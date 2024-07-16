Rihanna's Late-Night Summer Outfit Stars Pajamas and Under-$100 Sneakers
Even a Fenty mogul needs a night off from dressing up.
It's no secret that Rihanna is a certified, 24/7 sneaker devotee. In her latest sighting in the early hours of Tuesday, July 16, she flaunted a "new" pair of under-$100 sneakers while strolling around New York City in her pajamas.
Rihanna took her loungewear to the streets, wearing a white tank top with a deep scoop neckline and a cropped hem to reveal a sliver of her midriff.
She wore her shirt with black drawstring micro-mini varsity shorts. Instead of a jacket, the Fenty mogul pulled on a matching long, knee-hitting oversized robe.
The Anti singer accessorized her low-key look with a navy blue New York Yankees cap worn backward on top of her honey blonde hair and black Gucci "GG" sunglasses.
The 36-year-old coordinated her look for the night with a pair of black-and-white Puma Palermo sneakers, currently priced at $90.
With decades of style experimentation under her belt, Riri has honed in on what works for her—and, sometimes, that includes enlisting her pajamas for the job. Her recent appearance in New York demonstrates that basics really go a long way.
It's also not the first time Rihanna has taken her cozy PJs out and about in the past week alone. On Thursday, July 11, the "Diamonds" singer wore her flowy, semi-sheer zebra pajamas while walking around Manhattan with her beau, A$AP Rocky. She used the moment as a rare opportunity to swap out her kicks for silver metallic ballet flats.
But back to Rihanna's Puma Palermos, which has been a rising sneaker silhouette for A-listers in the past year. As seen on the likes of Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski, the Puma Palermos were first an essential part of the soccer uniform, but now, they're making a return as sporty outfits—also referred to as "blokecore" on TikTok—have a high-fashion comeback. The brand's low-top style, along with its sister shoe, the Puma OG Speedcats, have been tapped as an alternative to other popular shoe styles like the Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s.
Rihanna may be a longtime Puma ambassador and collaborator (with her very own revived Puma Creepers out on the market), but the rise of the Palermo silhouette is something to watch out for. Knowing that everything Rihanna touches quickly turns to "sold out," you might want to get your hands on the under-$100 shoes while they're still in stock.
Shop Rihanna's Puma Palermos and similar black-and-white sneakers, ahead.
Shop Rihanna's Black-and-White Sneakers
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
