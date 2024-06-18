Blake Lively Pairs $19,000 Cut-Out Valentino Jeans With the Most Basic White Tank
It simply doesn't get more "high-low" than this.
Few celebrities love a good pair of jeans more than Blake Lively. The actress's street style wardrobe is filled with denim, from cut-off shorts to cargo pants, from wide-leg to boot-cut. And last night, she sported a different breed of denim.
Lively wore embroidered, medium wash Valentino jeans that cost $19,000 and bared her entire legs through carefully placed cut-outs, taking her beloved "naked dressing" trend to a new level. She brought out the look to attend a premiere event for her upcoming movie It Ends With Us, based on the Colleen Hoover novel.
The waist, butt, and inseams resembled an average pair of jeans, but the fabric was cut out from upper thigh to ankle and patched together with denim Hibiscus flower embroidery, running down each pant leg. Lively paired the avant trousers with a decidedly less daring item, a basic white tank top with a high neck and a racer back.
Her medium wash trousers (if you can call them that) were clearly the star of the outfit, further highlighted by her matching Christian Louboutin "So Kate" denim pumps. In typical Blake Lively fashion, she kept her hair simple with tousled beachy waves and a deep side part. Her glam was similarly pared down, a matte pink lip and glowy skin. As for jewelry, Lively added some sparkle with chunky gold and diamond hoop earrings and coordinating bangle bracelets.
Lately, Lively has been photographed in increasingly out-of-the-box fashion choices. Last week, the star wore a maximalist Chanel suit covered in scribbled double-C logos and painterly flowers in shades of turquoise, hot pink, and yellow. While she typically acts as her own stylist, the actress has been photographed on the set of her upcoming movie A Simple Favor 2 in an assortment of over-the-top bridal outfits. It's history repeating for the actress: While filming It Ends With Us, Lively was spotted wearing a variety of colorful costumes like patchwork jackets and multi-patterned pants and yellow leather blazers.
Perhaps these colorful characters are influencing her real-life style. Or, she's taking method dressing into her own hands by channeling her character's flower-shop job—and name, Lily Bloom—with floral detailing.
Shop Tank Tops Inspired by Blake Lively
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Prince William Is “Determined” That His Kids Will Have a Different Childhood Experience Than He Did—One “More Modern and More Ideal”
Royal kids though they are, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are, after all, still kids.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Eugenie Royally Remixes the Little Black Dress
Her evening look can easily be recreated.
By India Roby Published
-
Team USA Has Never Looked So Stylish
Ralph Lauren is outfitting Olympic athletes in clever twists on its most iconic pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Eugenie Remixes a Timeless Little Black Dress With Florals All Over
Her evening look can easily be recreated.
By India Roby Published
-
Ralph Lauren's Team USA Uniforms for the 2024 Olympic Games Are So Much More Than Red, White, and Blue
Ralph Lauren is outfitting Olympic athletes in clever twists on its most iconic pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Celine Pilates Princess Uniform Really Is Fit for Royalty
The model is now the face of Celine's elevated Pilates gear.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Remixes the Mary Janes Trend in the Most Laid-Back Way
Hint: It's a twist on the Mary Janes trend.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Pairs Summer's Easiest Shirt Trend With Under-$100 Zara Sandals and a $3,200 Bag
Take notes for your next date night.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Celebrate Jolie's First Tonys Win in Matching Outfits
They're just the latest pair to coordinate on the carpet.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate Tackle Mother-Daughter Matching Their Way at Trooping the Colour
It's a meaningful moment for the family.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Nicole Kidman's Custom Nude Gown Pushes Naked Dressing to Its Limit
"Edginess is something I don't shy away from."
By Danielle Campoamor Published