Rothy's Debuts Limited-Edition "Collector's Editions"

I don't know about you, but when I'm shopping for a pair of shoes, I like a comfortable, versatile pair that I can absolutely live in (for someone who owns more shoes than I can count, I tend to wear the same two pairs over and over). With the ever-increasing rate at which climate change is impacting the earth, I also like to make sure my fashion purchases are good for the planet. With these two priorities in mind, I'm about to have the greatest weekend, because San Francisco-based brand Rothy's is releasing the first incarnation of their Collector's Editions, a new series for Rothy's superfans that will include both purses and shoes.

Since their launch in 2016, Rothy's has attracted a huge following for their comfortable fits, professional styles, and commitment to sustainability. The brand crafts the signature thread used in their shoes and bags out of recycled plastic bottles. Already, they've repurposed over 100 tons of plastic that otherwise would have ended up in oceans and natural waterways. They also minimize waste through their ethical, 3D-knit production practices, so you don your Rothy's accessories sans existential guilt. Not to mention, their shoes, a.k.a. the product that started it all, are impossibly comfortable.

Already hooked? Us, too, which is why many of Rothy's customers (an impressive 40 percent!) own more than one pair of their shoes, particularly their popular style The Driver. So, in celebration of the brand's devotees and their most beloved styles, Rothy's is debuting a Collector's Editions product series. The first drop will be available in stores on Saturday, 3/25, and online on Sunday, 3/26.

In keeping with the brand's laid-back chic vibe, this first drop consists of a neutral duo: Their Driver shoe in soft, light-colored crema, and their Lightweight Tote in Windowpane, a white shade with minimalist gridded detailing. Plus, the styles are machine-washable—an absolute lifesaver for klutzes like me.

(Image credit: rothys.com)

This first drop is great for the impending spring and summer, but if white isn't your thing, Rothy's will be coming out with new limited releases as a part of its Collector's Editions series semi-regularly throughout the year.

While we wait for Sunday's launch, you can catch me exploring the Rothy's website to get myself excited (and adding a ludicrous amount of shoes and bags to my cart). Check out some of our favorites, below.