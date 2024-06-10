Rihanna's Natural Curls Are the Ultimate Ad for Fenty Hair

Rihanna wearing her hair in short curls
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rihanna is no stranger to the beauty game, having long inspired headlines for her showstopping looks and her inclusive makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty. Most recently, she announced the imminent arrival of Fenty Hair, which promises to create healthy, high-performance products for all hair types and curl patterns.

Ahead of the new venture's official launch on June 13, the mother of two made a rare appearance sporting her natural curls in New York City. If it was a promo for Fenty Hair, it was compelling: The cropped, curly look incorporated highlights in the same shade of blonde RiRi's been wearing in forms from bangs to braids lately, but with hints of brown peeking through.

Whereas the star is most often pictured wearing extensions in a protective hairstyle or a sleek silk press, this time she wore her short brown and blonde hair naturally curly. The 'do lines up with her video announcement for Fenty Hair. In the short clip, Rihanna emphasized the brand's focus on textured hair and how it was inspired by her own haircare journey.

"I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural," the artist-cum-entrepreneur wrote in the announcement video's caption. "It’s time to play and get stronger by the style."

In showing off her curls—which appeared voluminous and well-defined—Rihanna perhaps intended to demonstrate the efficacy of her new line of hair products. The move also hit back at online haters, who criticized a promotional image for Fenty Hair on Instagram, commenting that the star shouldn't have worn a wig to promote a haircare line advertised for curls.

Rihanna has been sending fans all sorts of messages through her street style—some that are easier to interpret than others. Last Friday, June 7, her "I'm Retired" T-shirt dress by Conner Ives had the Internet speculating that the music phase of her career really is over. (So far, she hasn't made an announcement confirming or denying the rumors.)

Regardless of her latest intention, Rihanna's weekend look turned heads as always, and maybe inspired more followers to go natural this summer. They'll at least have the products to do so when Fenty Hair finally arrives on June 13.

