Rihanna Revises Old Hollywood Glam in Two Surprise New York Fashion Week Appearances
The singer stunned in a custom Alaïa crystal mesh dress.
The Queen of Couture, Rihanna herself, made not one but two surprise appearances on the first day of this year's New York Fashion Week and, of course, she did not disappoint.
On Friday, Sept. 6, the singer and fashion icon arrived at the Alaïa fashion show at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum wearing a custom Alaïa crystal mesh dress. As one Vogue writer in attendance observed, the "sheer fishnet dress fell off her shoulders, the embedded crystals like glittering drops of water."
Underneath her water-like crystal gown, the mother of two wore a cream satin thong corset featuring pearls, paired with matching pearl-decorated heels.
The show-stopping look was actually one of two worn by Rihanna that evening—ahead of her surprise Alaïa show appearance, the singer attended The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, wearing another Alaïa masterpiece.
Rihanna walked in wearing a pink, cotton-candy colored ankle-length ruffled coat, over a what appeared to be the same cream satin corset dress.
According to Vogue, the singer sat next to Liv Tyler during the event, who was understandably visibly surprised.
The Alaïa fashion show marked the first show hosted by the Guggenheim Museum in its 85-year-history, according to Women's Wear Daily, and certainly rose to the occasion. Designer Pieter Mulier "offered his take on American sportswear twisted in the Alaïa way," the publication reports, and with the use of "zero zippers or buttons."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
“We looked a lot at the history of American fashion and what it used to be,” Mulier told the publication prior to the show. “I collect a lot of American designers, so we looked a lot at the American way of dressing. Everything is stretch or hangs on the body.”
The show featured various, carefully sculpted gowns, miniskirts, bra tops, crop tops and dresses, worn by not just models but high-powered influencers like Kendall Jenner and Kai Gerber.
“It was very interesting for us because we are normally a brand that’s very zipped up, very buttoned up and all about the waists," Mulier continued. "It was not an easy thing but the body was still respected in the way we designed the collection."
Rihanna has become a fashion icon and staple at events like New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala. In 2014, after receiving the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, the star opened up about how fashion has influenced her life.
"Growing up I didn’t have a lot of access to fashion. But as far as I could remember, fashion has always been my defense mechanism. Even as a child I remember thinking, 'She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit,'" she said at the time. "And to this day I mean, that is how I think about it. I can compensate for all my weaknesses with my fashion."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Kendall Jenner Makes Her Anticipated NYFW Return
She's an Alaïa girl.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Debuts Squeaky Clean Soap Nails
Her "mannequin manicure" is bound to take over.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Back on Their Date Night Style Beat
The duo touched down in NYC for a Friday night dinner.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated