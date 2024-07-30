Katie Holmes is putting a "J.Lo" spin on her foolproof outfit formula—and getting a head start on fall 2024's biggest denim trends.

Katie Holmes has fully honed in on a casual approach to street style, and the silhouettes—like a basic T-shirt, jeans, and baseball caps—maintain first place in her wardrobe. In her years of sauntering around SoHo, she's perfected the simple look. But in a recent sighting over the weekend, she experimented with a subtle upgrade to her favorite wide-leg pants, tapping a rising denim trend—and a certain celebrity's go-to—for the occasion.

Katie Holmes incorporated cues from Jennifer Lopez by pairing her navy blue tee with wide-leg denim jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Dawson's Creek actress was seen running errands in New York City on Friday, July 27. During her stroll, Holmes wore a head-to-toe minimal outfit: a navy blue scoop-neck T-shirt tucked into a pair of ultra-wide jeans.

Paige Portia Inset Pocket Wide Leg Jeans $295 at Nordstrom

Holmes embellished the oversized bottoms with a brown leather belt at the waist. She also sported a pair of black leather mules, a sleek leather crossbody purse slung over her shoulders, and black cat-eye sunglasses.

The Rare Objects director embraced the on-the-go look. While chatting on the phone and bustling around the city, she opted out of makeup and put her brunette hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote $178 at Nordstrom

Holmes isn't new to the tee-and-jeans recipe, and she's worn the timeless, no-fuss outfit in her off-the-clock street style a number of times—and in a number of ways. Just days before, on July 23, Holmes wore a black short-sleeved top with white Banana Republic khaki trousers. She coordinated her anti-trend summer outfit with her usual accessories: leather Mansur Gavriel ballet flats and a maxi-sized Madewell tote bag.

Katie Holmes keeps a pair of wide-leg jeans—2024's biggest denim trend—in her every day wardrobe rotation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She also put the foolproof formula to the test by turning it into a trusty travel outfit. In June, Holmes was photographed in SoHo in a relaxed yellow tee paired with white wide-leg jeans. She styled her repeat accessories then, too: an XXL bag (in this case, a canvas weekender bag) and her all-time favorite black Mansur Gavriel ballet flats.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Holmes's wide-leg jeans come at a time when all things baggy and oversized reign supreme in the denim department. Super wide, slouchy styles have replaced the now-divisive skinny jeans on and off the runway over the last few years, consistently topping the list as the biggest denim trend time and again. Not only have fashion's favorite brands—from Ganni to Chloé—enlisted in supersized pants, but stars like Jennifer Lopez have been adamant about going for more leg-room, as spotted back-to-back in her recent New York street-style sightings.

Katie Holmes is a proud outfit repeater, but even she knows the power of subtly sprucing up a never-fail outfit. In this case, she's putting a spin on the wide-leg pants silhouette by going for J.Lo-inspired denim.

Holmes mentioned that her summer wardrobe doesn't usually go through big changes. "I don't like to have a lot of stuff," Holmes told Marie Claire in May. "I just like to be able to have pieces that I like and that are just normal, you know?"

Shop the Wide-Leg Jeans Trend Inspired by Katie Holmes

Rag & Bone Sofie High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $278 at Nordstrom

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 at Reformation