Of all the celebrities trying out new ventures, Rihanna is the one who really keeps fans on their toes. New album? No. New hairstyle? Yes, and a new hair care line. Last night, the singer slash mogul sported her natural curls with an exaggeratedly oversize, all-red outfit at the Fenty Hair launch event.
Rihanna arrived at the Los Angeles red carpet in a naturally curly blonde pixie cut and head-to-toe Bottega Veneta crimson red look, styled by Jahleel Weaver. She wore a slim ankle length skirt with a matching oversized, slouchy bomber-like jacket featuring larger-than-life lapels and huge, puffy sleeves. Underneath, she wore a silky oxblood scoop neck tank top.
For accessories, Rihanna dripped in rubies and red gemstones, layering a gem-and-diamond choker with a longer necklace, plus diamond studs and red stone earrings traveling up her ear. Her makeup followed a similar color palette with subtle brownish reds and oranges. And on her feet, maroon pointed-toe stiletto pumps with sparkly ankle bands completed the look.
Ahead of Fenty Hair's official June 13 launch, RiRi shared a clip on Instagram talking about her own hair journey, sharing, "I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural. It’s time to play and get stronger by the style." That motto could be applied to her style evolution, as well.
Just last month, the star was rocking long blonde hair and slinky Y2K-inspired skirts, a see-through dress, and a leather jacket. Last week, Rihanna dressed down and sent a message via her street style, wearing a T-shirt dress that proclaimed, "I'm Retired."
But if there's one timeless trend Rihanna stays loyal to, it's monochrome dressing. Last night's red-on-red follows a string of one-color outfits, from an all-blue satin-and-denim look for her son's birthday party to edgy all-black on date night. Further evidence can be found by browsing her matchy-matchy Met Gala ensembles from previous years.
The singer also appreciates an extra-oversize silhouette, particularly when she's on the Fenty promo circuit. Appearing at Puma x Fenty red carpet earlier this spring, she wore a roomy minimalist jumpsuit and new blonde bangs. She can't stick to what she knows from head to toe—Rihanna has to have some element of experimentation.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop a Red Look Inspired by Rihanna
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Ayo Edebiri Works the Short Suit Trend
"Office sirens" can hang up their pencil skirts.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, One Month Shy of Their Second Wedding Anniversary, Are “Living Separate Lives”
“They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes Levels Up From a Little Black Dress
Her see-through skirt set isn't like her usual style.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Ayo Edebiri Will Convince You the Bermuda Shorts Suit Trend Is Worth Trying
"Office sirens" can hang up their pencil skirts.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes's See-Through Chanel Lace Skirt Set Is a Refreshing Twist on Her Typical Style
Her see-through skirt set isn't like her usual style.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Away and La Ligne's Collaboration Will Make You the Best-Dressed Traveler at the Airport
It's filled with dreamy twists on transit staples.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Dakota Johnson Tests the Sheer Trend's Limits in an Entirely See-Through Outfit
The actress dressed entirely in sheer fabrics for a day in New York.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kate Middleton Quietly Promotes Her Longtime Stylist "As a Reward for Her Loyalty"
She's worked with the Princess of Wales since 2007.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Reveals Suri Cruise Will Inherit Some of Her Mom's Best Outfits
Still, the actress made sure to mention her daughter "has her own sense of style."
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Transforms a Semi-Sheer, Backwards Beach Cover-Up Into Evening Attire
And yes, she pulls it off.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Perfects the Minimalist Girl Summer Uniform With Simple Tank and Baggy Pants
She kept things low-key for a walk in Los Angeles.
By Danielle Campoamor Published