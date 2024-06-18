Few celebrities love a good pair of jeans more than Blake Lively. The actress's street style wardrobe is filled with denim, from cut-off shorts to cargo pants, from wide-leg to boot-cut. And last night, she sported a different breed of denim.

Lively wore embroidered, medium wash Valentino jeans that cost $19,000 and bared her entire legs through carefully placed cut-outs, taking her beloved "naked dressing" trend to a new level. She brought out the look to attend a premiere event for her upcoming movie It Ends With Us, based on the Colleen Hoover novel.

Blake Lively pairs $19,000 jeans with a basic tank top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The waist, butt, and inseams resembled an average pair of jeans, but the fabric was cut out from upper thigh to ankle and patched together with denim Hibiscus flower embroidery, running down each pant leg. Lively paired the avant trousers with a decidedly less daring item, a basic white tank top with a high neck and a racer back.

The waist, butt, and inseams resembled an average pair of jeans, but the fabric was cut out from upper thigh to ankle and patched together with denim flowers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her medium wash trousers (if you can call them that) were clearly the star of the outfit, further highlighted by her matching Christian Louboutin "So Kate" denim pumps. In typical Blake Lively fashion, she kept her hair simple with tousled beachy waves and a deep side part. Her glam was similarly pared down, a matte pink lip and glowy skin. As for jewelry, Lively added some sparkle with chunky gold and diamond hoop earrings and coordinating bangle bracelets.

Blake Lively wears a lively flower-covered suit to Chanel's Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lately, Lively has been photographed in increasingly out-of-the-box fashion choices. Last week, the star wore a maximalist Chanel suit covered in scribbled double-C logos and painterly flowers in shades of turquoise, hot pink, and yellow. While she typically acts as her own stylist, the actress has been photographed on the set of her upcoming movie A Simple Favor 2 in an assortment of over-the-top bridal outfits. It's history repeating for the actress: While filming It Ends With Us, Lively was spotted wearing a variety of colorful costumes like patchwork jackets and multi-patterned pants and yellow leather blazers.

Perhaps these colorful characters are influencing her real-life style. Or, she's taking method dressing into her own hands by channeling her character's flower-shop job—and name, Lily Bloom—with floral detailing.

