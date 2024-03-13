If you've already gotten a jump start integrating spring trends into your wardrobe, you'll know that denim is once again leading the fashion conversation. But the power player is also the backbone of hard-working outfits no matter the season.

"Jeans are the ultimate wardrobe building block," writer, stylist, and brand consultant Laurel Pantin tells Marie Claire. No matter what's coming down the latest runways, they're still the most worn items in her enviable wardrobe. "The best jeans are versatile and classic—you can wear denim casually or dressily—and if you care for them properly, you'll have a great pair for years," she notes.

In 2024, designer jeans have taken off as a hot-ticket item for denim lovers. "With all of the high-luxury brands designing their denim in-house, the fabric is [now] acceptable to wear anytime," explains Katie Rowland, womenswear, kidswear, and fine jewelry buying director at Mytheresa. Brands like Celine, The Row, Khaite, and Bottega Veneta, some of the first to spearhead the super luxe denim movement, have caught on to the demand for more options. In turn, they've elevated the way shoppers view denim and purchase it—simply by exploring new cuts, washes, and embellishments on the 2024 runways.

Alongside an increase in denim street style during fashion month, the latest 2024 collections solidify that denim has a major fashion point-of-view. "You can make denim more relaxed with a slouchy shape, super fashion-forward with a wide-leg cargo, or offer a fresh take with silhouettes like the [new] barrel leg cut," Rowland explains. There's also a chance to revisit fashion history: Many of this year's biggest trends are throwbacks to past denim eras, updating everything from the '90s denim maxi to the polarizing Bermuda short.

Ahead, find the seven best denim trends unfolding in 2024.

Straightforward, Straight-Leg Denim

Straight-leg denim styles as seen on the runways of Tove, Bally, and Chanel. (Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

Minimalists, rejoice. Simple, straight-leg denim was the major highlight across runways including Proenza Schouler, Chanel, Tove, and Miu Miu. While the silhouette is experiencing an uptick in popularity, Pantin reminds us of the denim style's staying power. "This season, there are a lot of great classic offerings, and investing in them now means you can style them in so many ways in the future." While the straight-leg silhouette is fully embraced by runway designers, Pantin goes back to Wrangler's wallet-friendly "Cowboy cut" jeans. She loves them so much that she keeps two pairs on rotation: "One that I've worn in, and the other that is basically pristine," she adds. Let this be your sign to stock up on a few pairs from your brand of choice.

The Pin-Tuck Effect

The pin-tuck trouser trend runs strong at Gucci, LaQuan Smith, and Tibi. (Image credit: Tibi, Gucci, and LaQuan Smith.)

Pin-tuck denim toes the line between tailored trousers and jeans, thanks to a pleated front seam. “They look so polished and speak to the ladylike thing going on [in fashion] right now, with a hint of a casual vibe since it is denim,” Pantin says. On the runways, designers styled them ladylike and nonchalant, pairing them with everything from sparkly statement tops at Gucci to Tibi’s oversized tuxedo shirts and a fitted denim jacket in the same shade at LaQuan Smith.

Skirts That Work

Denim skirts were paired with ladylike coats and denim jackets at designers like Etro, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Emilia Wickstead. (Image credit: Etro, Emilia Wickstead, Altuzarra, 3.1 Phillip Lim)

A wave of '90s-inspired denim maxis hit the runway last year, and fashion has set its sights on even more polished skirting for 2024. Full-bodied, mid-length denim skirts walked at Altuzarra and Emilia Wickstead, reminding us that denim isn't just for casual Fridays— the fabric can also perform like a charm in the workplace. "We have seen the mini and midi skirt category grow immensely over the last season," Rowland notes. "So, it would make sense that this can translate into denim." She recommends opting for smarter silhouettes, like A-line, pencil, and maxis, that align with that timeless luxury aesthetic fashion is so obsessed with. Pair your skirt with crisp, white button-downs (also on the rise) and coordinating tailored separates.

The Anti Short-Shorts

Bermuda denim shorts are back! A few of the knee-length '90s style on the runways at Valentino, Dries Van Noten, and Saks Potts. (Image credit: Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Saks Potts)

It was only a matter of time before Bermuda shorts, a style that originated in the 1950s and had a second popularity streak in the 1990s, came back for good. "As classic as I lean, I still enjoy a good, silly denim trend," Pantin says. "I lived through round one of the JNCO-style, long shorts in the late '90s, but I tried on a pair recently, and I'm kind of into it again!"

Designers like Valentino and Dries Van Noten are also on board—and their takes are not so silly. As for fit? If you're hesitant (maybe you wore the shorts trend on an earlier round), stick to Bermuda shorts that are clean and minimal—a strategy that almost always feels more elevated.

Big and Baggy

A theme emerged at Valentino, Stella McCartney, and Ganni. Oversized denim was juxtaposed with shrunken tops. (Image credit: Loewe, Stella McCartney, Valentino, Ganni)

Take it from Rowland: oversize denim, ranging from extra baggy styles to slightly slouchy boyfriend jeans, aren't going anywhere in 2024. From the likes of Attico, Balenciaga, and Valentino, designers are sending the message that the baggier the denim, the better. Look for a mid-to-low rise in this category to nail the silhouette, and you'll find you can mix them with the pieces you already own— from ladylike cropped jackets to cool oversized blazers and just about any of the spring shoes you've invested in.

Indigo Rising

Sophisticated dark indigo denim hues elevate even the simplest of looks at Helmut Lang, Miu Miu, and Cecilie Bahnsen. (Image credit: Helmut Lang, Miu Miu, Cecilie Bahnsen )

Forget Y2K-era light washes; dark denim is on the rise. "We saw [richer hues] coming through from the likes of Loewe, The Row, and Alaïa," Rowland says. In her expert opinion, dark washes translate best to dressier occasions, especially in sleek, fashion-forward silhouettes—like a high-waist, wide-legged style. For additional inspiration, turn to the runways of Helmut Lang and Miu Miu.

Embellishing Some

Embellished denim seen at Brandon Maxwell, Ralph Lauren, and Versace. (Image credit: Courtesy of brands)

Most of the trends fashion experts stand behind point to the classics, but it's always fun to dip a toe into some maximalism. Denim adorned with glittering embellishments is the entry point. Rowland says jeans dripping in crystals and floral appliqués are for die-hard denim fans rather than trend followers. (True jean connoisseurs likely have every other style in their wardrobe already.)

Brandon Maxwell showed an embellished twist on distressed denim, and there were full-on crystal-clad showstoppers at Versace. Ralph Lauren's tapestry floral iteration was a nod to Americana, but entered fresh territory by marrying denim and florals.

Meet the Fashion Experts

Laurel Pantin Author, Earl Earl Laurel Pantin is the Los Angeles-based author of style newsletter Earl Earl, a branding and creative consultant, and personal stylist. She is a former fashion editor who previously held roles at InStyle, Coveteur, Lucky, and Teen Vogue.

Katie Rowland Director at Mytheresa Katie is the Director of Women's Ready-to-Wear, Kidswear, Fine Jewelry, and Watches at Mytheresa.