have among women from Hollywood to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Diana carries the Lady Dior bag in 1995 on a visit to Liverpool

Princess Diana carried the style throughout the 1990s, including here, on a 1995 visit to Liverpool.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Buckingham Palace: Queen Camilla carried a blush pink version of the Lady Dior bag twice in a row this month: first to attend a Wimbledon match and then for an official visit to Wales. The styling choice raised eyebrows in royal-watching circles, considering that it's named for then-Prince Charles's wife. Camilla had an extramarital affair with Prince Charles for several years before their respective marriages ended; they were eventually married in 2005.

Queen Camilla wearing a Lady Dior bag

Queen Camilla caused a stir when she carried the Lady Dior style twice in a row earlier this month.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior Medium Lady Dior Bag
Dior Medium Lady Dior Bag

On Meghan Markle's arm, the bag looks more like a touching tribute to the mother-in-law she never knew.

This weekend's casual Lady Dior sighting won't be the last royal fans see of Meghan Markle in the near future. Markle recently wrapped filming on her new Netflix cookery show, filmed close by her Montecito home. Sources say she "really enjoyed being back in front of the camera." And for her return to the screen, there's no doubt she'll make more meaningful fashion choices with input from her stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.

