Of all the celebrities trying out new ventures, Rihanna is the one who really keeps fans on their toes. New album? No. New hairstyle? Yes, and a new hair care line. Last night, the singer slash mogul sported her natural curls with an exaggeratedly oversize, all-red outfit at the Fenty Hair launch event.

Rihanna arrived at the Los Angeles red carpet in a naturally curly blonde pixie cut and head-to-toe Bottega Veneta crimson red look, styled by Jahleel Weaver. She wore a slim ankle length skirt with a matching oversized, slouchy bomber-like jacket featuring larger-than-life lapels and huge, puffy sleeves. Underneath, she wore a silky oxblood scoop neck tank top.

Rihanna dialed up the oversize proportions at the red carpet for her Fenty Hair launch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For accessories, Rihanna dripped in rubies and red gemstones, layering a gem-and-diamond choker with a longer necklace, plus diamond studs and red stone earrings traveling up her ear. Her makeup followed a similar color palette with subtle brownish reds and oranges. And on her feet, maroon pointed-toe stiletto pumps with sparkly ankle bands completed the look.

Ahead of Fenty Hair's official June 13 launch, RiRi shared a clip on Instagram talking about her own hair journey, sharing, "I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural. It’s time to play and get stronger by the style." That motto could be applied to her style evolution, as well.

Rihanna accessorized her Bottega Veneta look with two ruby necklaces and a soft red eyeshadow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last month, the star was rocking long blonde hair and slinky Y2K-inspired skirts, a see-through dress, and a leather jacket. Last week, Rihanna dressed down and sent a message via her street style, wearing a T-shirt dress that proclaimed, "I'm Retired."

But if there's one timeless trend Rihanna stays loyal to, it's monochrome dressing. Last night's red-on-red follows a string of one-color outfits, from an all-blue satin-and-denim look for her son's birthday party to edgy all-black on date night. Further evidence can be found by browsing her matchy-matchy Met Gala ensembles from previous years.

The singer also appreciates an extra-oversize silhouette, particularly when she's on the Fenty promo circuit. Appearing at Puma x Fenty red carpet earlier this spring, she wore a roomy minimalist jumpsuit and new blonde bangs. She can't stick to what she knows from head to toe—Rihanna has to have some element of experimentation.

