Rihanna's distinct personal style shines through in every outfit—a little bit sporty and a lot of diva glamour. For the Fenty Hair founder, the beauty is in the contrast, from price points to aesthetics. And on a recent outing, Rihanna's playful style ethos was on full display.

The musician-slash-billionaire business owner was photographed in New York City wearing a pair of metallic Puma sweatpants, lime green-and-silver Puma sneakers, a graphic tee from the London-based indie designer Jawara Alleyne, and a large beige-and-brown Gucci logo tote. Some quick math for comparison's sake: the silver Puma T7 Metallic Men's Track Pants go for $130, the Ottolinger x Puma Mostro sneakers cost $296, the (now sold-out) tee is £135, and the Ophidia GG Medium Tote is $1,750. Talk about contrast.

Rihanna made a late night errand run in metallic track pants and an expensive Gucci tote. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Riri loves a high-low look. (She also clearly loves Puma sneakers and lime green.) The singer-turned-mogul recently paired a lime-colored Bottega Veneta East-West bag with $90 Puma sneakers. Back in May, she wore a see-through slip, a zip-up hoodie (hood up), and a $5,000 jumbo-sized Chanel flap bag.

Rihanna also loves a monochrome outfit, as seen with her custom Khaite look for the Fenty Hair debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochrome Mania is another core tenant in the Rihanna Style Rulebook, from the streets to the red carpet. Last month, she wore a head-to-toe crimson red look at the red carpet for her Fenty Hair launch, styled by Jahleel Weaver. Meanwhile, last night's outfit seamlessly blended the light heather grey of her T-shirt with the shiny metal tone of her bottoms, the silver striping on her shoes, and her silver stack of bracelets and necklaces.