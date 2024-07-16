Rihanna's Late-Night Summer Outfit Stars Pajamas and Under-$100 Sneakers

Even a Fenty mogul needs a night off from dressing up.

Rihanna wearing a white tank top, a black robe, black shorts, and Puma sneakers in New York City July 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's no secret that Rihanna is a certified, 24/7 sneaker devotee. In her latest sighting in the early hours of Tuesday, July 16, she flaunted a "new" pair of under-$100 sneakers while strolling around New York City in her pajamas.

Rihanna took her loungewear to the streets, wearing a white tank top with a deep scoop neckline and a cropped hem to reveal a sliver of her midriff.

Rihanna wearing a white tank top, a black robe, black shorts, and Puma sneakers in New York City July 2024

Rihanna stepped out for a late-night stroll in New York City dressed in her pajamas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank
Nordstrom Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank

She wore her shirt with black drawstring micro-mini varsity shorts. Instead of a jacket, the Fenty mogul pulled on a matching long, knee-hitting oversized robe.

Swoop Terry Shorts
Zella Swoop Terry Shorts

Shangri-La Long Robe
Natori Shangri-La Long Robe

The Anti singer accessorized her low-key look with a navy blue New York Yankees cap worn backward on top of her honey blonde hair and black Gucci "GG" sunglasses.

Gg Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses
Gucci "GG" Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

Men's '47 Navy New York Yankees Franchise Logo Fitted Hat
'47 Navy New York Yankees Franchise Logo Fitted Hat

Rihanna wearing a white tank top, a black robe, black shorts, and Puma sneakers in New York City July 2024

The Fenty founder styled her tank top, shorts, and robe with Puma Palermo sneakers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 36-year-old coordinated her look for the night with a pair of black-and-white Puma Palermo sneakers, currently priced at $90.

With decades of style experimentation under her belt, Riri has honed in on what works for her—and, sometimes, that includes enlisting her pajamas for the job. Her recent appearance in New York demonstrates that basics really go a long way.

Palermo Leather Women's Sneakers
Puma Palermo Leather Women's Sneakers

It's also not the first time Rihanna has taken her cozy PJs out and about in the past week alone. On Thursday, July 11, the "Diamonds" singer wore her flowy, semi-sheer zebra pajamas while walking around Manhattan with her beau, A$AP Rocky. She used the moment as a rare opportunity to swap out her kicks for silver metallic ballet flats.

But back to Rihanna's Puma Palermos, which has been a rising sneaker silhouette for A-listers in the past year. As seen on the likes of Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski, the Puma Palermos were first an essential part of the soccer uniform, but now, they're making a return as sporty outfits—also referred to as "blokecore" on TikTok—have a high-fashion comeback. The brand's low-top style, along with its sister shoe, the Puma OG Speedcats, have been tapped as an alternative to other popular shoe styles like the Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s.

Emily Ratajkowski in New York City March 2024

Emily Ratajkowski has co-signed the rising It sneaker in her off-duty street-style sightings over the months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna may be a longtime Puma ambassador and collaborator (with her very own revived Puma Creepers out on the market), but the rise of the Palermo silhouette is something to watch out for. Knowing that everything Rihanna touches quickly turns to "sold out," you might want to get your hands on the under-$100 shoes while they're still in stock.

Shop Rihanna's Puma Palermos and similar black-and-white sneakers, ahead.

Shop Rihanna's Black-and-White Sneakers

Puma Palermo Sneakers
Puma Palermo Sneakers

Palermo Moda Sneakers Women
Puma Palermo Moda Sneakers Women

Palermo Panelled Sneakers
Puma Palermo Panelled Sneakers

Oasis Mixed Leather Retro Sneakers
Vince Oasis Mixed Leather Retro Sneakers

New Balance® 480 Unisex Sneakers
J.Crew New Balance 480 Unisex Sneakers

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

