When you think of 1920s fashion, you likely think of flapper dresses and aloof Hemingway heroines. What about the style of a century later?

Reformation and Clare Waight Keller, teaming up for the brand's first-ever jewelry collection, says the look of the 2020s doesn't have to be that far from what came before. In fact, in a lineup of delicate gold necklaces, chunky cuff bracelets, and chandelier earrings, they say the icons of the flapper era can belong in a modern-day wardrobe—with some of-the-moment tweaks.

(Image credit: Courtesy Reformation)

Keller brought the sensibility of a late night at a roaring twenties salon to a lineup of 10 pieces, available for pre-order at Reformation now. Modeled by Dree Hemingway with Ref's off-the-shoulder velvet gowns and drop-waist gold dresses, the recycled gold and silver pieces look like heirlooms uncovered from a tiny vintage store in Paris, with additions like deadstock jade and pearl. (The beauty, of course, is that they're available online, at prices ranging from $178 to $898.) Together, they culminate in Reformation's most elevated team-up to date, following this fall's horse-girl approved designs by Kacey Musgraves and a walking sneaker collaboration with Hoka.

The designer, who previously led Givenchy and currently brings her touch to Uniqlo's daywear, says she thought a lot about proportions and silhouette to conjure up a romantic, vintage-inspired jewelry collection. "I think a lot about what styles I would be wearing these pieces with, either a tuxedo jacket or strapless dress," Keller explains. "Each piece is considered in proportion to the look, but I also love the mix and match approach of this collection. The dramatic chandelier floral earrings with the delicate chain pendant for example are a super beautiful contrast on a column dress."

(Image credit: Reformation)

While Reformation's debut jewelry was in part inspired by Hemingway's A Moveable Feast, it also bears all the signs of Keller's inimitable personal style. She likes to layer items with different weights, like a chain, a bangle bracelet, and an ultra-fine, delicate piece. "Jewelry is so personal, maybe more so than anything else we wear," she adds. "I like to wear a mix of chunky and fine pieces, and you can see that stylistic versatility reflected throughout the collection."

(Image credit: Courtesy Reformation)

These pieces have Reformation's signature wearability, but there's a hint of a Parisian night sky in the semi-precious stones and shining metallics. Clipping on the "Hemingway" earrings or the "Gertrude" cuff with a great party dress, you may be getting ready for a night worth writing about.

(Image credit: Reformation)