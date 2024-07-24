Rihanna is never one to follow the fashion rules, let alone stick to one thing for too long. On Tuesday, July 23, Rihanna stepped out in New York City, and in her #OOTN, she remixed a certain -core trend in a high-low mix—involving camo cargo pants and a $1,650 Gucci tote–only she could pull off.

The Fenty founder was photographed running evening errands in Manhattan's Flatiron neighborhood. There, she embraced the TikTok and celebrity-adored blokecore trend—a sport-inspired aesthetic that blends athletic fashion cues with everyday staples—by wearing a slouchy blue Scott Racing Team jersey.

Rihanna adopted the blokecore trend with a blue jersey in her latest street-style sighting in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She styled the vintage long-sleeved top with baggy camo-printed cargo pants—the same bottoms her beau, A$AP Rocky, wore in Los Angeles back in 2022. Then, the "Fashion Killa" rapper wore the loose-fitted pants with a pink zip-up jacket and a white shirt underneath.

Sanctuary Reissue Camo Print Stretch Cotton Cargo Pants $76 at Nordstrom

Rihanna completed her outfit with a pair of chunky, metallic silver and red Ottolinger x Puma Mostro sneakers. She's worn them in different colors on a number of off-duty occasions, including her late-night strolls around the city.

Ottolinger x Puma Mostro Sneakers $255 at Farfetch

The Fenty mogul mix-matched her blokecore look with camo pants, chunky Ottolinger x Puma sneakers, and a Gucci tote bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for accessories, she wore a long, diamond-studded chain around her neck, black sunglasses, and—for the ultimate "high" in high-low dressing—her go-to Gucci Ophidia GG tote. Including her thousands and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, the $1,650 monogrammed bag added an unexpected contrast to a rather casual outfit.

Gucci Medium Ophidia GG Tote Bag $1,650 at Gucci

Rihanna kept her glam easy for the evening with warm, shimmery eye makeup and a glossy pink lip, courtesy of Fenty Beauty, naturally. She also put her honey blonde box braids into a high bun to combat the New York humidity.

Rihanna is undeniably high-low dressing's biggest fan, joining stars like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes who unapologetically mix price points on the regular. But unlike the looks she sported in recent months, the Anti singer never keeps an outfit formula the same, as evidenced by her mix-match trend moment (and the help of her boyfriend's closet).

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rihanna has been a fan of more low-key outfits in recent weeks, often bringing out her pajamas for late-night strolls. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the past month alone, the musician-slash-entrepreneur’s street-style sightings have included even more laid-back silhouettes like pajamas. She's paired her Gucci tote bag with a graphic tee and gray Puma sweatpants. She's styled the popular metallic ballet flats with a semi-sheer co-ord. She's even taken her robe outside for a midnight walk around the block.

Rihanna's latest look and her recent outfits over the weeks prove that fashion is its most fun when you ditch the rulebook. Ahead, channel Rihanna's Tuesday night blokecore outfit and shop similar styles.

Shop Rihanna's Late-Night Blokecore Outfit

Free People Lost & Found Ringer Tee $98 at Free People

Ottolinger x Puma Mostro Sneakers $305 at Farfetch