New J.Lo, same jeans.

Jennifer Lopez is back in New York City after a nearly month-long stint in the Hamptons. Not even a week into her return, she's ushering in a new-meets-old style era with help from her favorite denim trend and reliable Birkin bag collection.

Much of J.Lo's wardrobe in the Hamptons consisted of easy-breezy summer silhouettes: maxi dresses, overalls, and the occasional nearly-naked dress or two. Now in New York, the street style radar is picking up on a noticeable pattern of wide-leg jeans and blazers.

Jennifer Lopez took on "business casual" styling by opting for a tailored blazer and wide-leg Gucci jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her reemergence in Manhattan to a stylish start not even a full 24 hours after her arrival. While heading out of a meeting on Friday, July 26, she was photographed wearing a tailored blue blazer buttoned over a white T-shirt.

Cinq a Sept Khloe Boucle Blazer $395 at Bergdorf Goodman

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 at Nordstrom

The "On The Floor" singer put a casual twist on the classic business-ready blazer with a pair of white sneakers. Instead of coordinating trousers, she chose wide-legged Gucci puddle jeans—a silhouette she's worn in her off-duty New York looks on a number of occasions, including errand runs in the city and SoHo brunches with friends.

Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker $1,500 at Farfetch

This is the second time in a week that Jennifer Lopez wore the blazer-baggy jeans outfit combo. She also wore white sneakers and a cream Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized her look with her usual "J.Lo" statement pieces: gradient gold aviator shades by Bottega Veneta, large silver hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher, and a $20,000 cream-colored Hermès Birkin Crocodile bag to pull the look together.

Lopez's glam for the afternoon consisted of a high top-knot bun, a bronzed glow, and a glossy pink lip.

Bottega Veneta Triangle Pilot Sunglasses $550 at Revolve

Hermès Togo B Stamp Birkin 25 Handbag $30,000 at Revolve

Lopez is wasting no time getting her new style era up and running. So far, it seems that much of her revamped wardrobe in the Big Apple consists of a chic blazer and her favorite denim trend—larger-than-life, wide-leg jeans.

She sported a similar outfit formula the day before on July 25, wearing a white St. Agni cutout blazer over a cropped Gucci tank and ultra-wide Isabel Marant jeans. She accessorized with sky-high Aquazzura heels, gold sunglasses, silver hoops, and a black Birkin bag in hand.

J.Lo is loving a blazer and baggy jean style moment in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Lo might be commencing a new personal style era, but she's doing so by sticking to what she knows. Her wide, oversized jeans and Birkin bags are fully stocked in her closet.

Both pieces are a standard presence in her regular wardrobe rotation; on multiple instances, she's worn rare Birkin bags and her favorite denim trend at the same time. And while Lopez is no stranger to a Gucci wide-leg jean, she also owns pairs by other designers.

As celebrities like Meghan Markle urge a skinny jean comeback, Lopez is standing ten toes down in "the baggier, the better" motto. There's a reason that denim silhouettes with ample room continue to rank high on the runway—first, as J.Lo proves, a wide-leg pair looks perfect with a fitted blazer and megawatt Birkin bag.

