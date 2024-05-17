Sometimes, the fashion week runways agree on an emerging trend that feels impossible to wear in real life, even to a fashion editor. When collection after collection started incorporating completely sheer fabrics on their spring 2024 runways, I wasn't sure they'd have much of an application away from the catwalk. But on Thursday, May 16, Rihanna showed why I should overcome any hesitation toward see-through fabrics.
Rihanna dressed up for an NYU graduation dinner at the Italian restaurant Mamo (her brother is reportedly graduating this spring) with the goal of being almost completely transparent. The sheer element came through her see-through black skirt (or slip dress—credits confirming the garment's shape haven't been released yet) with contrasting satin fabric gathered at the hem. Over the top, she pulled on a black leather blazer and square-frame sunglasses. A$AP Rocky held her hand, and her black Lady Dior bag, while wearing a powder blue suit.
Rihanna completed her outfit with semi-sheer tights, a diamond tennis necklace, and diamond earrings. It was a business on top, party down below look: Her blazer and jewelry felt fit for a beauty billionaire, while her see-through skirt brought the going-out energy.
While exact credits for Rihanna's outfit haven't been shared just yet, it's safe to assume that either a straight-off-the-runway piece or a vintage pull plays into her look. The Fenty mogul is an expert at engineering outfits with an element of fashion history, whether she's referencing a 1990s John Galliano collection or she's trying a head-to-toe moment from a recent Paris Fashion Week collection. Oftentimes, those looks come together with the help of stylist Jahleel Weaver.
After skipping the 2024 Met Gala, Rihanna has turned the New York City sidewalks into her playground for experimental and vintage outfits. Over Mother's Day weekend, the singer combined viral pieces like Alaïa's sold-out crystal ballet flats and Gucci's East-West horsebit bag with archival outfits from the likes of Comme des Garçons. She's also showed off a range of luxury handbags to rival Jennifer Lopez's Birkins, including yesterday's quilted Lady Dior bag and a jumbo Chanel flap bag.
Rihanna's May 16 look goes down in her recent personal style history as the first to lean into peek-a-boo styling. It was enough to sell sheer skeptics like me on the look, so long as there's a contrasting layer on top.
Shop Rihanna's Semi-Sheer Outfit
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Ambika Mod Denounces "Pressure" for Female Characters Like 'One Day's' Emma Morley to Be "Sweet and Likable"
The actress loves that Emma is three-dimensional.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Maria Shriver, Hoda Kotb, More Celebs Slam Harrison Butker's "Deameaning" Graduation Speech
They're not happy about it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Having Issues" But Not Currently Separating, Sources Claim
The couple has been hit with divorce rumors this week.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Outfit Repeats in a White High-Neck Tank Top and Pleated Pants
She hasn't worn it publicly since 2023, but it's worth bringing back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Refreshes Her Minimalist Style With an Unexpectedly Bright Red Sweater
This supermodel loves her closet staples.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Reinvent Mother-Daughter Matching in Baggy Jeans
The duo dressed for the rain in oversized jackets and baggy jeans.
By India Roby Published
-
Law Roach Styles Naomi Campbell in a Vintage Chanel Dress She Debuted on the Runway
She was the first model to wear it on a 1996 runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Swaps Her Loud Luxury Birkins for Allbirds and White Sweatpants
The singer is rarely seen without Hermès on her arm.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes's Spin on Ballet Glam Involves an Elegant Beaded Maxi Dress
The 'Dawson's Creek' actress interprets the dress code her own way.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Starts Her Maternity Style Era in an Oversize Suit and Crop Top
The Rhode mogul is sticking to her favorites.
By India Roby Last updated
-
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Coming Back, Angel Wings and All
The controversial runway will return later this fall.
By Halie LeSavage Published