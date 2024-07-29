Jennifer Lopez Handles Business Wearing Her Favorite Denim Trend and a $20,000 Birkin Bag
It's the second time in a week that the multi-hyphenate wore the outfit formula.
New J.Lo, same jeans.
Jennifer Lopez is back in New York City after a nearly month-long stint in the Hamptons. Not even a week into her return, she's ushering in a new-meets-old style era with help from her favorite denim trend and reliable Birkin bag collection.
Much of J.Lo's wardrobe in the Hamptons consisted of easy-breezy summer silhouettes: maxi dresses, overalls, and the occasional nearly-naked dress or two. Now in New York, the street style radar is picking up on a noticeable pattern of wide-leg jeans and blazers.
Jennifer Lopez kicked off her reemergence in Manhattan to a stylish start not even a full 24 hours after her arrival. While heading out of a meeting on Friday, July 26, she was photographed wearing a tailored blue blazer buttoned over a white T-shirt.
The "On The Floor" singer put a casual twist on the classic business-ready blazer with a pair of white sneakers. Instead of coordinating trousers, she chose wide-legged Gucci puddle jeans—a silhouette she's worn in her off-duty New York looks on a number of occasions, including errand runs in the city and SoHo brunches with friends.
She accessorized her look with her usual "J.Lo" statement pieces: gradient gold aviator shades by Bottega Veneta, large silver hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher, and a $20,000 cream-colored Hermès Birkin Crocodile bag to pull the look together.
Lopez's glam for the afternoon consisted of a high top-knot bun, a bronzed glow, and a glossy pink lip.
Lopez is wasting no time getting her new style era up and running. So far, it seems that much of her revamped wardrobe in the Big Apple consists of a chic blazer and her favorite denim trend—larger-than-life, wide-leg jeans.
She sported a similar outfit formula the day before on July 25, wearing a white St. Agni cutout blazer over a cropped Gucci tank and ultra-wide Isabel Marant jeans. She accessorized with sky-high Aquazzura heels, gold sunglasses, silver hoops, and a black Birkin bag in hand.
J.Lo might be commencing a new personal style era, but she's doing so by sticking to what she knows. Her wide, oversized jeans and Birkin bags are fully stocked in her closet.
Both pieces are a standard presence in her regular wardrobe rotation; on multiple instances, she's worn rare Birkin bags and her favorite denim trend at the same time. And while Lopez is no stranger to a Gucci wide-leg jean, she also owns pairs by other designers.
As celebrities like Meghan Markle urge a skinny jean comeback, Lopez is standing ten toes down in "the baggier, the better" motto. There's a reason that denim silhouettes with ample room continue to rank high on the runway—first, as J.Lo proves, a wide-leg pair looks perfect with a fitted blazer and megawatt Birkin bag.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Denim Trend
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
