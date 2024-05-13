Leave it to Rihanna to go all out in vintage on two very special occasions: Mother's Day and RZA’s second birthday.

Rihanna's weekend-long celebration started on Saturday, May 11, ringing in another year with Rza. The Fenty mogul and her beau, A$AP Rocky, hosted a private party at Color Factory in Manhattan.

Rihanna celebrated Rza's second birthday at the Color Factory wearing Gucci by Tom Ford's Fall 2004 and Attico jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

RiRi arrived at their eldest son's birthday bash in an all-blue outfit (the flash from the cameras turned the look into a silver metallic illusion). For the memorable night, she wore a strapless satin corset with a cropped coat from Gucci's Fall/Winter 2004 collection. She dressed down the sequin and fuzz-trimmed style, one of Tom Ford's final designs for the house, with a pair of baggy blue-ish gray jeans from The Attico. The slouchy cargo denim pooled around her studded white Alaïa flats.

She completed her late-night attire with vintage Gianfranco Ferre sunglasses, a Gucci crystal-embellished clutch, and party decorations in hand.

Rihanna coordinated with her younger son, Riot, for a night at the ball pit. In a recent Instagram post by producer President Hitkidd, the nine-month-old is seen matching with his mom in denim and yellow Vans sneakers.

Rihanna then stepped out for Mother's Day, opting for a red-and-black moment from Comme des Garçons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That wasn't the only fashion moment from Rihanna over the weekend. A day later, on Sunday, May 12—aka Mother's Day—the "Diamonds" singer was spotted outside her hotel alongside her rapper boyfriend in a dramatic red outfit by Comme des Garçons.

The multi-hyphenate's look, styled by Jahleel Weaver, consisted of a bright red, logo-studded graphic blouse from the brand. She teamed the statement-blaring shirt with a red-and-black midi skirt, which came adorned with the highest leg slit, and matching mesh opera gloves.

She finished with a black Gucci Horsebit bag, bejeweled black Amina Muaddi heels, and diamond-encrusted shades. For glam, she wore her platinum blonde hair straight and coordinated her look with a bold red lip.

The 36-year-old was pictured beside A$AP Rocky hand-in-hand as they exited a yellow cab. The "L$D" rapper went simple for the night, wearing a navy blue shirt and black pants.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were hand-in-hand as the two spent a romantic night out for Mother's Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's back-to-back sightings come after the singer-slash-entrepreneur missed last week's 2024 Met Gala due to the flu.

Rihanna is making up for her Met Gala no-show. Last week, she emerged from her hotel in an all-black ensemble with a white Chanel shoulder bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While RiRi skipped out on fashion's Super Bowl, she's been making it up to fans by turning New York City into her own red carpet. Days after a last-minute no-show on the Met steps, she popped out from her hotel for a late-night date with A$AP Rocky wearing an edgy, all-black look. Her outfit included a fuzzy coat from John Galliano's Fall/Winter 1994 collection and a jumbo-sized white Chanel quilted shoulder bag.

With Rihanna in New York City for the unforeseeable future, she's making one thing clear: She's leading an entire family full of fashion killas.