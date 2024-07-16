It's no secret that Rihanna is a certified, 24/7 sneaker devotee. In her latest sighting in the early hours of Tuesday, July 16, she flaunted a "new" pair of under-$100 sneakers while strolling around New York City in her pajamas.

Rihanna took her loungewear to the streets, wearing a white tank top with a deep scoop neckline and a cropped hem to reveal a sliver of her midriff.

Rihanna stepped out for a late-night stroll in New York City dressed in her pajamas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nordstrom Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank $30 at Nordstrom

She wore her shirt with black drawstring micro-mini varsity shorts. Instead of a jacket, the Fenty mogul pulled on a matching long, knee-hitting oversized robe.

The Anti singer accessorized her low-key look with a navy blue New York Yankees cap worn backward on top of her honey blonde hair and black Gucci "GG" sunglasses.

'47 Navy New York Yankees Franchise Logo Fitted Hat $40 at Nordstrom

The Fenty founder styled her tank top, shorts, and robe with Puma Palermo sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 36-year-old coordinated her look for the night with a pair of black-and-white Puma Palermo sneakers, currently priced at $90.

With decades of style experimentation under her belt, Riri has honed in on what works for her—and, sometimes, that includes enlisting her pajamas for the job. Her recent appearance in New York demonstrates that basics really go a long way.

It's also not the first time Rihanna has taken her cozy PJs out and about in the past week alone. On Thursday, July 11, the "Diamonds" singer wore her flowy, semi-sheer zebra pajamas while walking around Manhattan with her beau, A$AP Rocky. She used the moment as a rare opportunity to swap out her kicks for silver metallic ballet flats.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But back to Rihanna's Puma Palermos, which has been a rising sneaker silhouette for A-listers in the past year. As seen on the likes of Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski, the Puma Palermos were first an essential part of the soccer uniform, but now, they're making a return as sporty outfits—also referred to as "blokecore" on TikTok—have a high-fashion comeback. The brand's low-top style, along with its sister shoe, the Puma OG Speedcats, have been tapped as an alternative to other popular shoe styles like the Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s.

Emily Ratajkowski has co-signed the rising It sneaker in her off-duty street-style sightings over the months. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna may be a longtime Puma ambassador and collaborator (with her very own revived Puma Creepers out on the market), but the rise of the Palermo silhouette is something to watch out for. Knowing that everything Rihanna touches quickly turns to "sold out," you might want to get your hands on the under-$100 shoes while they're still in stock.

Shop Rihanna's Puma Palermos and similar black-and-white sneakers, ahead.

Shop Rihanna's Black-and-White Sneakers

Puma Palermo Moda Sneakers Women $100 at Puma