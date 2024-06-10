Rihanna is no stranger to the beauty game, having long inspired headlines for her showstopping looks and her inclusive makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty. Most recently, she announced the imminent arrival of Fenty Hair, which promises to create healthy, high-performance products for all hair types and curl patterns.
Ahead of the new venture's official launch on June 13, the mother of two made a rare appearance sporting her natural curls in New York City. If it was a promo for Fenty Hair, it was compelling: The cropped, curly look incorporated highlights in the same shade of blonde RiRi's been wearing in forms from bangs to braids lately, but with hints of brown peeking through.
Whereas the star is most often pictured wearing extensions in a protective hairstyle or a sleek silk press, this time she wore her short brown and blonde hair naturally curly. The 'do lines up with her video announcement for Fenty Hair. In the short clip, Rihanna emphasized the brand's focus on textured hair and how it was inspired by her own haircare journey.
"I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural," the artist-cum-entrepreneur wrote in the announcement video's caption. "It’s time to play and get stronger by the style."
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)
A photo posted by on
In showing off her curls—which appeared voluminous and well-defined—Rihanna perhaps intended to demonstrate the efficacy of her new line of hair products. The move also hit back at online haters, who criticized a promotional image for Fenty Hair on Instagram, commenting that the star shouldn't have worn a wig to promote a haircare line advertised for curls.
Rihanna has been sending fans all sorts of messages through her street style—some that are easier to interpret than others. Last Friday, June 7, her "I'm Retired" T-shirt dress by Conner Ives had the Internet speculating that the music phase of her career really is over. (So far, she hasn't made an announcement confirming or denying the rumors.)
Regardless of her latest intention, Rihanna's weekend look turned heads as always, and maybe inspired more followers to go natural this summer. They'll at least have the products to do so when Fenty Hair finally arrives on June 13.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, politics, culture, and fashion at Marie Claire and at publications including The New York Times, HuffPost Personal, Bustle, Alma, Muskrat Magazine, O'Bheal, and elsewhere. Her personal essay in The New York Times' Modern Love column kickstarted her professional writing career in 2018, and that piece has since been printed in the 2019 revised edition of the Modern Love book. Having studied history, international relations, and film, she has made films on politics and gender equity in addition to writing about cinema for Film Ireland, University College Cork, and on her personal blog, gabrielleulubay.medium.com. Before working with Marie Claire, Gabrielle worked in local government, higher education, and sales, and has resided in four countries and counting. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, and spent two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy.
Deeply political, she believes that skincare, haircare, and sexual wellness are central tenets to one's overall health and fights for them to be taken seriously, especially for people of color. She also loves studying makeup as a means of artistic expression, drawing on her experience as an artist in her analysis of beauty trends. She's based in New York City, where she can be found watching movies or running her art business when she isn't writing. Find her on Twitter at @GabrielleUlubay or on Instagram at @gabrielle.ulubay, or follow her art at @suburban.graffiti.art
-
18 Summer Dresses for Every Occasion
Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom
By Raina Mendonça Published
-
Katie Holmes Is Saving Her Old Outfits for Suri to Inherit
Still, the actress made sure to mention her daughter "has her own sense of style."
By Julia Gray Published
-
King Charles and Prince William Once Had a “Sense of Rivalry,” But “Tricky Family Issues” Have Reportedly Brought Them Closer Together Than Ever
Once in competition with his son for the public’s favor, the King now sees William as a “useful ally,” both in matters inside the royal family and in discharging diplomatic duties.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Viral "Please Please Please" Music Video Costars Color-Changing Lip Balm
Prada Beauty is her viral video's most exciting costar.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Fully Supports Easy, Undone, Air-Dried Hair for Summer
She’s here for a low-maintenance summer style.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Cardi B Squeezes More Than 25 Coquette Bows Into Her Hair at Once
Coquette-core lives on.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Can Celebrities Prove Bangs Don't Have to Be That Deep?
Just ask all the celebrities who tried them this spring—and me.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Just Dropped Her Full "Peachy Beachy" Summer Makeup Routine
Be right back, buying everything.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Helen Mirren Doesn't Want to Call Her Cannes Red Carpet Hair and Makeup "Beauty"
The actor would rather think of her hair and makeup as "performance."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Elle Fanning Finally Has the Haircut She's Always Wanted for a Surprising Reason
The actress abandoned her signature long hair for a preppy, chin-length bob.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
How Viola Davis Uses Makeup to Overcome Her Introverted Side at Cannes
When she'd rather be home in her slippers, this is what she wears for a mood-boost.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated