Leave it to Rihanna to go all out in vintage on two very special occasions: Mother's Day and RZA’s second birthday.
Rihanna's weekend-long celebration started on Saturday, May 11, ringing in another year with Rza. The Fenty mogul and her beau, A$AP Rocky, hosted a private party at Color Factory in Manhattan.
RiRi arrived at their eldest son's birthday bash in an all-blue outfit (the flash from the cameras turned the look into a silver metallic illusion). For the memorable night, she wore a strapless satin corset with a cropped coat from Gucci's Fall/Winter 2004 collection. She dressed down the sequin and fuzz-trimmed style, one of Tom Ford's final designs for the house, with a pair of baggy blue-ish gray jeans from The Attico. The slouchy cargo denim pooled around her studded white Alaïa flats.
She completed her late-night attire with vintage Gianfranco Ferre sunglasses, a Gucci crystal-embellished clutch, and party decorations in hand.
Rihanna coordinated with her younger son, Riot, for a night at the ball pit. In a recent Instagram post by producer President Hitkidd, the nine-month-old is seen matching with his mom in denim and yellow Vans sneakers.
That wasn't the only fashion moment from Rihanna over the weekend. A day later, on Sunday, May 12—aka Mother's Day—the "Diamonds" singer was spotted outside her hotel alongside her rapper boyfriend in a dramatic red outfit by Comme des Garçons.
The multi-hyphenate's look, styled by Jahleel Weaver, consisted of a bright red, logo-studded graphic blouse from the brand. She teamed the statement-blaring shirt with a red-and-black midi skirt, which came adorned with the highest leg slit, and matching mesh opera gloves.
She finished with a black Gucci Horsebit bag, bejeweled black Amina Muaddi heels, and diamond-encrusted shades. For glam, she wore her platinum blonde hair straight and coordinated her look with a bold red lip.
The 36-year-old was pictured beside A$AP Rocky hand-in-hand as they exited a yellow cab. The "L$D" rapper went simple for the night, wearing a navy blue shirt and black pants.
Rihanna's back-to-back sightings come after the singer-slash-entrepreneur missed last week's 2024 Met Gala due to the flu.
While RiRi skipped out on fashion's Super Bowl, she's been making it up to fans by turning New York City into her own red carpet. Days after a last-minute no-show on the Met steps, she popped out from her hotel for a late-night date with A$AP Rocky wearing an edgy, all-black look. Her outfit included a fuzzy coat from John Galliano's Fall/Winter 1994 collection and a jumbo-sized white Chanel quilted shoulder bag.
With Rihanna in New York City for the unforeseeable future, she's making one thing clear: She's leading an entire family full of fashion killas.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
