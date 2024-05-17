Sometimes, the fashion week runways agree on an emerging trend that feels impossible to wear in real life, even to a fashion editor. When collection after collection started incorporating completely sheer fabrics on their spring 2024 runways, I wasn't sure they'd have much of an application away from the catwalk. But on Thursday, May 16, Rihanna showed why I should overcome any hesitation toward see-through fabrics.

Rihanna dressed up for an NYU graduation dinner at the Italian restaurant Mamo (her brother is reportedly graduating this spring) with the goal of being almost completely transparent. The sheer element came through her see-through black skirt (or slip dress—credits confirming the garment's shape haven't been released yet) with contrasting satin fabric gathered at the hem. Over the top, she pulled on a black leather blazer and square-frame sunglasses. A$AP Rocky held her hand, and her black Lady Dior bag, while wearing a powder blue suit.

Anine Bing Faux Leather Blazer $470 at Revolve

DISSH Robbie Black Layered Midi Skirt $129.99 at DISSH

Rihanna completed her outfit with semi-sheer tights, a diamond tennis necklace, and diamond earrings. It was a business on top, party down below look: Her blazer and jewelry felt fit for a beauty billionaire, while her see-through skirt brought the going-out energy.

While exact credits for Rihanna's outfit haven't been shared just yet, it's safe to assume that either a straight-off-the-runway piece or a vintage pull plays into her look. The Fenty mogul is an expert at engineering outfits with an element of fashion history, whether she's referencing a 1990s John Galliano collection or she's trying a head-to-toe moment from a recent Paris Fashion Week collection. Oftentimes, those looks come together with the help of stylist Jahleel Weaver.

Rihanna's look for the night featured a black leather blazer, layered over a completely sheer skirt, black sheer tights, and pointed-toe heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bergdorf Goodman Carolyne Suede Mid-Heel Slingback Pump $795 at Bergdorf Goodman

Dorsey Kate Round Cut, Lab-Grown White Sapphire Silver Riviére Necklace Visit Site

After skipping the 2024 Met Gala, Rihanna has turned the New York City sidewalks into her playground for experimental and vintage outfits. Over Mother's Day weekend, the singer combined viral pieces like Alaïa's sold-out crystal ballet flats and Gucci's East-West horsebit bag with archival outfits from the likes of Comme des Garçons. She's also showed off a range of luxury handbags to rival Jennifer Lopez's Birkins, including yesterday's quilted Lady Dior bag and a jumbo Chanel flap bag.

Rihanna's May 16 look goes down in her recent personal style history as the first to lean into peek-a-boo styling. It was enough to sell sheer skeptics like me on the look, so long as there's a contrasting layer on top.

Shop Rihanna's Semi-Sheer Outfit

Reformation Graysen Knit Two Piece $218 at Reformation

Swarovski Matrix Tennis Necklace, Round Cut, White, Rhodium Plated $300 at Swarovski