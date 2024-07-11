Rihanna Pairs a $1,750 Gucci Tote With Metallic Sweatpants and Puma Sneakers

High-low fashion, meet Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

rihanna wears a gucci tote bag with metallic sweatpants and puma sneakers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Gray
By
published
inNews

Rihanna's distinct personal style shines through in every outfit—a little bit sporty and a lot of diva glamour. For the Fenty Hair founder, the beauty is in the contrast, from price points to aesthetics. And on a recent outing, Rihanna's playful style ethos was on full display.

The musician-slash-billionaire business owner was photographed in New York City wearing a pair of metallic Puma sweatpants, lime green-and-silver Puma sneakers, a graphic tee from the London-based indie designer Jawara Alleyne, and a large beige-and-brown Gucci logo tote. Some quick math for comparison's sake: the silver Puma T7 Metallic Men's Track Pants go for $130, the Ottolinger x Puma Mostro sneakers cost $296, the (now sold-out) tee is £135, and the Ophidia GG Medium Tote is $1,750. Talk about contrast.

Rihanna gets into a car wearing liquid metal track pants and a gucci bag

Rihanna made a late night errand run in metallic track pants and an expensive Gucci tote.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ophidia Gg Medium Tote
Gucci Ophidia Gg Medium Tote

Relaxed Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt
Treasure & Bond Relaxed Crewneck Cotton T-Shirt

T7 Metallic Men's Track Pants
Puma T7 Metallic Men's Track Pants

X Puma Mostro Sneakers
X Puma Mostro Sneakers

Riri loves a high-low look. (She also clearly loves Puma sneakers and lime green.) The singer-turned-mogul recently paired a lime-colored Bottega Veneta East-West bag with $90 Puma sneakers. Back in May, she wore a see-through slip, a zip-up hoodie (hood up), and a $5,000 jumbo-sized Chanel flap bag.

Rihanna wears an extra oversize red leather jacket over a red skirt and pumps in front of a fenty step and repeat

Rihanna also loves a monochrome outfit, as seen with her custom Khaite look for the Fenty Hair debut.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochrome Mania is another core tenant in the Rihanna Style Rulebook, from the streets to the red carpet. Last month, she wore a head-to-toe crimson red look at the red carpet for her Fenty Hair launch, styled by Jahleel Weaver. Meanwhile, last night's outfit seamlessly blended the light heather grey of her T-shirt with the shiny metal tone of her bottoms, the silver striping on her shoes, and her silver stack of bracelets and necklaces.

Topics
Rihanna
Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸