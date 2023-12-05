Have you heard of the Blokette trend? It grew in popularity over the summer, but the style has since waned off compared to the core aesthetics we all know and love (or perhaps have even grown tired of). Blokette is a portmanteau of the words bloke and coquette and combines feminine silhouettes with sporty styles. Think of, for example, tomboy-meets-girly-girl trend outfit formulas, including mini skirts, bows, soccer jerseys, and track pants. Bella Hadid is an arbiter of the look, Kim Kardashian has styled a soccer jersey or two, and earlier this week, Hailey Bieber offered her take on the Blokette trend. The Rhode founder styled a teeny tiny black mini-skirt (a go-to style of Bieber's) with a soccer jersey layered under a longline, supersized leather jacket. Her look contrasts many vibes and is one that perhaps only she can pull off, but we love her for it.

Let’s get into the details: Bieber styled her slightly oversized red soccer jersey with a black leather micro miniskirt from Cultnaked. Because the skirt is so teeny, the top and skirt blended to create a sporty mini-dress illusion. She topped the look off with an oversized, floor-length Balenciaga jacket that gave the outfit an edgier feel.

For accessories, she added gold hoop earrings, mini square sunglasses, and layered necklaces. To finish the outfit, she styled white ankle socks and Reformation's black patent leather Noah Heeled Loafers. The ensemble displayed the perfect outfit formula to achieve the Blokette style, all while mastering an interesting silhouette with the proportion of the oversized jacket and mini-skirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Besides her sporty ensemble, this fall has proven to be the season of wearing little-to-no-pants, especially for Hailey. Just last week, she wore an oversized black sweater with matching knee-high rider boots, leaving the pants at home (to church, no less!.) A few weeks earlier, Hailey went pantsless once again and styled white boyshorts with a Miu Miu bomber jacket. Although the no-pants trend has somewhat become labeled as an out-of-the-box celebrity stunt that only they could pull off, it still deserves a nod of respect. Celebrity or not, it takes confidence to style bold trends like this one, all the while coming up with an interesting way to wear it. Props to Hailey for always keeping her style interesting (and sans pants!)

After all, she has more than earned her status of a fashion chameleon: Bieber wears whatever she wants, and it still feels authentic to her. Plus, she’s not unfamiliar with the Blokette trend: just the other day, after pilates, she styled a black leather jacket with a sports bra, blue baggy basketball shorts, and suede Ballet Flats from The Row. Her husband, Justin Bieber’s style fits the bill for the typical Bloke, so it comes as no surprise Hailey would shop his closet every once in a while to create a Blokette-inspired look.