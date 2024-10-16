Reformation's First-Ever Jewelry Collection Is Designed by Clare Waight Keller
She brought the elegance of a Hemingway heroine to earrings, necklaces, and cuff bracelets.
When you think of 1920s fashion, you likely think of flapper dresses and aloof Hemingway heroines. What about the style of a century later?
Reformation and Clare Waight Keller, teaming up for the brand's first-ever jewelry collection, says the look of the 2020s doesn't have to be that far from what came before. In fact, in a lineup of delicate gold necklaces, chunky cuff bracelets, and chandelier earrings, they say the icons of the flapper era can belong in a modern-day wardrobe—with some of-the-moment tweaks.
Keller brought the sensibility of a late night at a roaring twenties salon to a lineup of 10 pieces, available for pre-order at Reformation now. Modeled by Dree Hemingway with Ref's off-the-shoulder velvet gowns and drop-waist gold dresses, the recycled gold and silver pieces look like heirlooms uncovered from a tiny vintage store in Paris, with additions like deadstock jade and pearl. (The beauty, of course, is that they're available online, at prices ranging from $178 to $898.) Together, they culminate in Reformation's most elevated team-up to date, following this fall's horse-girl approved designs by Kacey Musgraves and a walking sneaker collaboration with Hoka.
The designer, who previously led Givenchy and currently brings her touch to Uniqlo's daywear, says she thought a lot about proportions and silhouette to conjure up a romantic, vintage-inspired jewelry collection. "I think a lot about what styles I would be wearing these pieces with, either a tuxedo jacket or strapless dress," Keller explains. "Each piece is considered in proportion to the look, but I also love the mix and match approach of this collection. The dramatic chandelier floral earrings with the delicate chain pendant for example are a super beautiful contrast on a column dress."
While Reformation's debut jewelry was in part inspired by Hemingway's A Moveable Feast, it also bears all the signs of Keller's inimitable personal style. She likes to layer items with different weights, like a chain, a bangle bracelet, and an ultra-fine, delicate piece. "Jewelry is so personal, maybe more so than anything else we wear," she adds. "I like to wear a mix of chunky and fine pieces, and you can see that stylistic versatility reflected throughout the collection."
These pieces have Reformation's signature wearability, but there's a hint of a Parisian night sky in the semi-precious stones and shining metallics. Clipping on the "Hemingway" earrings or the "Gertrude" cuff with a great party dress, you may be getting ready for a night worth writing about.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
