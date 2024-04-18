Fresh off of living it up at Coachella this past weekend, Rihanna is crossing continents and dabbling in new aesthetics. She celebrated the latest drop for Fenty x Puma's Creeper Phatty sneakers last night in London wearing a very Rihanna take on quiet luxury: a minimalist jumpsuit.

On Wednesday, April 17, the multi-hyphenate arrived at London's Tobacco Dock wearing an oversize dark gray jumpsuit from Peter Do's Fall/Winter 2024 collection. She layered a lighter gray, ultra-baggy tailored jacket, also from the brand, on top of the one-piece.

Rihanna arrived at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone launch party in London in a Peter Do jumpsuit and coordinating coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Anti singer also wore the new Fenty x Puma Earth Tone sneakers in chocolate brown—a platformed version of Puma's original Creeper shoes, which first launched in September 2015.

She completed her outfit, most likely enlisting her trusty stylist Jahleel Weaver, with gigantic sunglasses from Tom Ford, a custom "Mom" ring from California-based brand XIV Karats, and a black mini purse from Balmain.

Rihanna accessorized her outfit with brown Fenty x Puma sneakers, Tom Ford sunglasses, a custom "Mom" ring, and a black Balmain bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 36-year-old also debuted a new hair color on the red carpet, opting for a few shades lighter than the honey gold she wore to Coachella a few days earlier. She wore her hair pin straight with a full fringe and accompanied the new ‘do with a bright red lip and rosy pink blush.

The "Diamonds" singer took her blonde hair a few shades lighter at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty event in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's swerve into minimalism was for a reason: Her red carpet appearance celebrated new colorways for "The Creeper Phatty," featuring totally taupe, green fog, and warm white. The puffy shoes are available in women's, men's, kids', and infant sizes and are priced at $140.

Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Sneakers $140 at Puma

In Rihanna's style file, this look was a hard-left turn. While RiRi's all-gray uniform last night embodied quiet luxury with an androgynous twist, her festival looks last weekend consisted of casual apparel paired with an unlikely statement outerwear: a fur coat.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Sunday, the mogul supported her partner, A$AP Rocky’s surprise appearance from the VIP section during Doja Cat’s headlining performance. There, she was captured wearing a gray vintage graphic T-shirt, a khaki cargo maxi skirt, and an elaborate fur coat wrapped off her shoulders.

It's not just Coachella where Rihanna has been power-clashing prints and trying exaggerated silhouettes. Over the past few weeks, she's also been out and about in Los Angeles wearing mix-and-match leopard prints, deconstructed black dresses, and even more fur coats.

Last week, Rihanna mixed a vintage Dolce & Gabanna leopard print coat with a fuzzy Louis Vuitton bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's affinity for the baggy look didn't come without trial and error. On the red carpet last night, she told British Vogue one of her biggest fashion regrets was a similarly oversize suit.

"Oh my god, it was something similar to this, which is kind of ironic," she says about a look she wore at the 2017 Parsons School of Design Benefit. "It was a brown tan suit that we all loved so much, but the day we put it on, I was like, 'Mmm, it's giving UPS driver,' and that is not cute. Not for the red carpet, anyways."

While Rihanna embraces oversize suiting now, she told British Vogue that she looks back on this 2017 moment with regret. (Image credit: Getty Images)