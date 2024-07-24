Rihanna Revives Her High-Low Uniform With Camo Cargo Pants and a Gucci Tote
The Fenty founder combines a slew of trends into one very Rihanna look.
Rihanna is never one to follow the fashion rules, let alone stick to one thing for too long. On Tuesday, July 23, Rihanna stepped out in New York City, and in her #OOTN, she remixed a certain -core trend in a high-low mix—involving camo cargo pants and a $1,650 Gucci tote–only she could pull off.
The Fenty founder was photographed running evening errands in Manhattan's Flatiron neighborhood. There, she embraced the TikTok and celebrity-adored blokecore trend—a sport-inspired aesthetic that blends athletic fashion cues with everyday staples—by wearing a slouchy blue Scott Racing Team jersey.
She styled the vintage long-sleeved top with baggy camo-printed cargo pants—the same bottoms her beau, A$AP Rocky, wore in Los Angeles back in 2022. Then, the "Fashion Killa" rapper wore the loose-fitted pants with a pink zip-up jacket and a white shirt underneath.
Rihanna completed her outfit with a pair of chunky, metallic silver and red Ottolinger x Puma Mostro sneakers. She's worn them in different colors on a number of off-duty occasions, including her late-night strolls around the city.
As for accessories, she wore a long, diamond-studded chain around her neck, black sunglasses, and—for the ultimate "high" in high-low dressing—her go-to Gucci Ophidia GG tote. Including her thousands and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, the $1,650 monogrammed bag added an unexpected contrast to a rather casual outfit.
Rihanna kept her glam easy for the evening with warm, shimmery eye makeup and a glossy pink lip, courtesy of Fenty Beauty, naturally. She also put her honey blonde box braids into a high bun to combat the New York humidity.
Rihanna is undeniably high-low dressing's biggest fan, joining stars like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes who unapologetically mix price points on the regular. But unlike the looks she sported in recent months, the Anti singer never keeps an outfit formula the same, as evidenced by her mix-match trend moment (and the help of her boyfriend's closet).
In the past month alone, the musician-slash-entrepreneur’s street-style sightings have included even more laid-back silhouettes like pajamas. She's paired her Gucci tote bag with a graphic tee and gray Puma sweatpants. She's styled the popular metallic ballet flats with a semi-sheer co-ord. She's even taken her robe outside for a midnight walk around the block.
Rihanna's latest look and her recent outfits over the weeks prove that fashion is its most fun when you ditch the rulebook. Ahead, channel Rihanna's Tuesday night blokecore outfit and shop similar styles.
Shop Rihanna's Late-Night Blokecore Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
