Stop What You’re Doing: Rihanna Just Arrived at the 2023 Oscars

I don’t care if you’re watching the Oscars or not, Rihanna deserves your undivided attention at this very moment. The star, who is nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” in Black Panther: Wakana Forever, just shut down the red carpet in a black Alaia dress complete with a leather bustier, cut-out detailing, and a sheer panel that highlighted her second pregnancy. She accessorized her look with custom Giuseppe Zanotti Intriigo Lace Up Sandals in Black Satin and Brown Nappa Leather sandals.

The singer, who announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance last month, is set to perform at the 95th Academy Awards later this evening. While we’re confident an outfit change is impending, we’re going to take a moment to relish in RiRi’s first look. The leather detailing? Stunning. The mesh panel? Iconic. And we can’t forget the beauty of it all, which was undoubtedly thanks to her namesake brand Fenty Beauty. That red lip? Perfection. The smokey eye? Recreating ASAP. The undone updo? It doesn’t get better. To fuel your obsession, please scroll to see the look from every angle.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

While this look is bound to go down as one of the “Pon de Replay” singer’s best looks, it is perfectly in line with her groundbreaking pregnancy style. Last year, when the star was pregnant with her first child, she made a conscious decision to redefine the maternity category. “It’s been me personally saying, I’m not going to buy maternity clothes—I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before,” she told Bustle in March 2022. “When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way. So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style].”

It’s safe to say that her mission was accomplished.