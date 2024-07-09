Kaia Gerber is always on trend. When the cool girls put away their Adidas Sambas and picked a new It Sneaker, the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s, Gerber followed suit. She quickly adopted the polarizing "skirt over pants" look. The model has been championing the timeless ballet flat's revival. And now, she's cooking up a copy-able outfit formula including those rehearsal-ready shoes—and sweatpants.

Kaia Gerber was spotted strutting down the sidewalk in sweats and ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats $375 at Ssense

Wacoal Square Neck Cotton Tank $32 at Nordstrom

You heard it here first. The new mid-summer outfit trend is ballet flats and sweatpants. Gerber was photographed on Monday, July 8, in one of her typical laidback off-duty looks—abundantly casual with an elevated flair. The model strutted down the sidewalk in a white cami tank top and low-rise, loose-fitting black drawstring sweatpants, paired with classic leather ballet flats by Repetto. She accessorized with dark oval sunglasses, a chocolate brown leather shoulder bag, and tangled wire earbuds. (Her trusty silver AirPod Max headphones must be charging at home.)

Kaia Gerber has been staying loyal to her Repetto ballet flats all season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia's black Repetto BB ballerina flats have been a staple in her summer wardrobe. She's styled them with trousers, wide-leg jeans, and mini dresses. Sweatpants were the next logical style step. But Gerber isn't the first one to cosplay as a pre-rehearsal ballerina. Track pants and ballet flats took off as an unexpected clothing combo in the Spring. Chloë Sevigny stepped out in navy blue Adidas track pants, a matching Ralph Lauren Polo shirt, and stark white Maison Margiela Tabi heel-flat hybrids. (Speaking of heel-flat hybrids, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted just the other week wearing a cross between kitten heels, ballet flats, and Mary Janes...paired with grey sweatpants, of course.)

Bella Hadid took the "balletcore" trend literally. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can trace the trend back even further to the ultimate trend-starting model Bella Hadid, who decided to go literal with her interpretation of the "balletcore" phenomenon. Back in 2022, she wore a gray sweatshirt, matching flared sweatpants, and what looked like actual light pink satin ballet shoes.

Scroll down to shop like a ballerina—or a model dressing just like one.

Madewell The April Ballet Flat $110 at Madewell

Dolce Vita Anisa Ballet Flats Black Leather $120 at Dolce Vita